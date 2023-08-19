Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

South Dakota Democratic Party ousts state chair who was accused of creating hostile work environment

Aug 19, 2023, 3:25 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


FORT PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — The South Dakota Democratic Party ousted Jennifer Slaight-Hansen as state chair on Saturday amid accusations that she violated party rules and created a hostile work environment for staff.

The party’s State Central Committee voted 57-0, with two abstentions, to remove Slaight-Hansen. She can appeal. If her appeal is rejected, a new election for chair will be held Sept. 16 in Rapid City.

The Sioux Falls Argus Leader reported that Slaight-Hansen did not attend the meeting in Fort Pierre. She did not respond to the newspaper’s requests for comment on whether she would challenge the recall vote.

Since Slaight-Hansen became chair in May, office-holders and party activists accused her of not properly communicating with the 11 lawmakers who make up the Democratic caucus in the statehouse, improperly hiring and firing staff, and creating a new job position without notifying the executive board. Some also objected to how the state party joined the Biden Victory Fund, which was not included in the party’s budget or approved by the board. Several donors threatened to withhold contributions.

Former state Sen. Susan Wismer, of Britton, called Slaight-Hansen a dedicated member of the party but said she believed the allegations stemmed from “the fact that she stepped on a lot of toes.”

Democrats are a distinct minority in South Dakota. Republicans hold all statewide offices, including the state’s two U.S. Senate and one House seat, and overwhelmingly control both chambers of the Legislature, 94-11 overall. No Democratic presidential candidate has carried the state since President Lyndon Johnson in 1964.

Shane Merrill, who was vice chair, will serve as interim chair until the election in September.

“This has been a long difficult process for all of us,” Merrill said. “(My) phone’s been ringing off the hook every day, but I do have reason to be hopeful.”

National News

Associated Press

Suspect arrested in killing of 11-year-old Texas girl whose body was left under bed

PASADENA, Texas (AP) — A man suspected of sexually assaulting and killing an 11-year-old girl before stashing her body under her bed in her family’s suburban Houston apartment has been arrested, police said Saturday. The 18-year-old man was identified as a person of interest Friday. The Pasadena Police Department said in a statement Saturday that […]

15 hours ago

Associated Press

Kansas judge allows ACLU to intervene in lawsuit over gender markers on driver’s licenses

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A judge has agreed to allow the American Civil Liberties Union of Kansas to intervene in an ongoing lawsuit that seeks to force the state to list the sex that people were assigned at birth on their driver’s licenses. Attorney General Kris Kobach filed a lawsuit last month seeking to compel […]

15 hours ago

Fallen trees block the road in a residential neighborhood, Friday, Aug. 18, 2023, in Johnston, R.I....

Associated Press

Communities across New England picking up after a spate of tornadoes

BOSTON (AP) — Communities across New England were picking up Saturday a day after a spate of tornadoes swept through the region. Four tornadoes were confirmed in Rhode Island and Massachusetts, and the National Weather Service was investigating a possible fifth in eastern Connecticut. Friday’s strong winds knocked down trees, damaged homes, flooded roadways and […]

15 hours ago

FILE - The basket of a hot air balloon lies on the pavement after a crash landing in Albuquerque, N...

Associated Press

Pilot error caused the fatal hot air balloon crash in New Mexico, NTSB finds. Drug use was a factor

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A mistake made by a hot air balloon pilot who had drugs including cocaine in his system caused a crash in 2021 in New Mexico that killed all five people on board, investigators have determined. The National Transportation Safety Board said in its final report released this week that pilot Nicholas […]

15 hours ago

Associated Press

A power outage in New Jersey was due to an unlikely culprit: a fish likely put there by a bird

SAYREVILLE, N.J. (AP) — A power outage that cut electricity to a New Jersey community a week ago was due to an unlikely culprit — a fish that was apparently dropped by a bird and landed on a transformer, officials said. Sayreville police said Jersey Central Power and Light Company workers working on the Aug. […]

15 hours ago

FILE — Bishop Howard Hubbard swings incense during an Ash Wednesday communion service, at the Cat...

Associated Press

A former New York bishop has died at 84. He promoted social justice, but covered up rape allegations

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Howard Hubbard, a retired Catholic bishop who acknowledged covering up allegations of sexual abuse in his upstate New York diocese and recently married a woman in a civil ceremony, has died after suffering from a massive stroke. He was 84. Hubbard passed away at Albany Medical Center on Saturday after being […]

15 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Men's Health Month...

Men’s Health Month: Why It’s Important to Speak About Your Health

June is Men’s Health Month, with the goal to raise awareness about men’s health and to encourage men to speak about their health.

South Dakota Democratic Party ousts state chair who was accused of creating hostile work environment