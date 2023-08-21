Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

After school shooting, Tennessee lawmakers not expected to take up gun control in special session

Aug 21, 2023, 11:51 AM

Demonstrators hold hands and encircle the State Capitol in prayer before a special session of the s...

Demonstrators hold hands and encircle the State Capitol in prayer before a special session of the state legislature on public safety Monday, Aug. 21, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/George Walker IV)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee lawmakers will gavel in Monday for a special session stemming from a shooting at a Nashville elementary school that left six dead, including three young children.

However, even after hundreds of community organizers, families, protesters and many more spent months asking lawmakers to consider passing gun control measures in response to the shooting, the GOP-dominated Statehouse is unexpected to do so.

Instead, Republican leaders are focused on advancing proposals that would toughen penalties for violent criminals, arguing that placing limitations on weapons would do very little to deter those who want to cause harm. Other GOP members have introduced proposals to boost mental health resources and school security measures.

On March 27, a 27-year-old shooter opened fire at a Nashville Christian elementary school and killed six people, including three young students. The shooting contributed to a record pace for mass killings in the U.S. this year and renewed scrutiny over Tennessee’s relaxed gun laws.

Republican Gov. Bill Lee initially pushed lawmakers to pass legislation that would temporarily remove guns from people showing signs of potentially violent behavior. But despite holding hundreds of meetings with lawmakers and policy experts over the summer, Lee recently conceded that he didn’t have the necessary sponsors to introduce the proposal for the special session.

On Monday, at a news conference with Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, actor Melissa Joan Hart detailed how she helped a class of kindergartners fleeing The Covenant School shooting across a highway.

Hart said that she had moved to Nashville from Connecticut and that her kids had attended a school near Sandy Hook Elementary when 26 children were shot and killed there in 2012. She has said her children attend a school next to the private Christian Covenant School.

“I’m standing here before you today, 11 years later, almost a thousand miles away from Fairfield County (in Connecticut). And yet we’re having the same conversation that we did on December 14, 2012, and every day since. Our cries aren’t being heard, and our kids are bearing the burden,” Hart said.

Some opposing changes to gun laws also were holding demonstrations on Monday, including a brief appearance of members of the Proud Boys, the neo-fascist group of self-described “Western chauvinists.” The group unfurled their flag while pro-gun control supporters held a prayer outside the Tennessee Capitol before leaving.

National News

Associated Press

Chicago-area woman charged with emailing threats to shoot Trump and his son

CHICAGO (AP) — Federal agents arrested a Chicago-area woman Monday on a complaint accusing her of sending emails threatening to shoot former President Donald Trump and his son Barron, according to federal prosecutors and a newly unsealed criminal complaint. Tracy Marie Fiorenza, 41, was arrested Monday morning on a charge of transmitting threats to kill […]

12 hours ago

Associated Press

Group of House conservatives unveil demands to support spending bill and avoid shutdown

WASHINGTON (AP) — House conservatives in a group known as the Freedom Caucus have unveiled a list of demands that they want included in a stopgap spending measure to keep the federal government running after the end of September. It’s a smorgasbord of non-starters for the Democratic-controlled Senate and the White House, signaling the challenges […]

12 hours ago

FILE - TV Judge Glenda Hatchett, center, gestures as she addresses a news conference as Valerie Cas...

Associated Press

Georgia sheriff pleads guilty to groping TV Judge Hatchett

MARIETTA, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia sheriff pleaded guilty to groping TV judge Glenda Hatchett during a law enforcement conference last year and resigned from office Monday. Bleckley County Sheriff Kristopher Coody pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge of sexual battery in Cobb County State Court, news outlets reported. Hatchett addressed the court, saying the […]

12 hours ago

FILE - Female soldiers from 1st Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division train on a firing rang...

Associated Press

Female soldiers in Army special operations face rampant sexism and harassment, military report says

WASHINGTON (AP) — Female soldiers face rampant sexism, harassment and other gender-related challenges in male dominated Army special operations units, according to a report Monday, eight years after the Pentagon opened all combat jobs to women. U.S. Army Special Operations Command, in a lengthy study, reported a wide range of “overtly sexist” comments from male […]

12 hours ago

Associated Press

John Warnock, who helped invent the PDF and co-founded Adobe Systems, dies at age 82

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — John Warnock, who helped invent the PDF and co-founded Adobe Systems, has died. He was 82. The Silicon Valley entrepreneur and computer scientist died Saturday surrounded by family, Adobe said in a statement. The company didn’t give a cause of death or say where Warnock died. “John’s brilliance and innovations […]

12 hours ago

FILE - Woodburn Hall on West Virginia University downtown campus is shown April, 24, 2015, in Morga...

Associated Press

Students push back with protest against planned program and faculty cuts at West Virginia University

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia University students staged a walkout Monday to protest the proposed elimination of academic programs and show support for faculty and staff whose jobs are being targeted as the university addresses a $45 million budget shortfall. Separate midday rallies were organized by the West Virginia United Students’ Union, which encouraged […]

12 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Men's Health Month...

Men’s Health Month: Why It’s Important to Speak About Your Health

June is Men’s Health Month, with the goal to raise awareness about men’s health and to encourage men to speak about their health.

After school shooting, Tennessee lawmakers not expected to take up gun control in special session