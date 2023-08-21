Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

USC’s Caleb Williams, Ohio State’s Harrison Jr. and Michigan’s Corum top AP preseason All-Americans

Aug 21, 2023, 9:00 AM

FILE - Southern California quarterback Caleb Williams jumps in for a touchdown as Notre Dame safety...

FILE - Southern California quarterback Caleb Williams jumps in for a touchdown as Notre Dame safety Xavier Watts, left, defends and Southern California wide receiver Kyle Ford watch during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, in Los Angeles. Caleb Williams was named to The Associated Press preseason All-America team, Monday, Aug. 21, 2023. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams of USC, Ohio State receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. and Michigan running back Blake Corum are among the returning first-team players who were selected to The Associated Press preseason All-America team announced Monday.

Notre Dame offensive tackle Joe Alt and Miami safety Kam Kinchens also followed up their stellar 2022 seasons by being named preseason All-Americans by voters in the AP Top 25.

Two-time defending national champion and No. 1 Georgia had the most players on the first team with four, including tight end Brock Bowers, center Sedrick Van Pran and defensive backs Malaki Starks and Javon Bullard.

No. 3 Ohio State was second with three. Harrison was joined by fellow receiver Emeka Egbuka and linebacker Tommy Eichenberg.

Williams was named the AP Player of the Year before he won the Heisman last year, his first at USC after transferring from Oklahoma.

Corum was a Heisman contender last year until a late-season injury and returns to lead the second-ranked Wolverines, who are trying to reach the College Football Playoff for a third straight season. Michigan guard Zak Zinter was also selected to the first team.

The Wolverines, along with Big Ten rivals Penn State and Iowa, LSU and Washington each had two first-team selections.

The Big Ten led all conferences with 12 players on the first team and the Southeastern Conference was next with seven.

The Pac-12 had five first-team selections, led by Williams and including Colorado two-way threat Travis Hunter, who is expected to play both receiver and cornerback for coach Deion Sanders.

FIRST TEAM

OFFENSE

Quarterback — Caleb Williams, third-year, Southern California.

Running backs — Blake Corum, fourth-year, Michigan; Quinshon Judkins, second-year, Mississippi.

Tackles — Joe Alt, third-year, Notre Dame; Olu Fashanu, fourth-year, Penn State.

Guards — Cooper Beebe, fifth-year, Kansas State; Zak Zinter, fourth-year, Michigan.

Center — Sedrick Van Pran, fourth-year, Georgia.

Tight end — Brock Bowers, third-year, Georgia.

Wide receivers — Marvin Harrison Jr., third-year, Ohio State; Rome Odunze, fourth-year. Washington; Emeka Egbuka, third-year, Ohio State.

All-purpose player — Travis Hunter, second-year, Colorado.

Kicker — Joshua Karty, fourth-year, Stanford.

DEFENSE

Edge rushers — Jared Verse, fourth-year, Florida State; Bralen Trice, fifth-year, Washington.

Interior linemen — Jer’Zhan Newton, fifth-year, Illinois; Dontay Corleone, third-year, Cincinnati.

Linebackers — Harold Perkins, second-year, LSU; Jamon Dumas-Johnson, third-year, Georgia; Tommy Eichenberg, fourth-year, Ohio State.

Cornerbacks — Kool-aid McKinstry, third-year, Alabama; Kalen King, third-year, Penn State.

Safeties — Kam Kinchens, third-year, Miami; Malaki Starks, second-year, Georgia.

Defensive back — Cooper DeJean, third-year, Iowa.

Punter — Tory Taylor, fourth-year, Iowa.

SECOND TEAM

OFFENSE

Quarterback — Drake Maye, third-year, North Carolina.

Running backs — Raheim Sanders, third-year, Arkansas; Braelon Allen, third-year, Wisconsin.

Tackles — JC Latham, third-year, Alabama; Kelvin Banks Jr., second-year, Texas.

Guards — Donovan Jackson, third-year, Ohio State; Christian Mahogany, fifth-year, Boston College.

Center — Zach Frazier, fourth-year, West Virginia.

