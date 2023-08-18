Close
NATIONAL NEWS

Officials identify IRS agent who was fatally shot during training exercise at Phoenix firing range

Aug 18, 2023, 4:06 PM | Updated: 4:16 pm

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


PHOENIX (AP) — An Internal Revenue Service agent who was shot and killed during a routine training exercise in Phoenix was identified by the agency Friday.

Special agent Patrick Bauer, 47, was fatally wounded Thursday at a firing range in north Phoenix, the IRS said in a news release.

Bauer was a retired master sergeant in the Arizona Air National Guard. He leaves behind a wife and four children.

Charlotte M. Dennis, a spokesperson for the IRS Phoenix field office, said he died shortly after arriving at HonorHealth Deer Valley Medical Center.

No other injuries were reported.

IRS officials have not given any details on the nature of the exercise and how many other agents were taking part.

The range is on property that belongs to the Federal Bureau of Prisons. But because of an interagency agreement, other law enforcement agencies typically use the facility.

Officials with the FBI’s Phoenix field office said they will oversee the shooting investigation. The results will be turned over to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Arizona.

