Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Federal appeals court upholds block of Idaho transgender athletes law

Aug 17, 2023, 3:57 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


A federal appeals court on Thursday upheld a decision blocking Idaho’s first-in-the-nation ban on transgender athletes in girls and women’s sports.

A three-judge panel of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals upheld a judge’s preliminary injunction against the 2020 law, which would prohibit transgender women and girls from playing on female sports teams sponsored by public schools, colleges and universities.

The judges ruled that the ban discriminates not just against transgender women but all women, citing a provision in the law that allows for anyone to dispute the sex of a female student athlete in Idaho. That provision would require the athlete to verify their gender through medical procedures, including gynecological exams.

The court said the law “perpetuates historic discrimination against both cisgender and transgender women by categorically excluding transgender women from athletic competition and subjecting all women to an invasive sex dispute verification process.”

The ruling follows a historic wave of new state laws around the country restricting the rights of transgender people, especially trans youth. More than 20 states have enacted similar sports restrictions since Idaho’s Republican lawmakers in North Carolina on Wednesday enacted the latest sports restriction, overriding Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper’s veto of that measure and two other bills targeting the rights of transgender youth.

“Idaho’s ban and all others like it are designed to alienate and stigmatize transgender people and we’ll never stop fighting until all transgender youth are given the equal playing field they deserve,” said Chase Strangio, deputy director for transgender justice at the American Civil Liberties Union’s LGBTQ & HIV Project.

The ACLU challenged the ban on behalf of Lindsay Hecox, a transgender student at Boise State University who had been planning to try out for cross country and play club soccer. A cisgender high school athlete had also challenged the ban over its “sex verification” testing provision.

A federal judge blocked the law in 2020. Idaho Gov. Brad Little signed the measure, passed by Republicans during the 2020 state legislative session, into law despite warnings from legal experts that it wasn’t likely to survive court challenges. Little’s office and the state attorney general’s office did not immediately respond to messages Thursday afternoon.

Supporters of the bans have said they are needed to provide an equal playing field and to protect female athletes’ access to scholarships. But the appeals court said there was no evidence of a transgender woman receiving an athletic scholarship over a cisgender woman in Idaho.

A proposed rule unveiled by the Biden administration in April would forbid schools from enacting outright bans on transgender athletes but would allow teams to create some limits in certain cases. The proposal has drawn outrage from conservatives. But it also angered trans rights supporters, who note it would prevent some transgender athletes from competing.

National News

FILE - Proud Boys leader Henry "Enrique" Tarrio wears a hat that says The War Boys during a rally i...

Associated Press

Justice Department seeks 33 years in prison for ex-Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio in Jan. 6 case

The Justice Department is seeking 33 years in prison for Enrique Tarrio, the former Proud Boys leader convicted of seditious conspiracy in one of the most serious cases to emerge from the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol, according to court documents filed Thursday. Tarrio, who once served as national chairman of the […]

19 hours ago

FILE - Units 3, left, and 4 and their cooling towers stand at Georgia Power Co.'s Plant Vogtle nucl...

Associated Press

Utilities begin loading radioactive fuel into second new reactor at Georgia nuclear plant

ATLANTA (AP) — Workers have begun loading radioactive fuel into a second new nuclear reactor in Georgia, utilities said Thursday, putting the reactor on a path to begin generating electricity in the coming months. Georgia Power Co. says workers will transfer 157 fuel assemblies into the reactor core at Plant Vogtle, southeast of Augusta, in […]

19 hours ago

Cobb teacher Katie Rinderle, right, embraces Jack Lakis, a recent Harrison High School graduate, af...

Associated Press

Georgia school board fires teacher for reading a book to students about gender identity

ATLANTA (AP) — A Georgia school board voted along party lines Thursday to fire a teacher after officials said she improperly read a book on gender fluidity to her fifth grade class. The Cobb County School Board in suburban Atlanta voted 4-3 to fire Katie Rinderle, overriding the recommendation of a panel of three retired […]

19 hours ago

Associated Press

IRS agent fatally shot during training exercise at north Phoenix firing range

PHOENIX (AP) — An agent with the Internal Revenue Service was shot and killed Thursday during a routine training exercise in north Phoenix. Charlotte M. Dennis, a spokesperson for the IRS Phoenix field office, confirmed special agents were participating in the exercise at a firing range when the shooting happened. The agent, whose name was […]

19 hours ago

Associated Press

Connecticut kitten mystery solved, police say: Cat found in stolen, crashed car belongs to a suspect

MERIDEN, Conn. (AP) — Police who found a kitten in a stolen car say they have located the animal’s owner: A juvenile suspect who fled and was arrested after the car crashed. The Meriden Police Department said on its Facebook page Thursday that the gray-and-white male cat has been returned to the suspect’s mother. The […]

19 hours ago

Former President Donald Trump laughs while looking over the 18th hole during the final round of the...

Associated Press

Trump cancels press conference on election fraud claims, citing attorneys’ advice

NEW YORK (AP) — Former President Donald Trump now says he won’t be holding a news conference next week to unveil what he claims is new “evidence” of fraud in Georgia’s 2020 presidential election — even though no fraud has ever been substantiated — citing the advice of lawyers as he prepares to face trial […]

19 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Men's Health Month...

Men’s Health Month: Why It’s Important to Speak About Your Health

June is Men’s Health Month, with the goal to raise awareness about men’s health and to encourage men to speak about their health.

Federal appeals court upholds block of Idaho transgender athletes law