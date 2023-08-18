Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Former Alabama correctional officer convicted in 2018 inmate beating

Aug 17, 2023, 5:24 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — A jury on Thursday convicted a former Alabama prison sergeant of federal charges in connection with the 2018 beating of an inmate.

Devlon Williams, 37, a former sergeant with the Alabama Department of Corrections, was convicted of deprivation of rights under color of law, falsification of records and obstruction of justice, the U.S. Department of Justice announced.

Prosecutors said Williams repeatedly punched and kicked an inmate at Staton Correctional Facility who was on the ground and not resisting or posing a threat. Williams also hit the inmate multiple times with a collapsible baton, prosecutors said.

“This defendant is being held accountable for using excessive force against an inmate and preparing a false report to cover-up his unlawful behavior,” said Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division.

“Prisoners, like everyone else, have the right to be free from such needless and extreme violence,” Clarke said in a news release.

The Department of Justice has an ongoing civil lawsuit against Alabama, contending state inmates face unconstitutional levels of violence from inmate-on-inmate attacks and a pattern of excessive force by officers. The state has disputed the allegations.

National News

Image:Homes consumed in recent wildfires are seen in Lahaina, Hawaii, on Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023. ...

Associated Press

Maui’s emergency services chief resigns after facing criticism for not activating sirens during fire

The head of the Maui Emergency Management Agency resigned abruptly Thursday, a day after saying he had no regret about not using sirens to warn residents of wildfires that devastated Lahaina.

21 hours ago

FILE - Proud Boys leader Henry "Enrique" Tarrio wears a hat that says The War Boys during a rally i...

Associated Press

Justice Department seeks 33 years in prison for ex-Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio in Jan. 6 case

The Justice Department is seeking 33 years in prison for Enrique Tarrio, the former Proud Boys leader convicted of seditious conspiracy in one of the most serious cases to emerge from the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol, according to court documents filed Thursday. Tarrio, who once served as national chairman of the […]

21 hours ago

FILE - Units 3, left, and 4 and their cooling towers stand at Georgia Power Co.'s Plant Vogtle nucl...

Associated Press

Utilities begin loading radioactive fuel into second new reactor at Georgia nuclear plant

ATLANTA (AP) — Workers have begun loading radioactive fuel into a second new nuclear reactor in Georgia, utilities said Thursday, putting the reactor on a path to begin generating electricity in the coming months. Georgia Power Co. says workers will transfer 157 fuel assemblies into the reactor core at Plant Vogtle, southeast of Augusta, in […]

21 hours ago

Cobb teacher Katie Rinderle, right, embraces Jack Lakis, a recent Harrison High School graduate, af...

Associated Press

Georgia school board fires teacher for reading a book to students about gender identity

ATLANTA (AP) — A Georgia school board voted along party lines Thursday to fire a teacher after officials said she improperly read a book on gender fluidity to her fifth grade class. The Cobb County School Board in suburban Atlanta voted 4-3 to fire Katie Rinderle, overriding the recommendation of a panel of three retired […]

21 hours ago

Associated Press

IRS agent fatally shot during training exercise at north Phoenix firing range

PHOENIX (AP) — An agent with the Internal Revenue Service was shot and killed Thursday during a routine training exercise in north Phoenix. Charlotte M. Dennis, a spokesperson for the IRS Phoenix field office, confirmed special agents were participating in the exercise at a firing range when the shooting happened. The agent, whose name was […]

21 hours ago

Associated Press

Connecticut kitten mystery solved, police say: Cat found in stolen, crashed car belongs to a suspect

MERIDEN, Conn. (AP) — Police who found a kitten in a stolen car say they have located the animal’s owner: A juvenile suspect who fled and was arrested after the car crashed. The Meriden Police Department said on its Facebook page Thursday that the gray-and-white male cat has been returned to the suspect’s mother. The […]

21 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Men's Health Month...

Men’s Health Month: Why It’s Important to Speak About Your Health

June is Men’s Health Month, with the goal to raise awareness about men’s health and to encourage men to speak about their health.

Former Alabama correctional officer convicted in 2018 inmate beating