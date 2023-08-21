Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Prosecutor asks judge to throw out charges against Black truck driver mauled by police dog in Ohio

Aug 21, 2023, 12:13 PM

FILE - This image taken from police body cam video shows a police dog attacking Jadarrius Rose, 23,...

FILE - This image taken from police body cam video shows a police dog attacking Jadarrius Rose, 23, of Memphis, Tenn., on July 4, 2023, in Circleville, Ohio. A prosecutor in Ohio wants a judge to dismiss charges, at least for now, against a Black truck driver who was bitten by a police dog while he was surrendering along a highway last month. (Ohio State Highway Patrol via AP, File).
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(Ohio State Highway Patrol via AP, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


CIRCLEVILLE, Ohio (AP) — A prosecutor in Ohio wants a judge to dismiss charges, at least for now, against a Black truck driver who was bitten by a police dog while he was surrendering along a highway last month.

“There is insufficient evidence to prove, beyond a reasonable doubt,” that Jadarrius Rose’s operation of his truck caused a substantial risk of serious physical harm to people or property, attorney Jeffrey C. Marks told Judge Michael Ater Thursday.

Marks emphasized “substantial” and told the judge he may want to refile some of the charges later. An aide to Rose’s lawyer, Benjamin J. Partee, said he declined comment on Monday.

During Rose’s arrest on July 4 near Circleville, recorded by police body cameras, Circleville Police Officer Ryan Speakman let the dog maul Rose while he was on his knees with his hands in the air, as state troopers shouted for Speakman to restrain the animal. Rose, 23, of Memphis, Tennessee, required hospital treatment.

Marks wrote in the motion that after reviewing the footage and police reports, he believes it was a mistake to charge Rose with fleeing after committing a felony. “There appears to be no evidence that the Defendant, on July 4, 2023, was fleeing immediately after the commission of a felony,” Marks wrote.

He wants the judge to dismiss the case while the Chillicothe Law Director’s Office reviews results of the investigation to determine if misdemeanor charges are applicable, and wants the judge to let prosecutors restart the case if warranted. The request remains pending before Ater.

Messages were left Monday seeking further comment from Marks.

A police report said the chase on Ohio Route 35 began because Rose’s truck appeared to be missing a mudflap and he did not stop for an inspection.

Police have alleged that Rose initially refused to get out of the truck and later defied instructions to get on the ground.

While the dog was on Rose, a trooper yelled: “Get the dog off of him!” Rose, in visible pain, said “Get it off! Please! Please!” before the attack ended.

Audio recordings indicate Ross told a 911 dispatcher that the officers pursuing him were “trying to kill” him and he did not feel safe pulling over. He also said he was confused about why the officers were trying to stop him and why they had guns drawn after he briefly stopped the truck before driving away.

The dispatcher told Rose to stop and to comply with police, and that officers were not trying to harm him.

Speakman was placed on leave and then fired from the Circleville force after the agency claimed he “did not meet the standards and expectations we hold for our police officers.” Speakman’s union, the Ohio Patrolman’s Benevolent Association, filed a grievance arguing he was fired without sufficient grounds.

National News

Demonstrators hold hands and encircle the State Capitol in prayer before a special session of the s...

Associated Press

After school shooting, Tennessee lawmakers not expected to take up gun control in special session

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee lawmakers will gavel in Monday for a special session stemming from a shooting at a Nashville elementary school that left six dead, including three young children. However, even after hundreds of community organizers, families, protesters and many more spent months asking lawmakers to consider passing gun control measures in response […]

12 hours ago

Associated Press

Chicago-area woman charged with emailing threats to shoot Trump and his son

CHICAGO (AP) — Federal agents arrested a Chicago-area woman Monday on a complaint accusing her of sending emails threatening to shoot former President Donald Trump and his son Barron, according to federal prosecutors and a newly unsealed criminal complaint. Tracy Marie Fiorenza, 41, was arrested Monday morning on a charge of transmitting threats to kill […]

12 hours ago

Associated Press

Group of House conservatives unveil demands to support spending bill and avoid shutdown

WASHINGTON (AP) — House conservatives in a group known as the Freedom Caucus have unveiled a list of demands that they want included in a stopgap spending measure to keep the federal government running after the end of September. It’s a smorgasbord of non-starters for the Democratic-controlled Senate and the White House, signaling the challenges […]

12 hours ago

FILE - TV Judge Glenda Hatchett, center, gestures as she addresses a news conference as Valerie Cas...

Associated Press

Georgia sheriff pleads guilty to groping TV Judge Hatchett

MARIETTA, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia sheriff pleaded guilty to groping TV judge Glenda Hatchett during a law enforcement conference last year and resigned from office Monday. Bleckley County Sheriff Kristopher Coody pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge of sexual battery in Cobb County State Court, news outlets reported. Hatchett addressed the court, saying the […]

12 hours ago

FILE - Female soldiers from 1st Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division train on a firing rang...

Associated Press

Female soldiers in Army special operations face rampant sexism and harassment, military report says

WASHINGTON (AP) — Female soldiers face rampant sexism, harassment and other gender-related challenges in male dominated Army special operations units, according to a report Monday, eight years after the Pentagon opened all combat jobs to women. U.S. Army Special Operations Command, in a lengthy study, reported a wide range of “overtly sexist” comments from male […]

12 hours ago

Associated Press

John Warnock, who helped invent the PDF and co-founded Adobe Systems, dies at age 82

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — John Warnock, who helped invent the PDF and co-founded Adobe Systems, has died. He was 82. The Silicon Valley entrepreneur and computer scientist died Saturday surrounded by family, Adobe said in a statement. The company didn’t give a cause of death or say where Warnock died. “John’s brilliance and innovations […]

12 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Men's Health Month...

Men’s Health Month: Why It’s Important to Speak About Your Health

June is Men’s Health Month, with the goal to raise awareness about men’s health and to encourage men to speak about their health.

Prosecutor asks judge to throw out charges against Black truck driver mauled by police dog in Ohio