Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Biden administration sharply expands temporary status for Ukrainians already in US

Aug 18, 2023, 8:31 AM

FILE - Ukrainian refugees speak with a United States Customs and Border Patrol official as they pre...

FILE - Ukrainian refugees speak with a United States Customs and Border Patrol official as they prepare to cross the border, Monday, April 4, 2022, in Tijuana, Mexico. The Biden administration on Friday, Aug. 18, 2023, announced a major expansion of temporary legal status for Ukrainians already living in the United States, granting a reprieve for those who fled Russia's invasion. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Gregory Bull, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


SAN DIEGO (AP) — The Biden administration on Friday announced a major expansion of temporary legal status for Ukrainians already living in the United States, granting a reprieve for those who fled Russia’s invasion.

The move is expected to make 166,700 Ukrainians eligible for Temporary Protected Status, up from about 26,000 currently, the Homeland Security Department said. To qualify, Ukrainians must have been in the United States by Aug. 16, two days before the announcement. They are eligible for work authorization.

The temporary status was originally scheduled to expire on Oct. 19, 2023 but is being extended 18 months to April 19, 2025.

“Russia’s ongoing military invasion of Ukraine and the resulting humanitarian crisis requires that the United States continue to offer safety and protection to Ukrainians who may not be able to return to their country,” said Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas.

The expansion comes as the administration extends Temporary Protected Status to people from a growing number of countries, including Cameroon, Haiti and Venezuela, as part of a carrot-and-stick approach to immigration that combines more legal entries on humanitarian grounds with more punitive measures against anyone who enters the country illegally.

A 1990 law allows the Homeland Security secretary to grant status in increments of up to 18 months to people already in the United States whose countries are struck by civil strife or natural disaster and are considered unsafe for return.

Ukrainians first got Temporary Protected Status immediately after Russia’s invasion. The administration added humanitarian parole for those not in the United States, a move that it considered so successful that it later did the same for people from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua and Venezuela.

Friday’s announcement gives additional time to Ukrainians whose two-year parole was due to expire early next year.

Cubans, Haitians, Nicaraguans and Venezuelans face more uncertainty.

Texas and other Republican-led states are challenging parole for up to 30,000 people a month from those four countries but is not contesting status for Ukrainians. A trial is scheduled next week in Victoria, Texas.

Ukrainian immigrants are dispersed widely across the United States, with the largest concentrations in the New York, Chicago, Seattle and Sacramento, California, metropolitan areas.

National News

Associated Press

Company that leaked radioactive material will build barrier to keep it away from Mississippi River

The energy company responsible for leaking radioactive material from its nuclear plant in Monticello, Minnesota, in recent months has announced that it will build an underground metal barrier to keep affected groundwater away from the nearby Mississippi River. Xcel Energy said construction will last several weeks and should begin between Friday and Monday, according to […]

13 hours ago

FILE - An investigator walks through the debris from a home explosion, Aug. 13, 2023, which occurre...

Associated Press

Underground mines are unlikely to blame for a deadly house explosion in Pennsylvania, state says

PLUM, Pa. (AP) — It is unlikely that natural gas seeped from an abandoned underground mine and caused a house explosion in western Pennsylvania last weekend that killed six people, state officials said Friday. The state Department of Environmental Protection said its inspectors studied the coal seam in the area and found no shafts or […]

13 hours ago

President Biden steps down from Air Force One after landing at the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Internatio...

Associated Press

Biden goes west for his second vacation of the month

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden are heading west on Friday for more rest and relaxation. The first couple will spend about a week in the area of Lake Tahoe, the massive alpine lake that abuts California and Nevada and is a tourist attraction, particularly in the winter for its […]

13 hours ago

Brookhaven Police Department detective Vincent Fernando, looks around the Lincoln County courtroom ...

Associated Press

Mississippi grand jury cites shoddy investigations by police department at center of mistrial

BROOKHAVEN, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi grand jury issued a report last month sharply criticizing a police department whose errors prompted a mistrial this week in the case of two white men charged in an attack on a Black FedEx driver. Officers in the Brookhaven Police Department “poorly investigate their cases,” according to a Lincoln […]

13 hours ago

Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump speaks as he visits the Iowa State ...

Associated Press

Judge won’t delay Trump’s defamation claims trial, calling the ex-president’s appeal frivolous

NEW YORK (AP) — A New York federal judge expressed growing impatience Friday with what he calls ex-President Donald Trump’s “repeated efforts to delay” a defamation lawsuit against him, saying he won’t stop a January trial to await the outcome of a “frivolous” appeal of one of his rulings. Judge Lewis A. Kaplan made the […]

13 hours ago

FILE - Insurrectionists loyal to President Donald Trump breach the U.S. Capitol in Washington on Ja...

Associated Press

Court tosses Jan. 6 sentence in ruling that could impact other low-level Capitol riot cases

A federal appeals court on Friday ordered a new sentence for a North Carolina man who pleaded guilty to a petty offense in the Capitol riot — a ruling that could impact dozens of low-level cases in the massive Jan. 6, 2021 prosecution. The appeals court in Washington said James Little was wrongly sentenced for […]

13 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Men's Health Month...

Men’s Health Month: Why It’s Important to Speak About Your Health

June is Men’s Health Month, with the goal to raise awareness about men’s health and to encourage men to speak about their health.

Biden administration sharply expands temporary status for Ukrainians already in US