Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

CONTESTS AND EVENTS

Win Tickets to Lionel Richie!

Aug 21, 2023, 4:09 PM | Updated: 4:10 pm

...

KIRO Newsradio is giving you a chance to win two tickets to see Lionel Richie with Earth, Wind & Fire at the Climate Pledge Arena on September 11, 2023! Tickets are on sale now and you can find them here.

Enter below starting Tuesday, August 22, 2023 through Sunday, August 27, 2023.

Sweepstakes winners are subject to venue safety requirements. Tickets will be sent digitally, and winners must provide a valid email address and have access to a smart phone.

Contests and Events

...

No Author

New from KSL Podcasts – Stranger Becomes Neighbor: Afghan Arrivals

A story of rebuilding & resilience after the disastrous pull-out of Afghanistan. The story of the evacuees and the volunteers who stepped in to help.

5 days ago

...

No Author

The Guardian Dog Pack Giveaway

Guardian Roofing and Gutters and KIRO Newsradio have your chance to win a Guardian Dog Pack!

9 days ago

...

No Author

Special Mariners Theme Nights at T-Mobile Park!

With over 50 theme nights, consider celebrating a special event or the things you love at T-Mobile Park. Learn more about the 2023 Theme Nights here.

11 days ago

...

No Author

Celebrate Felix Hernandez at Victory Hall’s “King’s Court”

On August 11th and 12th, Victory Hall at The Boxyard is your pregame and postgame destination this weekend for celebrating Felix Hernandez and his induction into the Mariners Hall of Fame.

14 days ago

...

No Author

EXPIRED: Win Weekend Passes for Bumbershoot!

The Bumbershoot Arts & Music Festival is back this year over Labor Day Weekend at Seattle Center. Seattle Sports and KIRO Newsradio are giving you a chance to win two weekend passes!

14 days ago

...

No Author

EXPIRED: The Seahawks 2023 Football Fest!

The Countdown to Kickoff continues with Seahawks Training Camp. This year, the Seahawks are hosting a special Seahawks Football Fest at Lumen Field!

28 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Men's Health Month...

Men’s Health Month: Why It’s Important to Speak About Your Health

June is Men’s Health Month, with the goal to raise awareness about men’s health and to encourage men to speak about their health.

Win Tickets to Lionel Richie!