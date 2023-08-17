Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

District attorney drops at least 30 cases that involved officers charged in death of Tyre Nichols

Aug 17, 2023, 2:14 PM

FILE - Shelby County, Tenn., District Attorney Steven Mulroy speaks during an interview with the As...

FILE - Shelby County, Tenn., District Attorney Steven Mulroy speaks during an interview with the Associated Press in Memphis, Tenn., Jan. 24, 2023. The district attorney's office said Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023 that his office has dropped 30 to 40 cases involving the five former officers who have been charged with second-degree murder in the beating death of Tyre Nichols. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A district attorney’s office in Tennessee said Thursday that his office has dropped 30 to 40 cases involving the five former officers who have been charged with second-degree murder in the beating death of Tyre Nichols.

In a statement, Shelby County District Attorney Steven Mulroy’s spokesperson also said charges were reduced in about a dozen other cases involving the former Memphis Police officers. Four cases were referred to the U.S. attorney’s office for allegations of excessive force, the district attorney’s office added.

The decisions follow a review by Mulroy’s office of about 100 cases shared among the officers.

“DA Mulroy cites that the dismissals came down to the lack of credibility from the five officers since the charges,” Mulroy’s spokesperson, Erica Williams, said in the statement.

Caught on police video, the beating of the 29-year-old Nichols was one in a string of violent encounters between police and Black people that sparked protests and renewed debate about police brutality and police reform in the U.S.

Five officers have pleaded not guilty to criminal charges including second-degree murder in the Jan. 7 beating of Nichols after a traffic stop — and his death three days later.

The five officers — Tadarrius Bean, Demetrius Haley, Emmitt Martin, Desmond Mills and Justin Smith — charged in the case are Black. So was Nichols.

The officers were part of a crime-suppression team known as Scorpion. They punched Nichols, kicked him and slugged him with a baton as he yelled for his mother. Memphis Police Chief Cerelyn “CJ” Davis disbanded the Scorpion unit after Nichols’ death, though members of the unit have been moved to other teams.

Last month, the U.S. Department of Justice said it is investigating how Memphis Police Department officers use force and conduct arrests.

Even in the majority Black city of Memphis, the police department may be disproportionately focusing its traffic enforcement on Black drivers, Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke of the Civil Rights Division said in announcing the investigation.

The Justice Department announced in March a separate review concerning the use of force, de-escalation strategies and specialized units in the Memphis Police Department. Federal investigators also are looking specifically into Nichols’ arrest and death. Nichols’ mother has sued the city and its police chief over her son’s death.

National News

Associated Press

2 men arrested, accused of telemarketing fraud that cheated people of millions of dollars

NEW YORK (AP) — Two men were arrested in Nevada and Wisconsin on Thursday on charges that they carried out separate telemarketing scams that cheated people across the country of tens of millions of dollars. Criminal charges in Manhattan federal court were lodged against Richard Zeitlin, 53, of Las Vegas, and Robert Piaro, 73, of […]

14 hours ago

FILE - Pieces of stag horn coral are shown growing in Nova Southeastern University's offshore coral...

Associated Press

Sea temperatures lead to unprecedented, dangerous bleaching of Florida’s coral reef, experts say

The coral reef off southeast Florida is experiencing an unprecedented and potentially deadly level of bleaching this summer because of rising ocean temperatures caused by climate change, federal scientists said Thursday. Some sites around the Florida Keys are being exposed to twice the amount of heat stress that causes corals to die, and earlier in […]

14 hours ago

Associated Press

Water managers warn that stretches of the Rio Grande will dry up without more rain

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — The ongoing lack of rain and hot conditions have left one of North America’s longest rivers in dire shape again, prompting water managers on Thursday to warn farmers in central New Mexico who depend on the Rio Grande that supplies will be drying up in the coming weeks. That means stretches […]

14 hours ago

Associated Press

New Hampshire sheriff charged with theft, perjury and falsifying evidence

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A New Hampshire sheriff has been arrested and charged with eight felonies as part an investigation into his misuse of county credit cards, the state attorney general announced Thursday. Strafford County Sheriff Mark Brave, who campaigned in 2020 to be the state’s only Black sheriff, is charged with one count of […]

14 hours ago

Barricades are seen near the Fulton County courthouse, Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, in Atlanta. The sherif...

Associated Press

Authorities investigating threats to grand jurors who indicted Trump in Georgia

Authorities in Georgia said Thursday they’re investigating threats targeting members of the grand jury that indicted former President Donald Trump and 18 of his allies. Fulton County Sheriff Pat Labat’s office said investigators are working to trace the origin of the threats after the names of grand jury members and other personal information were posted […]

14 hours ago

Associated Press

South Dakota state senator resigns and agrees to repay $500,000 in pandemic aid

A South Dakota state lawmaker stepped down Thursday after agreeing to repay $500,000 in federal COVID-19 relief she received for her day care business in violation of the state constitution. Republican Sen. Jessica Castleberry, of Rapid City, announced her resignation the same day she signed a settlement with the attorney general’s office in which she […]

14 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Men's Health Month...

Men’s Health Month: Why It’s Important to Speak About Your Health

June is Men’s Health Month, with the goal to raise awareness about men’s health and to encourage men to speak about their health.

District attorney drops at least 30 cases that involved officers charged in death of Tyre Nichols