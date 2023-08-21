Win Tickets to Lionel Richie!

KIRO Newsradio is giving you a chance to win two tickets to see Lionel Richie with Earth, Wind & Fire at the Climate Pledge Arena on September 11, 2023! Tickets are on sale now and you can find them here.

Enter below starting Tuesday, August 22, 2023 through Sunday, August 27, 2023.

Sweepstakes winners are subject to venue safety requirements. Tickets will be sent digitally, and winners must provide a valid email address and have access to a smart phone.