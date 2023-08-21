Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Indiana’s near-total abortion ban set to take effect as state Supreme Court denies rehearing

Aug 21, 2023, 1:16 PM

Rebecca Gibron, CEO of the Planned Parenthood division that includes Indiana, speaks during a news ...

Rebecca Gibron, CEO of the Planned Parenthood division that includes Indiana, speaks during a news conference outside of a Planned Parenthood clinic, Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana’s near-total abortion ban is set to take effect within days after the Indiana Supreme Court on Monday denied a rehearing in the case brought by the American Civil Liberties Union of Indiana.

The denial of the rehearing means the ban will take effect once a June 30 ruling upholding the ban is certified, a procedural step expected to take just days, court spokesperson Kathryn Dolan said in an email to news media.

The state’s highest court ruled June 30 that the abortion ban doesn’t violate the Indiana constitution. That removed a major hurdle to enforcing the ban Republicans approved last summer ahead of a wave of restrictions by conservative states in response to the overturning of Roe v. Wade.

In a 4-1 decision Monday, the Supreme Court reaffirmed its order that Planned Parenthood and other health care providers “cannot show a reasonable likelihood of success” with their challenge to the abortion restrictions.

The ACLU of Indiana’s executive director, Jane Henegar, released a statement saying Monday was “a dark day in Indiana’s history.”

“We have seen the horrifying impact of bans like this across the country, and the narrow exceptions included in this extreme ban will undoubtedly put Hoosiers’ lives at risk. … Every person should have the fundamental freedom to control their own body and politicians’ personal opinions should play no part in this personal decision,” Henegar’s statement said.

Attorney General Todd Rokita also released a statement, saying, “This is great news for Hoosier life and liberty. We defeated the pro-death advocates who try to interject their views in a state that clearly voted for life.”

Indiana’s Republican-backed ban ends most abortions in the state, even in the earliest stages of a pregnancy. Indiana became the first state to enact tighter abortion restrictions after the U.S. Supreme Court ended nearly a half-century of federal abortion protections by overturning Roe v. Wade in June 2022.

Indiana’s six abortion clinics stopped providing abortions late last month ahead of the ban officially taking effect.

National News

FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign event at the South Carolina Statehouse, J...

Associated Press

Justice Department objects to Trump’s proposed April 2026 date for DC trial

WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal prosecutors objected Monday to the April 2026 trial date proposed by lawyers for Donald Trump in the case accusing the former president of scheming to overturn the results of the 2020 election. Members of special counsel Jack Smith’s team said in a court filing that Trump’s lawyers last week had exaggerated […]

13 hours ago

FILE - Former President Donald Trump is escorted to a courtroom, April 4, 2023, in New York. (AP Ph...

Associated Press

Former President Donald Trump’s bond is set at $200,000 in Georgia case

ATLANTA (AP) — Donald Trump’s bond has been set at $200,000 in the Georgia case accusing the former president of scheming to overturn his 2020 election loss, according to court papers filed Monday. The bond agreement was outlined in a court filing signed by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis and Trump’s defense attorneys. Trump […]

13 hours ago

FILE - In this photo provided by the Montana Governor's Office, Republican Gov. Greg Gianforte sign...

Associated Press

Montana asks judge to allow TikTok ban to take effect while legal challenge moves through courts

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Montana is asking a federal judge to allow its law banning new downloads of the video-sharing app TikTok to take effect in January while a challenge filed by the company and five content creators is decided by the courts. The state filed its response Friday to the plaintiffs’ motion in July […]

13 hours ago

FILE - The Metrorail station at Dulles International Airport is seen on Nov. 2, 2022, in Chantilly,...

Associated Press

Maryland man charged with ISIS-inspired plot pleads guilty to planning separate airport attack

SILVER SPRING, Md. (AP) — A Maryland man charged in 2019 with planning an Islamic State-inspired attack at a Washington, D.C., area shopping and entertainment complex pleaded guilty on Monday to engaging in a separate plot to drive a stolen van into a crowd of people at a nearby airport. Rondell Henry’s plea agreement with […]

13 hours ago

FILE - This image taken from police body cam video shows a police dog attacking Jadarrius Rose, 23,...

Associated Press

Prosecutor asks judge to throw out charges against Black truck driver mauled by police dog in Ohio

CIRCLEVILLE, Ohio (AP) — A prosecutor in Ohio wants a judge to dismiss charges, at least for now, against a Black truck driver who was bitten by a police dog while he was surrendering along a highway last month. “There is insufficient evidence to prove, beyond a reasonable doubt,” that Jadarrius Rose’s operation of his […]

13 hours ago

Demonstrators hold hands and encircle the State Capitol in prayer before a special session of the s...

Associated Press

After school shooting, Tennessee lawmakers not expected to take up gun control in special session

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee lawmakers will gavel in Monday for a special session stemming from a shooting at a Nashville elementary school that left six dead, including three young children. However, even after hundreds of community organizers, families, protesters and many more spent months asking lawmakers to consider passing gun control measures in response […]

13 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Men's Health Month...

Men’s Health Month: Why It’s Important to Speak About Your Health

June is Men’s Health Month, with the goal to raise awareness about men’s health and to encourage men to speak about their health.

Indiana’s near-total abortion ban set to take effect as state Supreme Court denies rehearing