Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Judge won’t delay Trump’s defamation claims trial, calling the ex-president’s appeal frivolous

Aug 18, 2023, 12:52 PM

Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump speaks as he visits the Iowa State ...

Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump speaks as he visits the Iowa State Fair, Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023, in Des Moines, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


NEW YORK (AP) — A New York federal judge expressed growing impatience Friday with what he calls ex-President Donald Trump’s “repeated efforts to delay” a defamation lawsuit against him, saying he won’t stop a January trial to await the outcome of a “frivolous” appeal of one of his rulings.

Judge Lewis A. Kaplan made the remarks in a written ruling as he criticized arguments made by Trump’s lawyers in asking him to mothball the 2019 civil claims by a New York columnist who says Trump raped her in a luxury Manhattan department store dressing room in spring 1996.

“This case was largely stalled for years due in large part to Mr. Trump’s repeated efforts to delay,” Kaplan wrote. “Mr. Trump’s latest motion to stay — his fourth such request — is yet another such attempt to delay unduly the resolution of this matter.”

The ruling increases the likelihood that Trump will face the defamation lawsuit on Jan. 15, just as primary season begins in his quest to become the Republican nominee for president next year. The Iowa Republican caucuses are being held that day.

Meanwhile, Trump faces four criminal indictments elsewhere. In two cases, he was accused of seeking to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election. He also faces a classified documents case in Florida and charges that he helped arrange a payoff to porn actor Stormy Daniels to silence her before the 2016 election. He has denied all charges.

In May, a jury awarded the writer, E. Jean Carroll, $5 million in damages, concluding she was sexually abused and defamed by Trump, though she was not raped. Her lawyers now seek another $10 million in compensatory damages and “substantially more” in punitive damages for remarks he made while president and after the jury verdict.

The defamation portion of the award pertained to remarks Trump made last October when he rejected knowing Carroll and insisted the sexual attack had never occurred and he was never in the store with her.

Before reaching its verdict, the jury heard the 79-year-old writer testify at length about how her romantic life virtually ended after Trump turned a fun, flirtatious chance encounter at a Bergdorf Goodman store into a violent assault. Trump, 77, did not attend the trial.

Defamation claims pertaining to remarks Trump made in 2019 after Carroll revealed her rape claims for the first time publicly in a memoir and remarks he made after May’s verdict would be considered at the January trial.

Carroll’s lawyers are planning for the January trial to consist solely of a damages phase, relying on the May jury’s verdict regarding sexual abuse.

Kaplan has rejected Trump’s claims that he is entitled to immunity because he was president when he commented in 2019.

His lawyers asked Kaplan to put the January plans on hold, saying there was a substantial likelihood Trump would succeed on appeal.

Kaplan said Friday the arguments were “without merit” and Trump had “shown no likelihood of success on appeal.”

Thus, Kaplan ruled, “this Court certifies that Mr. Trump’s appeal is frivolous.”

Lawyers for Trump did not immediately return email messages seeking comment.

National News

Associated Press

Company that leaked radioactive material will build barrier to keep it away from Mississippi River

MONTICELLO, Minn. (AP) — The energy company responsible for leaking radioactive material from its nuclear plant in Monticello, Minnesota, in recent months has announced that it will build an underground metal barrier to keep affected groundwater away from the nearby Mississippi River. Xcel Energy said construction will last several weeks and should begin between Friday […]

13 hours ago

FILE - An investigator walks through the debris from a home explosion, Aug. 13, 2023, which occurre...

Associated Press

Underground mines are unlikely to blame for a deadly house explosion in Pennsylvania, state says

PLUM, Pa. (AP) — It is unlikely that natural gas seeped from an abandoned underground mine and caused a house explosion in western Pennsylvania last weekend that killed six people, state officials said Friday. The state Department of Environmental Protection said its inspectors studied the coal seam in the area and found no shafts or […]

13 hours ago

President Biden steps down from Air Force One after landing at the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Internatio...

Associated Press

Biden goes west for his second vacation of the month

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden are heading west on Friday for more rest and relaxation. The first couple will spend about a week in the area of Lake Tahoe, the massive alpine lake that abuts California and Nevada and is a tourist attraction, particularly in the winter for its […]

13 hours ago

Brookhaven Police Department detective Vincent Fernando, looks around the Lincoln County courtroom ...

Associated Press

Mississippi grand jury cites shoddy investigations by police department at center of mistrial

BROOKHAVEN, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi grand jury issued a report last month sharply criticizing a police department whose errors prompted a mistrial this week in the case of two white men charged in an attack on a Black FedEx driver. Officers in the Brookhaven Police Department “poorly investigate their cases,” according to a Lincoln […]

13 hours ago

FILE - Insurrectionists loyal to President Donald Trump breach the U.S. Capitol in Washington on Ja...

Associated Press

Court tosses Jan. 6 sentence in ruling that could impact other low-level Capitol riot cases

A federal appeals court on Friday ordered a new sentence for a North Carolina man who pleaded guilty to a petty offense in the Capitol riot — a ruling that could impact dozens of low-level cases in the massive Jan. 6, 2021 prosecution. The appeals court in Washington said James Little was wrongly sentenced for […]

13 hours ago

FILE - Mississippi Republican Attorney General Lynn Fitch addresses the crowd at the Neshoba County...

Associated Press

Mississippi seeks new court hearing to revive its permanent stripping of some felons’ voting rights

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A court ruling striking down Mississippi’s practice of permanently stripping voting rights from people convicted of certain felonies should be reconsidered and reversed, the state said Friday as it asked for new hearing by the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals. Enforcement of the voting ban, which is part of the […]

13 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Men's Health Month...

Men’s Health Month: Why It’s Important to Speak About Your Health

June is Men’s Health Month, with the goal to raise awareness about men’s health and to encourage men to speak about their health.

Judge won’t delay Trump’s defamation claims trial, calling the ex-president’s appeal frivolous