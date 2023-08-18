Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Dr. Nathaniel Horn, the husband of US Rep. Robin Kelly, has died at 68

Aug 18, 2023, 3:16 PM

FILE - Democrat Robin Kelly, left, greets her husband, Dr. Nathaniel Horn, in her suite as she awai...

FILE - Democrat Robin Kelly, left, greets her husband, Dr. Nathaniel Horn, in her suite as she awaits the outcome of the special election in Illinois' 2nd Congressional District, April 9, 2013, in Matteson, Ill. Dr. Nathaniel Horn, the husband of the U.S. representative from Illinois died Friday, Aug. 18, 2023, according to a statement. Horn was 68. No cause of death was given. (AP Photo/John Smierciak, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/John Smierciak, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Dr. Nathaniel Horn, the husband of U.S. Rep. Robin Kelly, died Friday, according to a statement from the Illinois Democrat.

Horn was 68. No cause of death was given.

“My husband was a remarkable man. He will be sorely missed by all who knew him and loved him,” Kelly said in a statement posted to X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter. “Whether he was ‘Dad,’ ‘Grandpa,’ or “Nate,’ his impact on all who knew him and loved him will never be forgotten.”

In addition to his widow, Horn is survived by two daughters, two stepchildren and two grandchildren, with another grandchild arriving soon.

Kelly asked for privacy. Funeral arrangements will be forthcoming.

Kelly, 67, of Matteson, took a post in the House in 2013 following a special election to replace Jesse Jackson Jr. The seat was vacant after Jackson resigned in 2012 during a federal investigation into misuse of campaign funds. He later went him to federal prison for 30 months.

Her 2nd District runs along Illinois’ border with Indiana from Chicago’s South Side to a point just east of Champaign.

She was chairperson of the Illinois Democratic Party in 2021-22. She also served in the Illinois House for four years and worked as chief of staff to then-state Treasurer Alexi Giannoulias, but lost a 2010 race to succeed him as treasurer.

National News

FILE - Marijuana plants are seen at a secured growing facility in Washington county, N.Y., May 12, ...

Associated Press

New York judge blocks retail marijuana licensing, a major blow to state’s fledgling program

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — A New York judge blocked the state’s retail marijuana licensing program on Friday, dealing a devastating blow to the fledgling marketplace after a group of veterans sued over rules that allowed people with drug convictions to open the first dispensaries. New York Supreme Court Justice Kevin Bryant blocked the state from […]

15 hours ago

FILE - Actor Michael K. Williams poses for a portrait at the Beverly Hilton during the 2016 Televis...

Associated Press

Dealer gets 10 years in prison in death of actor Michael K. Williams

NEW YORK (AP) — A New York City drug dealer was sentenced Friday to 10 years in prison for providing “The Wire” actor Michael K. Williams with fentanyl-laced heroin, causing his death. Irvin Cartagena, 40, of Aibonito, Puerto Rico, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Ronnie Abrams. Cartagena had pleaded guilty in April to conspiring […]

15 hours ago

FILE - A pumpjack dips its head to extract oil in a basin north of Helper, Utah, July 13, 2023. A U...

Associated Press

Appeals court strikes down Utah oil railroad approval, siding with environmentalists

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A U.S. Appeals Court on Friday struck down a critical approval for a railroad project that would have allowed oil businesses in eastern Utah to significantly expand fossil fuel production and exports. The ruling is the latest development in the fight over the proposed Uinta Basin Railway, an 88-mile (142-kilometer) […]

15 hours ago

Associated Press

Suburban Detroit police fatally shoot motorist awakened from sleep inside car

PONTIAC, Mich. (AP) — Suburban Detroit police fatally shot a motorist they awoke from sleep in a running car when he accelerated with an officer beside him in the vehicle and crashed into a patrol car Friday. The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were dispatched shortly before 6 a.m. to a complaint that a […]

15 hours ago

FILE - Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen delivers his State of the State on Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023, at the...

Associated Press

Nebraska judge allows abortion limits and restrictions on gender-affirming surgery

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Planned Parenthood of the Heartland has appealed a judge’s ruling that left a new Nebraska law intact that bans abortions after 12 weeks of pregnancy and imposes restrictions on gender-affirming surgery. Planned Parenthood filed its appeal Friday with help from the American Civil Liberties Union of Nebraska, one week after a […]

15 hours ago

Associated Press

Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

WASHINGTON (AP) — ABC’s “This Week” — Former Vice President Mike Pence, a Republican presidential candidate; Deanne Criswell, administrator of the Federal Emergency Management Agency. __ NBC’s “Meet the Press” — North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum, a Republican presidential candidate; Gov. Tim Walz, D-Minn. __ CBS’ “Face the Nation” — Criswell; Gov. Josh Green, D-Hawaii; […]

15 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Men's Health Month...

Men’s Health Month: Why It’s Important to Speak About Your Health

June is Men’s Health Month, with the goal to raise awareness about men’s health and to encourage men to speak about their health.

Dr. Nathaniel Horn, the husband of US Rep. Robin Kelly, has died at 68