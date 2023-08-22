Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Ex-Florida congresswoman to challenge Republican Sen. Rick Scott in a test for the state’s Democrats

Aug 22, 2023, 4:32 AM | Updated: 7:12 am

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Former Democratic U.S. Rep. Debbie Mucarsel-Powell announced Tuesday she will seek the nomination to challenge Republican Sen. Rick Scott in 2024, a campaign that will be a test to see if Florida Democrats can fare better during a presidential election in a state that has become increasingly Republican.

Mucarsel-Powell defeated a Republican incumbent to win her only term in Congress in 2018. Two years later, though, she lost to Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos Gimenez, relinquishing the seat that has switched parties several times in recent elections.

“We are at a moment in time where our democracy is at stake, our rights are being violated,” she told The Associated Press. “Everything I know about Rick Scott is that he’s always put himself first. He never looks out for Florida families or anybody else.”

Scott served two terms as governor, winning both times with less than 50% of the vote. He was elected to the Senate in 2018, defeating incumbent Democrat Bill Nelson by about 10,000 votes out of more than 8 million cast. Scott was picked to lead the GOP’s political efforts for the 2022 Senate races, a campaign that failed to capture a Republican majority.

He has also been discussed as a potential presidential candidate. But he sought reelection as three other Floridians seek the White House: former President Donald Trump, Gov. Ron DeSantis and Miami Mayor Francis Suarez.

Scott has never run in a presidential election year, when Democrats turn out in higher numbers. That might not be enough in a state where Republicans have taken a sizable lead in voter registration after decades of Democratic dominance. In 2022, Republican Sen. Marco Rubio won reelection by more than 16 percentage points and DeSantis by nearly 20.

Scott’s campaign said Mucarsel-Powell is a “radical puppet” of Washington’s Democratic leadership.

“Which is why the voters of South Florida booted her out of office the first chance they got. Floridians already rejected her once and they will reject her again,” Scott spokeswoman Priscilla Ivasco said in a news release.

Scott is the wealthiest serving senator. He began his business career with two doughnut shops in Kansas City, Missouri, and eventually became CEO of the nation’s largest private hospital chain. He resigned his position at Columbia/HCA before the company paid a $1.7 billion fine for Medicaid fraud.

Scott is worth more than $250 million and has shown in each election that he doesn’t mind spending his own money to push himself to victory. He spent more than $63 million of his own money to defeat Nelson in 2018.

Mucarsel-Powell was born in Ecuador and moved to the Miami area when she was 14. She lived in a one-bedroom apartment with her family as a teenager, working at a doughnut shop to help with expenses. She later worked with nonprofits and in higher education.

Their experience selling doughnuts speaks a lot about their backgrounds, she said.

“That’s the difference, right?. That was his business. I was the minimum wage employee that had just arrived from Ecuador who worked to help make ends meet. I guess that’s everything you need to know about this race,” Mucarsel-Powell said.

Mucarsel-Powell will first have to win a primary. Her main challenger at the moment is Phil Ehr, a retired Navy commander from Pensacola who left the Republican Party in 2017. Ehr has twice unsuccessfully run for the U.S. House seat held by Republican Matt Gaetz in one of the most conservative areas of the state.

Mucarsel-Powell has been encouraged to run by some of the party’s top leaders.

“It’s been very sad for me, and painful, to see how divided this country has become, how polarized this country has become, how people in positions of power — politicians — are trying to demonize fellow Americans just for the fact that they think differently than they do,” she said. “It’s very dangerous.”

___

For more AP coverage of the 2024 elections: https://apnews.com/hub/election-2024

National News

FILE - Jeffrey Clark, Assistant Attorney General for the Environment and Natural Resources Division...

Associated Press

Two more people indicted with Trump in Georgia election probe want the case heard in federal court

ATLANTA (AP) — Former Justice Department lawyer Jeffrey Clark and former Georgia Republican Party chair David Shafer, who were indicted last week along with former President Donald Trump, have filed paperwork to transfer the case to federal court. Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis last week obtained a 41-count indictment against Trump and 18 other […]

7 hours ago

Associated Press

Hundreds of patients evacuated from Los Angeles hospital building that lost power in storm’s wake

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A power outage at a Los Angeles hospital prompted the evacuation of at least 21 patients in critical condition to other facilities, Los Angeles Fire Department spokesperson Margaret Stewart said Tuesday morning. More than 200 other patients at Adventist Health White Memorial’s specialty care center were being moved to other buildings, […]

7 hours ago

President Joe Biden speaks during a joint news conference with Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida...

Associated Press

Biden names former Obama administration attorney Siskel as White House counsel

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden announced on Tuesday that the new White House counsel will be Ed Siskel, a former Obama administration attorney who helped craft the response to the congressional investigations into the 2012 Benghazi attack that killed four Americans, including the U.S. ambassador. Siskel, who’ll begin in September, takes over during a […]

7 hours ago

climate change...

Associated Press

2nd person found dead in eastern Washington wildfires, hundreds of structures burned

A second person has died in wildfires in eastern Washington state that ignited on Friday, burning hundreds of structures and closing a section of a major interstate for days, fire officials said.

7 hours ago

Associated Press

U.S. commerce secretary to visit China amid efforts to stabilize relations

U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo will meet with Chinese officials and American business leaders next week amid efforts to stabilize relations that have sunk to historic lows. Raimondo’s Aug. 27-30 visit to Beijing and Shanghai aims for “constructive discussions on issues relating to the U.S.-China commercial relationship, challenges faced by U.S. businesses, and areas […]

7 hours ago

Grassroots advocates hold a Native American gourd rattle at Drumbeat Indian Arts, Monday, July 31, ...

Associated Press

Fake Arizona rehab centers scam Native Americans far from home, officials warn during investigations

PHOENIX (AP) — Autumn Nelson said she was seeking help for alcohol addiction last spring when fellow members of the Blackfeet Nation in Montana suggested a rehabilitation center in Phoenix, far to the south. The 38-year-old said the center even bought her a one-way airline ticket to make the 1,300-mile (2,100-kilometer) journey. But Nelson said […]

7 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Men's Health Month...

Men’s Health Month: Why It’s Important to Speak About Your Health

June is Men’s Health Month, with the goal to raise awareness about men’s health and to encourage men to speak about their health.

Ex-Florida congresswoman to challenge Republican Sen. Rick Scott in a test for the state’s Democrats