Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Ex-New York police chief who once led Gilgo Beach probe arrested on sexual misconduct charges

Aug 22, 2023, 11:06 AM

FILE — Former Suffolk County Police Chief James Burke, second from right, is escorted to a vehicl...

FILE — Former Suffolk County Police Chief James Burke, second from right, is escorted to a vehicle by FBI personnel outside an FBI office, in Melville, N.Y., Dec. 9, 2015. Burke, 58, who served federal prison time for beating a suspect, was arrested Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023, for allegedly soliciting sex and exposing himself at a public park in Farmingdale, on New York's Long Island. (Steve Pfost/Newsday via AP, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(Steve Pfost/Newsday via AP, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


NEW YORK (AP) — James Burke, a former Long Island police chief who served federal prison time for beating a suspect, was arrested Tuesday for allegedly soliciting sex and exposing himself at a public park.

Burke, 58, was taken into custody by park rangers in a Farmingville, Long Island park shortly after 10 a.m., according to a spokesperson for Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone. He faces charges of offering a sex act, public lewdness, indecent exposure, and criminal solicitation, with additional potential charges pending, the spokesperson said.

An attorney for Burke could not be reached. The Suffolk County District Attorney did not respond to a request for comment.

Burke led the Suffolk County Police Department, one of the nation’s largest police forces, between 2012 and 2015, a tumultuous three-year period that ended with the conviction of Burke and multiple other officials on federal charges of obstruction and assault.

Amid the federal inquiry into his conduct, Burke oversaw the high-profile investigation into the Gilgo Beach killings, in which the bodies of multiple sex workers were discovered on a desolate stretch of Long Island coastline. His handling of the case, including a decision to end cooperation with the FBI, has been widely criticized, drawing renewed scrutiny following the arrest of a suspect in some of the killings earlier this summer.

Burke resigned in late 2015, shortly before federal prosecutors brought charges against him for assaulting a handcuffed man suspected of stealing embarrassing items from his police department SUV, including sex toys and pornography.

He pleaded guilty in 2016 to violating victim Christopher Loeb’s civil rights and obstructing justice for leading a conspiracy to conceal his involvement in the assault. He served 40 months in prison and was released in April 2019.

Burke attacked Loeb in a police station interrogation room after Loeb was arrested for breaking into the ex-chief’s unlocked, department-issued GMC Yukon and stealing a bag containing his gun belt, ammunition, a box of cigars and a bag containing sex toys and pornography.

Loeb’s three-year prison sentence was vacated after Burke pleaded guilty. Authorities suspect he was stealing from cars to buy heroin.

Former Suffolk County District Attorney Thomas Spota and the chief of Spota’s anti-corruption bureau, Christopher McPartland, were convicted in December 2019 of witness tampering, obstruction of justice and conspiracy charges for helping cover up the assault.

Spota, 81, and McPartland, 57, are both serving five-year prison sentences.

According to federal prosecutors, Spota, McPartland, Burke and other police officers met and spoke by phone to discuss how to conceal Burke’s role in the assault on Loeb. In addition to pressuring people not to cooperate, they asked witnesses to provide investigators with false information and withhold relevant information from investigators, federal prosecutors said.

National News

Associated Press

New president of Ohio State will be Walter ‘Ted’ Carter Jr., a higher education and military leader

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The next president of Ohio State University will be a veteran higher education leader with extensive military experience, as the school filled its leadership vacancy on Tuesday while students returned for the first day of classes at one of the nation’s largest universities. Walter “Ted” Carter Jr. is the current University […]

11 hours ago

FILE - A sign outside the Activision building in Santa Monica, Calif., June 21, 2023. Microsoft rev...

Associated Press

Microsoft revamps deal for video game maker Activision Blizzard to meet UK demands

Microsoft revamped its bid to buy video game maker Activision Blizzard on Tuesday to appease British competition regulators, who are the last major hurdle to closing one of the biggest deals in tech history.

11 hours ago

Associated Press

Spotless arrival: Rare giraffe without coat pattern is born at Tennessee zoo

A giraffe without spots at a Tennessee zoo may be plain, but she’s definitely not ordinary. The female reticulated giraffe was born July 31 at the family-owned Brights Zoo in Limestone, a rural community in northeastern Tennessee. David Bright, one of the zoo’s owners, said the plain brown animal is a rarity: Research found another […]

11 hours ago

In this photo provided by the National Park Service is a ravine on a tributary of the West Fork of ...

Associated Press

Conditions are too dangerous to recover bodies of 2 men killed in Alaska plane crash, officials say

DENALI NATIONAL PARK AND PRESERVE, Alaska (AP) — Recovering the bodies of two men killed earlier this month in a plane crash in a ravine cannot be performed safely, officials at Alaska’s Denali National Park and Preserve said. “If and when environmental conditions change, such as lower water volume or a frozen river allows access […]

11 hours ago

FILE - The exterior of the Pennsylvania Judicial Center, home to the Commonwealth Court, Feb. 21, 2...

Associated Press

A Pennsylvania court says state police can’t hide how it monitors social media

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania’s Supreme Court ruled Tuesday that the state police can’t hide from the public its policy on how it monitors social media. Advocates for civil liberties cheered the decision. The law enforcement agency had argued that fully disclosing its policy for using software to monitor online postings may compromise public safety. […]

11 hours ago

stranger neighbor afghan...

Andrea Smardon, KSL Podcasts

‘Stranger Becomes Neighbor’: Sisterhood of Embroidery and Artillery

When the taxi abruptly stopped in traffic, the 25-year-old woman tried not to look at the heavily armed Taliban soldier who approached the passenger window of the car they prayed would carry them to a new life.

11 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Men's Health Month...

Men’s Health Month: Why It’s Important to Speak About Your Health

June is Men’s Health Month, with the goal to raise awareness about men’s health and to encourage men to speak about their health.

Ex-New York police chief who once led Gilgo Beach probe arrested on sexual misconduct charges