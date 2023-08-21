Renton police search for man kidnapped in apartment garage

Detectives are scrambling to find a 26-year-old Renton man after he was reportedly taken from his own apartment complex.

At approximately 7:16 p.m. yesterday evening, a 911 caller reported seeing a possible kidnapping. Multiple men were seen shoving Gouled Ali into a vehicle in the garage at a complex near Gene Coulon Memorial Beach Park.

Ali, described as 6 feet, 1 inch tall and 185 pounds, can be identified by the photo above.

Detective Robert Onishi told us they’re not sure who did it, but they believe it was targeted.

“We don’t have anything we know of as of yet that would motivate people to do this, so we would love to know more of the backstory in hopes that it leads us to Ali,” Onishi said.

But Onishi told KIRO Newsradio Ali did not have his phone with him, so it’s back to basics to track him.

“Another concern of ours is that the easy way to locate someone is off the table, we have to do it the old-fashioned way,” Onishi said. “We have to do the old leather-to-pavement stuff.”

Police are asking that if anyone has any information about his disappearance, to call Renton Police and reference case number 23-9595.

***RENTON POLICE – PRESS RELEASE***

Please see attached press release regarding a possible kidnapping that occurred last night in the north end of the City. pic.twitter.com/WfERGFW5Ay — Renton Police Dept. (@RentonpdWA) August 21, 2023