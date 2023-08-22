Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

POLITICS

The first 2 children are rescued from a cable car dangling hundreds of feet in the air in Pakistan

Aug 22, 2023, 1:51 AM | Updated: 7:04 am

Members of media watch a news channel airing news regarding people trapped in a cable car, Tuesday,...

Members of media watch a news channel airing news regarding people trapped in a cable car, Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023, , at an office in Peshawar, Pakistan. A cable car carrying six children and two adults dangled hundreds of meters (feet) above the ground in a remote part of Pakistan after it broke on Tuesday, trapping the occupants for hours before rescuers arrived in helicopters to try to free them. (AP Photo/Muhammad Sajjad)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Muhammad Sajjad)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


PESHAWAR, Pakistan (AP) — Military commandos in helicopters rescued two children from a cable car dangling hundreds of meters (feet) above the ground in a remote part of Pakistan on Tuesday. They were were working to save four more children and two adults.

Army commandos could be seen on local TV trying to lower themselves on ropes from the choppers toward the cable car. An expert warned the rescue was incredibly delicate because the wind created by the helicopters’ blades could further weaken cables holding the car aloft.

Relatives of those trapped prayed while anxiously watching the operation unfold. The rescue has also transfixed Pakistanis across the country who crowded around televisions in offices, shops, restaurants and hospitals.

According to Pakistani TV stations, some of those trapped were in contact with their families by cell phone, while authorities said the two adults were consoling the children, who were between the ages of 11 and 15.

One of the cables snapped while the eight people were crossing a river canyon in Battagram district in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. The children had been on their way to school, and villagers frequently use cable cars to get around Pakistan’s mountainous regions. But the cars are often poorly maintained and every year people die or are injured while traveling in them.

Helicopters were sent to attempt to pluck the people from the cable car — but only after the group spent six hours precariously suspended 350 meters (1,150 feet) above ground, according to Taimoor Khan, a spokesman for the disaster management authority.

Pakistan’s caretaker prime minister, Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar, wrote on X that he ordered authorities “to urgently ensure safe rescue and evacuation of the 8 people.”

“I have also directed the authorities to conduct safety inspections of all such private chairlifts and ensure that they are safe to operate and use,” he said on the platform formerly known as Twitter.

Several helicopters hovered above the scene, and ambulances gathered on the ground.

Tipu Sultan, a retired army brigadier and defense expert, warned that the helicopters themselves could make the situation worse but that the commandos would be well aware of that risk. Khan added that the pilots were flying “carefully.”

“Let us pray that those trapped in the cable car are safely rescued,” Sultan said.

In 2017, 10 people were killed when a cable car fell into a ravine hundreds of meters (feet) deep in the popular mountain resort of Murree after its cable broke.

Politics

President Joe Biden speaks during a joint news conference with Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida...

Associated Press

Biden names former Obama administration attorney Siskel as White House counsel

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden announced on Tuesday that the new White House counsel will be Ed Siskel, a former Obama administration attorney who helped craft the response to the congressional investigations into the 2012 Benghazi attack that killed four Americans, including the U.S. ambassador. Siskel, who’ll begin in September, takes over during a […]

7 hours ago

Associated Press

Ex-Florida congresswoman to challenge Republican Sen. Rick Scott in a test for the state’s Democrats

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Former Democratic U.S. Rep. Debbie Mucarsel-Powell announced Tuesday she will seek the nomination to challenge Republican Sen. Rick Scott in 2024, a campaign that will be a test to see if Florida Democrats can fare better during a presidential election in a state that is increasingly Republican. Mucarsel-Powell beat a Republican […]

7 hours ago

Associated Press

U.S. commerce secretary to visit China amid efforts to stabilize relations

U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo will meet with Chinese officials and American business leaders next week amid efforts to stabilize relations that have sunk to historic lows. Raimondo’s Aug. 27-30 visit to Beijing and Shanghai aims for “constructive discussions on issues relating to the U.S.-China commercial relationship, challenges faced by U.S. businesses, and areas […]

7 hours ago

Grassroots advocates hold a Native American gourd rattle at Drumbeat Indian Arts, Monday, July 31, ...

Associated Press

Fake Arizona rehab centers scam Native Americans far from home, officials warn during investigations

PHOENIX (AP) — Autumn Nelson said she was seeking help for alcohol addiction last spring when fellow members of the Blackfeet Nation in Montana suggested a rehabilitation center in Phoenix, far to the south. The 38-year-old said the center even bought her a one-way airline ticket to make the 1,300-mile (2,100-kilometer) journey. But Nelson said […]

7 hours ago

South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa, right, with Chinese President Xi Jinping during a state v...

Associated Press

Russia’s Putin stays away over arrest warrant as leaders of emerging economies meet in South Africa

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin will be notably absent when Chinese President Xi Jinping and other leaders from the BRICS group of emerging economies start a three-day summit in South Africa on Tuesday. The bloc, consisting of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa, is holding its first in-person meeting since before the […]

7 hours ago

Workers make adjustments to buoys being used as a barrier along the Rio Grande, Monday, Aug. 21, 20...

Associated Press

Judge to consider whether Texas can keep oversize buoy barrier on US-Mexico river border

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A federal judge on Tuesday will consider whether Texas can keep a floating barrier on the U.S.-Mexico border as both the Biden administration and Mexico push to remove Republican Gov. Greg Abbott’s latest hardline measure to deter migrants from crossing. The scheduled hearing in Austin comes days after Texas, which installed […]

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Men's Health Month...

Men’s Health Month: Why It’s Important to Speak About Your Health

June is Men’s Health Month, with the goal to raise awareness about men’s health and to encourage men to speak about their health.

The first 2 children are rescued from a cable car dangling hundreds of feet in the air in Pakistan