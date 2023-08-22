Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

1-year-old dies after being left in hot day-care van, and driver is arrested

Aug 22, 2023, 9:05 AM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A 1-year-old girl died after being left inside a day care center’s van on one of the hottest days of the year, and the driver of the van was arrested, police in Nebraska said Tuesday.

Officers and medics were called Monday afternoon to Kidz of the Future Childcare in Omaha for an unresponsive baby inside the van, police said. The call came as temperatures reached into the upper 90s (mid-30s Celsius) and the heat index soared to around 110 degrees (43 Celsius), part of a heat wave plaguing the Central U.S.

The child was rushed to a hospital but pronounced dead, police said.

Police issued a statement Tuesday saying a 62-year-old man who was driving the van was arrested on suspicion of child negligence resulting in death.

National News

Associated Press

NYC man convicted of attempted murder for menacing Black Lives Matter protesters with bladed glove

NEW YORK (AP) — A New York City man who menaced Black Lives Matter protesters wearing a glove with serrated blades and then got in his SUV and tried to run them over has been convicted of nine counts of attempted murder and other charges, prosecutors announced. Frank Cavalluzzi, 57, was found guilty on Monday […]

9 hours ago

Associated Press

Fruit grower who opposes same-sex marriage wins ruling over access to public market

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — The rights of a Michigan fruit grower were violated when a city barred him from a seasonal market because of his opposition to same-sex weddings at his orchard, a judge said. East Lansing’s decision to exclude Steve Tennes and Country Mill Farms in 2017 “constituted a burden on plaintiffs’ religious […]

9 hours ago

Associated Press

Tropical Storm Harold makes landfall on Texas coast. It is expected to bring rain along the border

PADRE ISLAND, Texas (AP) — Tropical Storm Harold made landfall on the South Texas coast Tuesday, where it is expected to bring wind gusts of up to 50 mph (80 kmh) in areas along the U.S.-Mexico border. Forecasters said Tuesday that the storm is expected to produce 2 to 4 inches (5 to 10 centimeters) […]

9 hours ago

FILE - In this image provided by the U.S. Air Force, Airman 1st Class Jackson Ligon, left, and Seni...

Associated Press

No harmful levels of PCBs found at Wyoming nuclear missile base as Air Force investigates cancers

WASHINGTON (AP) — No harmful levels of carcinogenic PCBs were found inside the missile launch facilities at F.E. Warren Air Force base in Wyoming, the service said Tuesday, as it looks for possible causes for cancers being reported among its nuclear missile community. F.E. Warren is among three nuclear bases the Air Force is investigating. […]

9 hours ago

FILE - FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried leaves Manhattan federal court, June 15, 2023, in New York. Ba...

Associated Press

Jailed Sam Bankman-Fried can’t prepare for trial on bread, water and inadequate meds, lawyers say

NEW YORK (AP) — FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried can’t adequately prepare for trial in six weeks while in jail without proper access to computers, necessary medications to help him concentrate, and a better diet than bread, water and peanut butter, his lawyers told a magistrate judge Tuesday. The lawyers made their complaints at a Manhattan […]

9 hours ago

Associated Press

US Coast Guard rescues man who was stranded on an island in the Bahamas for 3 days

MIAMI (AP) — A U.S. Coast Guard aircrew rescued a 64-year old man who spent three days stranded on an island in the Bahamas after an aircrew spotted flares being fired near a disabled sailboat. Crew members from a Coast Guard Air Station Miami aircraft dropped food, water and a radio to establish communications with […]

9 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Men's Health Month...

Men’s Health Month: Why It’s Important to Speak About Your Health

June is Men’s Health Month, with the goal to raise awareness about men’s health and to encourage men to speak about their health.

1-year-old dies after being left in hot day-care van, and driver is arrested