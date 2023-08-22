Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Spotless arrival: Rare giraffe without coat pattern is born at Tennessee zoo

Aug 22, 2023, 10:51 AM | Updated: 12:00 pm

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


A giraffe without spots at a Tennessee zoo may be plain, but she’s definitely not ordinary.

The female reticulated giraffe was born July 31 at the family-owned Brights Zoo in Limestone, a rural community in northeastern Tennessee.

David Bright, one of the zoo’s owners, said the plain brown animal is a rarity: Research found another giraffe that was born without a pattern in Tokyo in 1972 and two others before that. The spots serve as camouflage for giraffes in the wild.

The yet-unnamed baby is healthy and on display at the 103-acre zoo along with her mother, he said.

The zoo took the unusual step of posting about the giraffe on its Facebook page in an effort to help conservation efforts, Bright said.

“We generally do not post really any babies in the zoo but with this being such a unique situation, we knew that it would bring a lot of attention to giraffes, which would help us point people in the right direction of ‘hey, here’s how you can help giraffes in the wild,’” he said.

The number of animals in the wild have declined in recent decades, according to the Giraffe Conservation Foundation. There were about 155,000 giraffes in Africa in the 1980s compared to about 117,000 today.

“We believe that giraffe numbers have dropped by about 30% in the last 30-35 years, however, we also see that conservation efforts are making a difference,” foundation Director Stephanie Fennessy said in a statement.

Along with asking the public to help pick a name for the animal, the zoo is also asking people to consider donating to conservation efforts.

“We want to ensure that future generations get the opportunity to see these wonderful animals in the future,” the post reads.

Proposed names for the baby include Kipekee, which means unique; Firali, which means unusual; Shakiri, which means most beautiful; or Jamella, which means great beauty. Votes will be tallied on Sept. 4 and the new name announced.

National News

Associated Press

Scary landing as jet’s wheel collapses on touchdown in California during Tropical Storm Hilary

SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — Passengers on an Alaska Airlines flight to Southern California were shaken but unhurt when the plane’s landing gear collapsed shortly after touching down during Tropical Storm Hilary. The Boeing 737 experienced “an issue with its landing gear” after landing at John Wayne Airport in Orange County at 11:15 p.m. Sunday, […]

12 hours ago

U.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack speaks to a conference of Black forestland owners in Brunswi...

Associated Press

Biden administration spending $150M to help small forest owners benefit from selling carbon credits

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (AP) — The Biden administration said Tuesday it will spend $150 million to help owners of small parcels of forestland partner with companies willing to pay them for carbon offsets and other environmental credits. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack announced the grant program at a conference of Black landowners in coastal Georgia, saying programs […]

12 hours ago

FILE - The Sununu Youth Services Center in Manchester, N.H., stands among trees, Jan. 28, 2020. Det...

Associated Press

Lawyers win access to files in New Hampshire youth detention center abuse case

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Details of the criminal investigation into abuse at New Hampshire’s youth detention center must be shared with attorneys for former residents who have sued the state, a judge ruled. Judge Andrew Schulman granted a motion Monday seeking to force the criminal bureau of the attorney general’s office and state police to […]

12 hours ago

FILE - The United States Coast Guard Academy is seen, Sept. 14, 2020, in New London, Conn. Bipartis...

Associated Press

Federal legislation proposed to protect Coast Guard Academy cadets who file sexual assault reports

NEW LONDON, Conn. (AP) — Bipartisan federal legislation was introduced Tuesday that would protect cadets at the U.S. Coast Guard Academy who report a sexual assault from being disciplined for minor collateral misconduct, such as underage drinking. The change would put the Connecticut service academy in line with policies at Department of Defense military academies. […]

12 hours ago

This photo provided by the Iredell County Fire Services and Emergency Management taken early Tuesda...

Associated Press

Father of NFL cornerback Caleb Farley killed in apparent explosion at North Carolina home

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The father of Tennessee Titans cornerback Caleb Farley died in an apparent explosion around midnight on Monday that destroyed the NFL player’s North Carolina home and left another person injured, authorities said. Robert M. Farley, 61, was found dead in the debris of the Lake Norman, North Carolina house Tuesday morning, […]

12 hours ago

FILE — Former Suffolk County Police Chief James Burke, second from right, is escorted to a vehicl...

Associated Press

Ex-New York police chief who once led Gilgo Beach probe arrested on sexual misconduct charges

NEW YORK (AP) — James Burke, a former Long Island police chief who served federal prison time for beating a suspect, was arrested Tuesday for allegedly soliciting sex and exposing himself at a public park. Burke, 58, was taken into custody by park rangers in a Farmingville, Long Island park shortly after 10 a.m., according […]

12 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Men's Health Month...

Men’s Health Month: Why It’s Important to Speak About Your Health

June is Men’s Health Month, with the goal to raise awareness about men’s health and to encourage men to speak about their health.

Spotless arrival: Rare giraffe without coat pattern is born at Tennessee zoo