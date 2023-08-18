Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

LIFESTYLE

Florida ethics commission chair can’t work simultaneously for Disney World governing district

Aug 18, 2023, 10:48 AM

FILE - The Cinderella Castle is seen at the Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World, July 14, 2023, in L...

FILE - The Cinderella Castle is seen at the Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World, July 14, 2023, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. The new administrator of Walt Disney World’s governing district can’t continue to work in his new job and be chair of Florida’s ethics commission at the same time, according to a legal opinion issued Thursday, Aug. 17. (AP Photo/John Raoux, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/John Raoux, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


The chair of Florida’s ethics commission has an ethics problem, but it’s due to working at The Mouse rather than being a rat.

Glen Gilzean, the new administrator of Walt Disney World’s governing district, can’t continue to work in his new job and chair the Florida Commission on Ethics at the same time since Florida law prohibits public employees from serving as members on the commission, according to a legal opinion issued Thursday.

The ethics commission is charged with setting the standards of conduct for public employees and public officeholders in Florida, and it investigates complaints of violations.

Gilzean is an ally of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and was selected to the position in May by DeSantis’ appointees who took control of the governing district’s board. The takeover was in retaliation for Disney’s public opposition to the “ Don’t Say Gay ” legislation championed by DeSantis and Republican lawmakers.

Members on the ethics commission don’t earn a salary. Gilzean earns an annual salary of $400,000 as the administrator of the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District.

Gilzean had asked the ethics commission’s lawyer to issue an opinion on whether it was kosher to hold both positions. The district is a taxing district and a political subdivision of the state of Florida, making Gilzean a public employee, according to the opinion from Steven Zuilkowski, the commission’s general counsel.

“Maintaining the public employment is inconsistent with the requirements” of being a commission member, the opinion said.

An email seeking comment was sent Friday to Gilzean and a spokesperson for the district.

A fight between DeSantis and Disney began last year after the company, facing significant pressure internally and externally, publicly opposed a state law banning classroom lessons on sexual orientation and gender identity in early grades.

As punishment, DeSantis took over the district through legislation passed by the Republican-controlled Florida Legislature and appointed a new board of supervisors to oversee municipal services for the sprawling theme parks and hotels. But the new supervisors’ authority over design and construction has been limited by the company’s agreements with Disney-supporting predecessors, which were signed before the new board took over.

In response, Florida lawmakers passed legislation that repealed those agreements.

Disney has sued DeSantis in federal court claiming the governor violated the company’s free speech rights. The district has sued Disney in state court, seeking to nullify the agreements.

The district asked this week for a judge to rule in its favor without a need for a trial. Disney on Thursday filed a counter-claim asking the judge for the same thing, except in the company’s favor.

“Disney faces concrete, imminent, and ongoing injury as a result of the contractual impairment,” Disney said in a court filing.

___

Follow Mike Schneider on Twitter at @MikeSchneiderAP

Lifestyle

FILE - In this Sept. 15, 1966, file photo, then Georgia State Sen. Jimmy Carter hugs his wife, Rosa...

Associated Press

Rosalynn Carter marks 96th birthday at home with the former president, butterflies and ice cream

ATLANTA (AP) — Rosalynn Carter will celebrate her 96th birthday at home Friday with her husband, former President Jimmy Carter, and other family members, while the surrounding community of Plains, Georgia, honors the former first lady’s years of public health advocacy. The latest milestone comes as Rosalynn Carter navigates dementia and the former president, now […]

2 days ago

FILE - Pieces of stag horn coral are shown growing in Nova Southeastern University's offshore coral...

Associated Press

Sea temperatures lead to unprecedented, dangerous bleaching of Florida’s coral reef, experts say

The coral reef off southeast Florida is experiencing an unprecedented and potentially deadly level of bleaching this summer because of rising ocean temperatures caused by climate change, federal scientists said Thursday. Some sites around the Florida Keys are being exposed to twice the amount of heat stress that causes corals to die, and earlier in […]

2 days ago

Associated Press

Pilots made errors before crash near Lake Tahoe that killed all 6 on board, investigators say

Errors by the two pilots caused a business jet to go into an aerodynamic stall and crash near Lake Tahoe in 2021, killing all six people on board, federal investigators said. The co-pilot made a mistake in making a steeply banked left turn in an effort to fix a poor approach and line up with […]

2 days ago

FILE - Marijuana plants grow at LifeLine Labs in Cottage Grove, Minn., June 17, 2015. At least two ...

Associated Press

Red Lake Nation in northwestern Minnesota plans to roll out mobile cannabis dispensary

RED LAKE, Minn. (AP) — The Red Lake Nation in northwestern Minnesota, which opened the state’s first recreational marijuana store this month, now plans to roll out a mobile dispensary. Minnesota Public Radio reported that the dispensary, which will resemble a food truck, will allow the tribe to expand its cannabis business into other markets, […]

2 days ago

FILE - The Federal Trade Commission building in Washington is shown on Jan. 28, 2015. Financial sca...

Associated Press

Investment scams are everywhere on social media. Here’s how to spot one

NEW YORK (AP) — Social media is full of scammers promising guaranteed returns on investment, and consumers lost billions of dollars to them last year. Troy Gochenour, 50, of Columbus, Ohio, was conned out of $25,800, including $15,800 in borrowed money, in a crypto-mining scam that began with a WhatsApp message from a beautiful stranger. […]

2 days ago

FILE - President George W. Bush, left, and British Prime Minister Gordon Brown walk to a joint pres...

Associated Press

Biden will use Camp David backdrop hoping to broker a breakthrough in Japan-South Korea relations

WASHINGTON (AP) — Camp David, the rustic presidential retreat in the mountains of Maryland, has been a backdrop for signal moments in U.S. foreign policy, perhaps none more notable than the peace accord President Jimmy Carter brokered between Egypt and Israel in 1978. On Friday, President Joe Biden will reach for his own place in […]

3 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Men's Health Month...

Men’s Health Month: Why It’s Important to Speak About Your Health

June is Men’s Health Month, with the goal to raise awareness about men’s health and to encourage men to speak about their health.

Florida ethics commission chair can’t work simultaneously for Disney World governing district