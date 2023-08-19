Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

POLITICS

US cancels visas of 100 more Nicaraguan officials for their role in ‘undermining democracy’

Aug 19, 2023, 2:11 PM

FILE - A banner emblazoned with an image of Nicaragua's President Daniel Ortega is waved by a suppo...

FILE - A banner emblazoned with an image of Nicaragua's President Daniel Ortega is waved by a supporter in Managua, Nicaragua, April 30, 2018. The U.S. State Department on Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023, imposed visa restrictions on 100 more Nicaraguan officials for their role in supporting the Ortega regime. (AP Photo/Alfredo Zuniga, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Alfredo Zuniga, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


MEXICO CITY (AP) — The U.S. State Department on Saturday imposed visa restrictions on 100 more Nicaraguan officials for their role in supporting the regime of President Daniel Ortega.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken wrote in his social media accounts that his office “has taken steps to impose visa restrictions on 100 Nicaraguan officials who restrict Nicaraguans’ human rights and undermine democracy.”

“We call on the regime to unconditionally and immediately release Bishop Álvarez and all those unjustly detained,” Blinken wrote.

Bishop Rolando Álvarez, an outspoken critic of the Nicaraguan government, was jailed by the Ortega regime for supposedly helping anti-government protesters. He was sentenced to 26 years in prison, after he refused to board a plane carrying exiles to the United States in February.

Ortega jailed dozens of opposition figures in order to win a fourth consecutive term in 2021 elections that were broadly criticized as a farce. He has also outlawed dozens of nongovernmental organizations.

Since then, dozens of opponents have been tried or convicted in brief trials on vague charges equivalent to treason.

The State Department had previously pulled the visas of top Nicaraguan officials, as well as judges who convicted the opposition leaders and legislators who had cooperated in banning NGOs and civic groups.

It previously imposed visa restrictions on 116 individuals linked to the Ortega regime, “including mayors, prosecutors, university administrators, as well as police, prison, and military officials.”

This week, the Nicaraguan government confiscated a prestigious Jesuit-run university alleging it was a “center of terrorism,” the latest in a series of actions by authorities against the Catholic Church and opposition figures.

The Treasury Department has frozen the U.S. assets of the defense minister and other officials in the army, telecom and mining sectors. As with dozens of Nicaraguan officials already under sanctions, U.S. citizens were prohibited from having dealings with them.

With all government institutions firmly within Ortega’s grasp and the opposition exiled, jailed or in hiding, the 75-year-old leader eroded what hope remained that the country could soon return to a democratic path.

Politics

Associated Press

Kansas judge allows ACLU to intervene in lawsuit over gender markers on driver’s licenses

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A judge has agreed to allow the American Civil Liberties Union of Kansas to intervene in an ongoing lawsuit that seeks to force the state to list the sex that people were assigned at birth on their driver’s licenses. Attorney General Kris Kobach filed a lawsuit last month seeking to compel […]

14 hours ago

FILE - A U.S. flag with 32 starts is displayed behind former Minnesota Gov. Al Quie as he addressed...

Associated Press

Former Minnesota governor, congressman Al Quie dies at 99

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Former Minnesota Gov. Al Quie, a moderate Republican known for working across the aisle as both governor and as a congressman, has died. He was 99. Quie died of natural causes late Friday at his home in Wayzata, his son, Joel Quie, said Saturday. While he had been in declining health in […]

14 hours ago

Associated Press

Officials commemorate 20th anniversary of deadly attack on UN headquarters in Iraq

BAGHDAD (AP) — Iraqi and United Nations officials on Saturday marked the 20th anniversary of a deadly attack on the U.N. headquarters in Baghdad. The Aug. 19, 2003, truck bomb attack on the Canal Hotel in Baghdad, which housed the U.N. headquarters in Iraq at the time, killed 22 U.N. staff including the head, Sergio […]

14 hours ago

FILE - President Donald Trump speaks during a rally protesting the electoral college certification ...

Associated Press

Trump’s lies tested limits of the bully pulpit. His right to say them is at core of criminal defense

WASHINGTON (AP) — Barack Obama, mindful of the urgent power of a president’s words, liked to say he was guarded with his language because anything he said could send troops marching or markets tumbling. His successor, Donald Trump, showed no such restraint. Now Trump is facing dozens of criminal charges in four separate indictments, two […]

14 hours ago

A stack of the latest weekly edition of the Marion County Record sits in the back of the newspaper'...

Associated Press

A raid on a Kansas newspaper likely broke the law, experts say. But which one?

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A central Kansas police chief was not only on legally shaky ground when he ordered the raid of a weekly newspaper, experts said, but it may have been a criminal violation of civil rights, a former federal prosecutor added, saying: “I’d probably have the FBI starting to look.” Some legal experts […]

14 hours ago

Associated Press

Maui town ravaged by fire will ‘rise again,’ Hawaii governor says of long recovery ahead

LAHAINA, Hawaii (AP) — Hawaii Gov. Josh Green said Friday that what’s rebuilt from the ashes of the devastating wildfires on Maui will be determined by the people. “Lahaina will rise again,” Green said during a livestreamed evening address from Honolulu. The seaside town will be rebuilt as a living memorial to those lost — […]

2 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Men's Health Month...

Men’s Health Month: Why It’s Important to Speak About Your Health

June is Men’s Health Month, with the goal to raise awareness about men’s health and to encourage men to speak about their health.

US cancels visas of 100 more Nicaraguan officials for their role in ‘undermining democracy’