Tight end — Oronde Gadsden, third-year, Syracuse.

Wide receivers — Xavier Worthy, third-year, Texas; Malik Nabers, third-year, LSU; Jacob Cowing, fifth-year, Arizona.

All-purpose player — Will Shipley, third-year, Clemson.

Kicker — John Hoyland, third-year, Wyoming.

DEFENSE

Edge rushers — J.T. Tuimoloau, third-year, Ohio State; Dallas Turner, third-year, Alabama.

Interior linemen — Tyler Davis, fifth-year, Clemson; Mekhi Wingo, third-year, LSU.

Linebackers — Jeremiah Trotter Jr., third-year, Clemson; Barrett Carter, third-year, Clemson; Cedric Gray, fourth-year, North Carolina.

Cornerbacks — Josh Newton, sixth-year, TCU; Ben Morrison, second-year, Notre Dame.

Safeties — Calen Bullock, third-year, Southern California; Javon Bullard, third-year, Georgia.

Defensive back — Will Johnson, second-year, Michigan.

Punter — Kai Kroeger, fourth-year, South Carolina.

____

Follow Ralph D. Russo at https://twitter.com/ralphDrussoAP and listen at http://www.appodcasts.com

___

AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

National News

FILE - Female soldiers from 1st Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division train on a firing rang...

Associated Press

Female soldiers in Army special operations face rampant sexism and harassment, military report says

WASHINGTON (AP) — Female soldiers face rampant sexism, harassment and other gender-related challenges in male dominated Army special operations units, according to a report Monday, eight years after the Pentagon opened all combat jobs to women. U.S. Army Special Operations Command, in a lengthy study, reported a wide range of “overtly sexist” comments from male […]

10 hours ago

Associated Press

John Warnock, who helped invent the PDF and co-founded Adobe Systems, dies at age 82

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — John Warnock, who helped invent the PDF and co-founded Adobe Systems, has died. He was 82. The Silicon Valley entrepreneur and computer scientist died Saturday surrounded by family, Adobe said in a statement. The company didn’t give a cause of death or say where Warnock died. “John’s brilliance and innovations […]

10 hours ago

FILE - Woodburn Hall on West Virginia University downtown campus is shown April, 24, 2015, in Morga...

Associated Press

Students push back with protest against planned program and faculty cuts at West Virginia University

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia University students staged a walkout Monday to protest the proposed elimination of academic programs and show support for faculty and staff whose jobs are being targeted as the university addresses a $45 million budget shortfall. Separate midday rallies were organized by the West Virginia United Students’ Union, which encouraged […]

10 hours ago

In this photo provided by the Arizona Center for Investigative Reporting, Klickitat County Sheriff ...

Associated Press

A right-wing sheriffs group that challenges federal law is gaining acceptance around the country

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — Against the background hum of the convention center, Dar Leaf settled into a club chair to explain the sacred mission of America’s sheriffs, his bright blue eyes and warm smile belying the intensity of the cause. “The sheriff is supposed to be protecting the public from evil,” the chief law […]

10 hours ago

Associated Press

10 damaged homes remain uninhabitable, a week after Pennsylvania explosion that killed 6

PLUM, Pa. (AP) — Three houses at the center of a recent explosion near Pittsburgh that killed six people will need to be torn down and 10 others are not currently inhabitable, county officials said over the weekend. The Aug. 12 blast in Plum leveled one home and engulfed two neighboring houses in flames. The […]

10 hours ago

Associated Press

Man dies while trying to rescue mother and child from New Hampshire river

ALBANY, N.H. (AP) — A Massachusetts man died over the weekend while rescuing relatives from a New Hampshire river in the second such death in the state less than a week, officials said. A mother and a child became stuck around midday Sunday in a fast stretch of the Swift River in Albany, New Hampshire, […]

10 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Men's Health Month...

Men’s Health Month: Why It’s Important to Speak About Your Health

June is Men’s Health Month, with the goal to raise awareness about men’s health and to encourage men to speak about their health.

USC’s Caleb Williams, Ohio State’s Harrison Jr. and Michigan’s Corum top AP preseason All-Americans