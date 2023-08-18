Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

3 of 5 former Memphis officers charged in Tyre Nichols’ death want separate trials

Aug 18, 2023, 9:30 AM

Prosecutor Paul Hagerman speaks with reporters outside a courtroom after a hearing for the five for...

Prosecutor Paul Hagerman speaks with reporters outside a courtroom after a hearing for the five former Memphis police officers charged in the beating and death of Tyre Nichols, Friday, Aug. 18, 2023, in Memphis. (AP Photo/Adrian Sainz)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Adrian Sainz)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee judge on Friday set a September court hearing to discuss requests by three of five former Memphis police officers charged in the death of Tyre Nichols to face separate trials.

Lawyers for Tadarrius Bean, Desmond Mills and Justin Smith have filed motions asking Judge James Jones Jr. to grant them separate trials on second-degree murder and other charges in the violent beating and death of Nichols in January.

The three officers, plus former colleagues Demetrius Haley and Emmitt Martin, have pleaded not guilty to charges connected with Nichols’ beating, which was captured on police video and intensified discussions about police brutality in Memphis and across the country.

If the judge grants all the severance requests, there could be four trials for the officers, who have been fired for violations of Memphis Police Department policies in connection with Nichols’ beating and death.

Nichols was stopped by police on Jan. 7 for an alleged traffic violation and was pulled out of his car by officers who used profanity, with at least one brandishing a gun. An officer hit Nichols with a stun gun, but Nichols ran away toward his nearby home, according to video footage released Jan. 27 by the city.

The officers, part of a crime-suppression team known as Scorpion, caught up with Nichols and punched him, kicked him and slugged him with a baton as he yelled for his mother.

After the beating, officers stood by and talked with one another as Nichols struggled with his injuries on the ground, video showed. One officer took photos of Nichols as he was propped up against an unmarked police car, video and records showed.

Nichols, 29, died in a hospital on Jan 10. He was Black, as are the five officers.

Nichols died of blows to the head, and the manner of death was homicide, an autopsy report released May 4 showed. The report described brain injuries as well as cuts and bruises to the head and other parts of the body

Mills’ motion for a separate trial notes that while the officers are all charged with the same crimes, Mills was not at the scene of the traffic stop. If tried with the other officers, Mills could be judged for actions he was not involved with at the traffic stop.

“This is likely to result in confusion for the jury and prejudices the movant’s right to a fair trial,” the motion said.

Mills’ lawyer, Blake Ballin, told reporters outside the courtroom that he intends to point out that Mills’ actions were different from those of the other officers.

Deputy District Attorney Paul Hagerman said prosecutors want to try all five defendants together and they are opposing the requests for separate trials.

Jones set a Sept. 15 hearing to address the severance motions. Jones also said he would issue an order at a later date on a media coalition’s push to have more video and records released in the case.

After Nichols’ death, Memphis police chief Cerelyn “CJ” Davis disbanded the Scorpion unit. Officers who were part of that team have been assigned to other units within the department. Authorities have released no evidence showing why the officers stopped Nichols.

Two other Memphis officers have been fired for their involvement in the beating and death. Another officer was allowed to retire before he could be fired.

The U.S. Department of Justice said July 27 that it is looking into how Memphis Police Department officers use force and conduct arrests in a “patterns and practices” investigation. The investigation also will look at whether the department in the majority-Black city engages in racially discriminatory policing.

In March, the Justice Department announced a separate review concerning use of force, de-escalation strategies and specialized units in the Memphis Police Department. Federal investigators also are looking specifically into Nichols’ arrest and death. And, Nichols’ mother has sued the city and its police chief over her son’s death.

National News

Associated Press

James Buckley, Conservative senator and brother of late writer William F. Buckley, dies at 100

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former New York Sen. James Buckley, an early agitator for Richard Nixon’s resignation and winner of a landmark lawsuit challenging campaign spending limits, died Friday at age 100. Buckley died at a hospital in Washington, D.C., according to his son David Buckley of Arlington, Virginia. Buckley was the fourth of 10 children […]

13 hours ago

Associated Press

Company that leaked radioactive material will build barrier to keep it away from Mississippi River

The energy company responsible for leaking radioactive material from its nuclear plant in Monticello, Minnesota, in recent months has announced that it will build an underground metal barrier to keep affected groundwater away from the nearby Mississippi River. Xcel Energy said construction will last several weeks and should begin between Friday and Monday, according to […]

13 hours ago

FILE - An investigator walks through the debris from a home explosion, Aug. 13, 2023, which occurre...

Associated Press

Underground mines are unlikely to blame for a deadly house explosion in Pennsylvania, state says

PLUM, Pa. (AP) — It is unlikely that natural gas seeped from an abandoned underground mine and caused a house explosion in western Pennsylvania last weekend that killed six people, state officials said Friday. The state Department of Environmental Protection said its inspectors studied the coal seam in the area and found no shafts or […]

13 hours ago

President Biden steps down from Air Force One after landing at the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Internatio...

Associated Press

Biden goes west for his second vacation of the month

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden are heading west on Friday for more rest and relaxation. The first couple will spend about a week in the area of Lake Tahoe, the massive alpine lake that abuts California and Nevada and is a tourist attraction, particularly in the winter for its […]

13 hours ago

Brookhaven Police Department detective Vincent Fernando, looks around the Lincoln County courtroom ...

Associated Press

Mississippi grand jury cites shoddy investigations by police department at center of mistrial

BROOKHAVEN, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi grand jury issued a report last month sharply criticizing a police department whose errors prompted a mistrial this week in the case of two white men charged in an attack on a Black FedEx driver. Officers in the Brookhaven Police Department “poorly investigate their cases,” according to a Lincoln […]

13 hours ago

Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump speaks as he visits the Iowa State ...

Associated Press

Judge won’t delay Trump’s defamation claims trial, calling the ex-president’s appeal frivolous

NEW YORK (AP) — A New York federal judge expressed growing impatience Friday with what he calls ex-President Donald Trump’s “repeated efforts to delay” a defamation lawsuit against him, saying he won’t stop a January trial to await the outcome of a “frivolous” appeal of one of his rulings. Judge Lewis A. Kaplan made the […]

13 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Men's Health Month...

Men’s Health Month: Why It’s Important to Speak About Your Health

June is Men’s Health Month, with the goal to raise awareness about men’s health and to encourage men to speak about their health.

3 of 5 former Memphis officers charged in Tyre Nichols’ death want separate trials