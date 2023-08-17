Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

CONTESTS AND EVENTS

New from KSL Podcasts – Stranger Becomes Neighbor: Afghan Arrivals

Aug 17, 2023, 4:42 PM | Updated: 5:10 pm

...

We saw it on the news. The images still haunt us.

A desperate sea of humanity rushed the Kabul airport as the American military started mass evacuations in Afghanistan. Many were left behind to face the Taliban, while some escaped to countries like Iran and Pakistan.

For over 80,000 refugees, America is now home. Their lives continue, but our news feeds have moved on, blasting stories about today’s crisis-du-jour. Now these evacuees live beside us, trying to make ends meet, find housing, gain acceptance, adapt to a new culture, and become valued members of our communities.

In Stranger Becomes Neighbor, we follow them. And we meet the Americans who have chosen to help their new neighbors. Like the stay-at-home mom who convinces a neighbor to rent out their basement to a pregnant Afghan woman, then finds herself helping to deliver the baby. Like a young widow who served in a secret pro-American unit of the Afghan military and now struggles to find childcare so she can work at Walmart.

Their stories – and the heartbreaking stories of loved ones left behind – inspire us to discover the hope and triumph of the human spirit.

What can one person do to help a stranger? 

We find out on a new podcast from KSL Podcasts, the people who brought you Cold and The Letter.

Contests and Events

...

No Author

The Guardian Dog Pack Giveaway

Guardian Roofing and Gutters and KIRO Newsradio have your chance to win a Guardian Dog Pack!

5 days ago

...

No Author

Special Mariners Theme Nights at T-Mobile Park!

With over 50 theme nights, consider celebrating a special event or the things you love at T-Mobile Park. Learn more about the 2023 Theme Nights here.

7 days ago

...

No Author

Celebrate Felix Hernandez at Victory Hall’s “King’s Court”

On August 11th and 12th, Victory Hall at The Boxyard is your pregame and postgame destination this weekend for celebrating Felix Hernandez and his induction into the Mariners Hall of Fame.

10 days ago

...

No Author

Win Weekend Passes for Bumbershoot!

The Bumbershoot Arts & Music Festival is back this year over Labor Day Weekend at Seattle Center. Seattle Sports and KIRO Newsradio are giving you a chance to win two weekend passes!

10 days ago

...

No Author

EXPIRED: The Seahawks 2023 Football Fest!

The Countdown to Kickoff continues with Seahawks Training Camp. This year, the Seahawks are hosting a special Seahawks Football Fest at Lumen Field!

24 days ago

...

No Author

EXPIRED: Pella Windows and Doors of Western Washington Improve Your Play

Pella Windows and Doors of Western Washington knows that there are many youth sports teams and organizations that need help with field enhancements, training and equipment. We need your help finding them.

26 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Men's Health Month...

Men’s Health Month: Why It’s Important to Speak About Your Health

June is Men’s Health Month, with the goal to raise awareness about men’s health and to encourage men to speak about their health.

New from KSL Podcasts – Stranger Becomes Neighbor: Afghan Arrivals