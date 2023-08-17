Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

US sanctions Russian operatives accused in the poisoning of Putin critic Alexei Navalny

Aug 17, 2023, 10:27 AM

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, left, and his associate Daniel Kholodny are seen at a TV ...

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, left, and his associate Daniel Kholodny are seen at a TV screen as they appear in a video link provided by the Russian Federal Penitentiary Service, during a hearing in the colony, in Melekhovo, Vladimir region, about 260 kilometers (163 miles) northeast of Moscow, Russia, on Friday, Aug. 4, 2023. Navalny on Friday was convicted on extremism charges and sentenced to 19 years in prisons, in the harshest ruling against the imprisoned Kremlin critic to date. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. on Thursday imposed sanctions and visa restrictions on four Russian intelligence operatives accused of direct involvement in the 2020 poisoning of Alexei Navalny, a Russian politician and corruption investigator who is one of President Vladimir Putin’s fiercest critics.

Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control sanctioned Alexei Alexandrov, Konstantin Kudryavtsev, Ivan Osipov and Vladimir Panyaev. All are operatives of the Federal Security Services, known as the FSB, the main successor to the Soviet-era KGB. Panyaev is reported to have tailed Navalny prior to his poisoning; the others are operatives of the FSB’s Criminalistics Institute, a secret laboratory which is reported to work with poisons.

Navalny fell ill on a flight back to Moscow from the Siberian city of Tomsk in August 2020 and was taken to a hospital after the plane made an emergency landing in Omsk. He was transferred to Berlin, where he spent weeks hospitalized in a coma and recovered. The U.S. government is among those that believe the FSB officers used the nerve agent Novichok to poison Navalny.

He was subsequently imprisoned when he returned to Russia in January 2021, and this month a Russian court sentenced Navalny to an additional 19 years in prison.

Matthew Miller, a spokesperson for the U.S. State Department, said the U.S. condemns “the latest injustice against Navalny” and renews its call for his immediate release.

Brian E. Nelson, Treasury’s undersecretary for terrorism and financial intelligence, said the attempt to kill Navalny “represents the Kremlin’s contempt for human rights, and we will continue to use the authorities at our disposal to hold the Kremlin’s willing would-be executioners to account.”

Treasury had already sanctioned the four men two years ago. The sanctions announced Thursday were under the Magnitsky Act “for having acted as agents of or on behalf of a person in a matter relating to extrajudicial killings, torture, or other gross violations of internationally recognized human rights committed against individuals seeking to expose illegal activity carried out by officials of the Government of the Russian Federation.”

The sanctions block any property they may own in the U.S. and bar them from doing business with U.S. citizens and companies. Separately, the State Department banned them and their immediate family members from entering the U.S.

Navalny is the most prominent member of Russia’s opposition. He campaigned to challenge Putin in the 2018 presidential election, but was barred from running. Like other opposition politicians in Russia, he had been frequently detained by law enforcement and harassed by pro-Kremlin groups. In 2017, Navalny was attacked by several men who threw antiseptic in his face, damaging an eye.

National News

FILE - Cars drive past Minneapolis City Hall, June 28, 2023, in Minnesota. Minneapolis City Council...

Associated Press

Minneapolis advances measure for minimum wage to Uber and Lyft drivers

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minneapolis City Council members narrowly passed a measure on Thursday that would establish a minimum wage for drivers of Uber, Lyft and other ride-share companies in the city. The mayor can still veto the measure. Many of the drivers are African immigrants who have been pushing for higher wages at the state […]

10 hours ago

Associated Press

A large ice chunk fell from the sky and damaged a house in Massachusetts

SHIRLEY, Mass. (AP) — A large ice chunk fell from the sky and hit a house in Massachusetts, damaging the roof of the home, the homeowner said. Jeff Ilg said he and his wife, Amelia Rainville, suspect the ice fell off an airplane traveling to Boston Logan International Airport. Neither the couple nor their two […]

10 hours ago

Associated Press

NYC bans use of TikTok on city-owned phones, joining federal government, majority of states

NEW YORK (AP) — New York City has directed its employees to delete TikTok from their city-issued phones, joining the federal government and more than half of U.S. states in banning the use of the Chinese-owned social media app on government-owned devices. “While social media is great at connecting New Yorkers with one another and […]

10 hours ago

Associated Press

Oklahoma City man kills his 3 children and estranged wife before taking his own life, police say

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — A 28-year-old man fatally shot his three young children and his estranged wife before taking his own life, Oklahoma City police said Thursday. Investigators have not determined a motive, Sgt. Gary Knight said. “They’re still trying to figure out what led up to this,” Knight said. “Sometimes we just never know. […]

10 hours ago

FILE - President Joe Biden, left, talks with Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and South Korean ...

Associated Press

At Camp David, Biden aims to nudge Japan, South Korea toward greater unity in complicated Pacific

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden aims to further tighten security and economic ties between Japan and South Korea, two nations that have struggled to stay on speaking terms, as he welcomes their leaders to the rustic Camp David presidential retreat Friday. Historically frosty relations between South Korea and Japan have rapidly thawed over the […]

10 hours ago

FILE - The Federal Trade Commission building in Washington is shown on Jan. 28, 2015. Financial sca...

Associated Press

Investment scams are everywhere on social media. Here’s how to spot one

NEW YORK (AP) — Social media is full of scammers promising guaranteed returns on investment, and consumers lost billions of dollars to them last year. Troy Gochenour, 50, of Columbus, Ohio, was conned out of $25,800, including $15,800 in borrowed money, in a crypto-mining scam that began with a WhatsApp message from a beautiful stranger. […]

10 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Men's Health Month...

Men’s Health Month: Why It’s Important to Speak About Your Health

June is Men’s Health Month, with the goal to raise awareness about men’s health and to encourage men to speak about their health.

US sanctions Russian operatives accused in the poisoning of Putin critic Alexei Navalny