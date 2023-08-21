Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

A list of the 5 new vehicles with the lowest average purchase prices in the US

Aug 21, 2023, 4:43 AM | Updated: 5:26 am

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


A new car that costs under $20,000, once an unofficial threshold of affordability, is all but history in the United States.

Blame it on automakers abandoning the low-profit small-car business as American consumers increasingly gravitate toward pricier SUVs and trucks.

The compact Mitsubishi Mirage has become the last new vehicle with an average selling price under $20,000.

And even the Mirage appears on the way out. The trade publication Automotive News has reported that Mitsubishi will stop selling the Mirage by the middle of this decade. (Though there are other new cars with sticker prices under $20,000, Cox Automotive says those vehicles exceed that price threshold once shipping and options are figured in.)

Here are the five new vehicles with the lowest average selling prices in the United States, according to Cox.

1. Mitsubishi Mirage, $19,205

2. Kia Rio, $20,157

3. Nissan Versa, $20,763

4. Hyundai Venue, $23,971

5. Nissan Sentra, $23,994

National News

FILE - President Joe Biden speaks on the anniversary of the Inflation Reduction Act during an event...

Associated Press

The Bidens will travel to Maui to meet with wildfire survivors and first responders

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, California (AP) — President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden are traveling to Maui on Monday to comfort survivors of the devastating wildfires that ripped through the western part of the Hawaiian island earlier this month, as his administration responds to the devastation whose full scope is still unknown. The Bidens […]

5 hours ago

Associated Press

14 people were shot, one fatally, in the same Milwaukee neighborhood, police say

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Thirteen people were injured and one was killed in three separate shootings, just blocks from each other, over the weekend, Milwaukee police said. Four people were taken to the hospital with serious injuries following a shooting Sunday near 13th and Mitchell streets around 8:30 p.m., WISN-TV Milwaukee reported. Police said the victims […]

5 hours ago

FILE - President Joe Biden speaks during an event about high-speed internet infrastructure in the E...

Associated Press

Biden administration announces more new funding for rural broadband infrastructure

The Biden administration on Monday continued its push toward internet-for-all by 2030, announcing about $667 million in new grants and loans to build more broadband infrastructure in the rural U.S. “With this investment, we’re getting funding to communities in every corner of the country because we believe that no kid should have to sit in […]

5 hours ago

Gaylen Dewing, left, and Marvin Abraham affix a sign to a roadside fence east of Bismarck, N.D., on...

Associated Press

More hearings begin soon for Summit’s proposed CO2 pipeline. Where does the project stand?

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Public utility regulators in Iowa will begin a hearing Tuesday on a proposed carbon dioxide pipeline for transporting emissions of the climate-warming greenhouse gas for storage underground that has been met by resistant landowners who fear the taking of their land and dangers of a pipeline rupture. Summit Carbon Solutions’ proposed […]

1 day ago

Associated Press

Southern California prepares for more floods as post-Tropical Storm Hilary brings more rain

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Tropical Storm Hilary deluged arid parts of Mexico and then drenched Southern California from the coast to the desert resort city of Palm Springs and inland mountains, forcing rescuers to pull several people from swollen rivers. Even as the storm subsides across the coast, flooding and mudslides were expected across the […]

1 day ago

FILE - The son, left, and daughter, back right, of Pittsburgh dentist Lawrence "Larry" Rudolph head...

Associated Press

Dentist convicted of killing wife on African safari set to be sentenced to life in prison

DENVER (AP) — A wealthy dentist convicted of killing his wife at the end of an African safari in Zambia is expected to be sentenced to life in prison Monday for a murder prosecutors say capped off a lifetime “spent seeking domination and control over others through wealth and power.” At the hearing in a […]

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Men's Health Month...

Men’s Health Month: Why It’s Important to Speak About Your Health

June is Men’s Health Month, with the goal to raise awareness about men’s health and to encourage men to speak about their health.

A list of the 5 new vehicles with the lowest average purchase prices in the US