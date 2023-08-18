Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

US readying plans to evacuate drone bases if necessary under Niger’s new junta, commander says

Aug 18, 2023, 8:10 AM

FILE - Mohamed Toumba, one of the soldiers who ousted Nigerian President Mohamed Bazoum, addresses ...

FILE - Mohamed Toumba, one of the soldiers who ousted Nigerian President Mohamed Bazoum, addresses supporters of Niger's ruling junta in Niamey, Niger, Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023. The U.S. is making precautionary plans to evacuate two key drone and counter-terror bases in Niger if that becomes necessary under the West African nation’s new ruling junta. That word came Friday, Aug. 18, from the Air Force commander for Africa, Gen. James Hecker. The Air Force general stressed to reporters in Washington that there had been no U.S. decision to evacuate Niger, which has been the United States' top counter-terror outpost in West Africa's Sahara and Sahel regions. (AP Photo/Sam Mednick, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Sam Mednick, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. is making precautionary plans to evacuate two key drone and counter-terror bases in Niger if that becomes necessary under the West African nation’s new ruling junta, the Air Force commander for Africa said Friday.

That planning includes looking for U.S.-allied nations in the Saharan and Sahel regions, some of the world’s most active areas for al-Qaida- and Islamic State-allied extremist groups, “that we could maybe partner up with, and then move our assets there,” Air Force Gen. James Hecker told reporters in Washington.

Hecker stressed that there had been no decision from the Biden administration regarding whether the Niger military’s July 26 overthrow of the country’s democratically elected president would compel U.S. diplomats or security forces to leave the country.

U.S. bases there have been vital counter-terror posts in an unstable region that is seeing an increasing number of coups as well as encroachment by Russia’s Wagner mercenary group. The U.S. presence includes air bases in Niamey, the capital, and in the remote city of Agadez on the southern edge of the Sahara.

If U.S. forces do leave, either following a decision by the Biden administration that it cannot work with the mutinous soldiers now leading the country or because the junta orders them out, “it obviously will have an effect” on U.S. intelligence and counterterrorism efforts, Hecker said.

“But of course what we hope for is that we have a peaceful diplomatic solution to this and we don’t have to” leave, he said.

The head of Niger’s presidential guard instigated the coup, and continues to confine President Mohamed Bazoum and his family in the presidential palace. U.S. diplomats say junta leaders have warned that Bazoum would be killed if Niger’s West African neighbors intervene militarily to restore Bazoum to power. Bazoum took office in 2021, in the coup-prone country’s first peaceful and democratic transfer of power since independence from France in 1960.

The U.S. has yet to formally call what happened in Niger a coup. That designation could compel Washington to cut many of the military and security ties between the two countries.

Hecker said he believed it would be “weeks or much longer” before U.S. officials would announce any kind of decision to evacuate, if it does come to that.

Niger had been one of a dwindling number of countries in West Africa’s Sahara and Sahel regions neither ruled by a military-backed government nor aligned with Russian mercenaries.

Hecker gave no details on what countries the U.S. was considering as an alternate West Africa counter-terror post, if Niger became unworkable.

“We’ve just started looking at that,” he said. American military officials “know where we would like the base to be, but more of that’s going to be diplomatic” in terms of how it’s decided.

The precautionary planning for evacuation, Hecker said, included scenarios where the Americans are able to move out at leisure and also where they have to depart in a hurry, taking only the most sensitive materiel.

National News

Associated Press

Company that leaked radioactive material will build barrier to keep it away from Mississippi River

The energy company responsible for leaking radioactive material from its nuclear plant in Monticello, Minnesota, in recent months has announced that it will build an underground metal barrier to keep affected groundwater away from the nearby Mississippi River. Xcel Energy said construction will last several weeks and should begin between Friday and Monday, according to […]

13 hours ago

FILE - An investigator walks through the debris from a home explosion, Aug. 13, 2023, which occurre...

Associated Press

Underground mines are unlikely to blame for a deadly house explosion in Pennsylvania, state says

PLUM, Pa. (AP) — It is unlikely that natural gas seeped from an abandoned underground mine and caused a house explosion in western Pennsylvania last weekend that killed six people, state officials said Friday. The state Department of Environmental Protection said its inspectors studied the coal seam in the area and found no shafts or […]

13 hours ago

President Biden steps down from Air Force One after landing at the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Internatio...

Associated Press

Biden goes west for his second vacation of the month

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden are heading west on Friday for more rest and relaxation. The first couple will spend about a week in the area of Lake Tahoe, the massive alpine lake that abuts California and Nevada and is a tourist attraction, particularly in the winter for its […]

13 hours ago

Brookhaven Police Department detective Vincent Fernando, looks around the Lincoln County courtroom ...

Associated Press

Mississippi grand jury cites shoddy investigations by police department at center of mistrial

BROOKHAVEN, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi grand jury issued a report last month sharply criticizing a police department whose errors prompted a mistrial this week in the case of two white men charged in an attack on a Black FedEx driver. Officers in the Brookhaven Police Department “poorly investigate their cases,” according to a Lincoln […]

13 hours ago

Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump speaks as he visits the Iowa State ...

Associated Press

Judge won’t delay Trump’s defamation claims trial, calling the ex-president’s appeal frivolous

NEW YORK (AP) — A New York federal judge expressed growing impatience Friday with what he calls ex-President Donald Trump’s “repeated efforts to delay” a defamation lawsuit against him, saying he won’t stop a January trial to await the outcome of a “frivolous” appeal of one of his rulings. Judge Lewis A. Kaplan made the […]

13 hours ago

FILE - Insurrectionists loyal to President Donald Trump breach the U.S. Capitol in Washington on Ja...

Associated Press

Court tosses Jan. 6 sentence in ruling that could impact other low-level Capitol riot cases

A federal appeals court on Friday ordered a new sentence for a North Carolina man who pleaded guilty to a petty offense in the Capitol riot — a ruling that could impact dozens of low-level cases in the massive Jan. 6, 2021 prosecution. The appeals court in Washington said James Little was wrongly sentenced for […]

13 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Men's Health Month...

Men’s Health Month: Why It’s Important to Speak About Your Health

June is Men’s Health Month, with the goal to raise awareness about men’s health and to encourage men to speak about their health.

US readying plans to evacuate drone bases if necessary under Niger’s new junta, commander says