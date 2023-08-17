Close
NATIONAL NEWS

Second suspect arrested in Houston shooting that left a deputy critically wounded, sheriff says

Aug 17, 2023, 8:21 AM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


HOUSTON (AP) — A manhunt came to an end with a shootout and wounding of three law enforcement officers after a second suspect was arrested in the earlier shooting of a Harris County deputy sheriff in southeastern Texas.

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said during an early Friday news conference that 34-year-old Terran Green was arrested and three law enforcement officers were wounded in the Thursday night shootout, none seriously.

The officers did not return fire as Green retreated back inside. He was eventually coaxed from the home, apparently uninjured, Gonzalez said.

The officers’ names were not released, but Gonzalez, who had earlier posted on social media that the arrest was made without incident, said two Harris County deputies and one deputy U.S. marshal were wounded when they first approached a home where Green was barricaded.

“He moved around and then eventually landed at this location” during the manhunt, Gonzalez said.

Officers used smoke and heavy equipment that penetrated the walls of the home before Green surrendered.

“Obviously he saw that we were going to be relentless, we weren’t going anywhere, we had strong support out here,” Gonzalez said. “I think he probably realized that it was kind of the end of the game.”

Green was believed to be a friend of the family that owned the home, according to the sheriff.

People inside the house were “safely removed,” Gonzalez said, adding that they apparently knew Green and were not held against their will before leaving.

Harris County Deputy Joseph Anderson was hospitalized in critical but stable condition after being shot during a traffic stop in the northern outskirts of Houston Wednesday night, leading to the search for Green, Gonzalez said.

Gonzalez said a second man, James Green, who was wanted in Anderson’s shooting, was arrested, questioned and released without being charged. The relationship between the two Greens was not described.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott had previously announced a $20,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of anyone involved in the shooting.

“Our brave men and women of law enforcement risk their lives to protect their fellow Texans each day they put on the badge in service to our communities, and they deserve to know that they have the full support of the State of Texas,” Abbott said in a statement.

