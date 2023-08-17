Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

NYC bans use of TikTok on city-owned phones, joining federal government, majority of states

Aug 17, 2023, 9:21 AM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


NEW YORK (AP) — New York City has directed its employees to delete TikTok from their city-issued phones, joining the federal government and more than half of U.S. states in banning the use of the Chinese-owned social media app on government-owned devices.

“While social media is great at connecting New Yorkers with one another and the city, we have to ensure we are always using these platforms in a secure manner,” Jonah Allon, a spokesperson for Mayor Eric Adams, said in a statement Thursday.

Allon said the city’s top information security officials determined that TikTok posed a security threat to the city’s technical networks and directed the app’s removal from city-owned devices within 30 days.

The federal government ordered employees to delete TikTok from government-issued cellphones earlier this year amid concerns that its parent company, ByteDance, could give user data to the Chinese government. More than half of U.S. states have enacted similar bans.

New York state has prohibited the use of TikTok on state-owned devices since 2020 with some exceptions for promotional accounts.

TikTok officials have said that fears that the app’s use could pose cybersecurity risks are unfounded. There was no immediate response after a message seeking comment on the New York City ban was sent to a TikTok spokesperson.

National News

Associated Press

Oklahoma City man kills his 3 children and estranged wife before taking his own life, police say

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — A 28-year-old man fatally shot his three young children and his estranged wife before taking his own life, Oklahoma City police said Thursday. Investigators have not determined a motive, Sgt. Gary Knight said. “They’re still trying to figure out what led up to this,” Knight said. “Sometimes we just never know. […]

9 hours ago

FILE - President Joe Biden, left, talks with Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and South Korean ...

Associated Press

At Camp David, Biden aims to nudge Japan, South Korea toward greater unity in complicated Pacific

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden aims to further tighten security and economic ties between Japan and South Korea, two nations that have struggled to stay on speaking terms, as he welcomes their leaders to the rustic Camp David presidential retreat Friday. Historically frosty relations between South Korea and Japan have rapidly thawed over the […]

9 hours ago

FILE - The Federal Trade Commission building in Washington is shown on Jan. 28, 2015. Financial sca...

Associated Press

Investment scams are everywhere on social media. Here’s how to spot one

NEW YORK (AP) — Social media is full of scammers promising guaranteed returns on investment, and consumers lost billions of dollars to them last year. Troy Gochenour, 50, of Columbus, Ohio, was conned out of $25,800, including $15,800 in borrowed money, in a crypto-mining scam that began with a WhatsApp message from a beautiful stranger. […]

9 hours ago

FILE - President Joe Biden walks to board Marine One at the White House, July 28, 2023, in Washingt...

Associated Press

Biden to pay respects to former Pennsylvania first lady Ellen Casey in Scranton

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is traveling to Pennsylvania on Thursday to privately pay his respects to the mother of U.S. Sen. Bob Casey in Biden’s hometown of Scranton. The president is expected to arrive before visiting hours for Ellen Casey, also a former first lady of Pennsylvania, at St. Peter’s Cathedral. Casey, the […]

9 hours ago

Associated Press

Officials to discuss video evidence of Fargo shooting ambush

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Law enforcement officials plan to discuss video footage on Thursday related to the shooting ambush last month in Fargo that left one police officer dead and two others and a bystander wounded, an attack authorities say could have been much bigger. North Dakota Attorney General Drew Wrigley and Fargo Police Chief […]

9 hours ago

Sharon McClendon says outside the Lincoln County Courthouse in Brookhaven, Miss., on Wednesday, Aug...

Associated Press

Mississippi judge declares mistrial in case of 2 white men charged in attack on Black FedEx driver

BROOKHAVEN, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi judge declared a mistrial Thursday in the case of two white men charged in the attack on a Black FedEx employee who was making a delivery. Brandon Case and his father, Gregory Case, are charged with attempted first-degree murder, conspiracy and shooting into the vehicle driven by D’Monterrio Gibson […]

9 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Men's Health Month...

Men’s Health Month: Why It’s Important to Speak About Your Health

June is Men’s Health Month, with the goal to raise awareness about men’s health and to encourage men to speak about their health.

NYC bans use of TikTok on city-owned phones, joining federal government, majority of states