Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Lawyers win access to files in New Hampshire youth detention center abuse case

Aug 22, 2023, 11:31 AM

FILE - The Sununu Youth Services Center in Manchester, N.H., stands among trees, Jan. 28, 2020. Det...

FILE - The Sununu Youth Services Center in Manchester, N.H., stands among trees, Jan. 28, 2020. Details of the criminal investigation into abuse at New Hampshire’s youth detention center must be shared with attorneys for former residents who have sued the state, a judge ruled. Judge Andrew Schulman granted a motion Monday, Aug. 21, 2023, seeking to force the criminal bureau of the attorney general’s office and state police to comply with a subpoena issued by lawyers for close to 1,000 men and women who say they were physically, sexually or emotionally abused as children at the Sununu Youth Services Center. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Details of the criminal investigation into abuse at New Hampshire’s youth detention center must be shared with attorneys for former residents who have sued the state, a judge ruled.

Judge Andrew Schulman granted a motion Monday seeking to force the criminal bureau of the attorney general’s office and state police to comply with a subpoena issued by lawyers for close to 1,000 men and women who say they were physically, sexually or emotionally abused as children at the Sununu Youth Services Center in Manchester.

The facility, formerly called the Youth Development Center, has been under criminal investigation since 2019. Ten former workers have been charged with either sexually assaulting or acting as accomplices to the assault of more than a dozen teenagers from 1994 to 2007, and an 11th man faces charges related to a pretrial facility in Concord. Some of their trials had been scheduled to start as early as this fall, but in his latest ruling, Schulman said none would happen for at least a year.

His ruling gives the state 10 days either to provide attorneys with roughly 35,000 pages of investigative reports or to give them electronic access to the files. Only the attorneys and their staff will have access to them, the order states.

The attorney general’s office did not respond to a request for comment Tuesday. The plaintiffs’ attorney, who has accused the state of delaying both the criminal and civil proceedings, praised the decision.

“We anticipate that these documents will not only assist us in corroborating our clients’ claims of systemic governmental child abuse, but will also help us to understand why hundreds of abusers and enablers have yet to be indicted and arrested for decades of abuse,” lawyer Rus Rilee said.

The youth center, which once housed upward of 100 children but now typically serves fewer than a dozen, is named for former Gov. John H. Sununu, father of current Gov. Chris Sununu. Lawmakers have approved closing it and replacing it with a much smaller facility, likely in a new location.

National News

Associated Press

Tennessee judge orders a mental evaluation for a man charged with shooting at a Jewish school

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee judge has ordered a mental evaluation for a man charged with trying to enter a Jewish school with a gun and firing it at a contractor there before he was shot by police, his defense lawyer said Tuesday. Judge Karen Massey issued an order for a psychological evaluation for […]

15 hours ago

Blackhawk Sewer & Water contractor Khaild Waarith holds a lead pipe that was extracted in Chicago o...

Associated Press

Washington among states that declined federal funds to find and replace dangerous lead pipes

As the Biden administration makes billions of dollars available to remove millions of dangerous lead pipes that can contaminate drinking water and damage brain development in children, some states are turning down funds.

15 hours ago

Associated Press

Court battle begins over Missouri’s ban on gender-affirming health care for minors

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — Missouri’s Republican Attorney General Andrew Bailey and the families of transgender children are in court this week fighting over whether a new law banning minors from receiving gender-affirming health care will take effect as scheduled Monday. Lawyers last month sued to overturn the law on behalf of three families of transgender […]

15 hours ago

Associated Press

Sheriff seeking phone records between Alabama priest and 18-year-old woman who fled to Europe

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — A sheriff said Tuesday that authorities have subpoenaed phone records of an Alabama priest and an 18-year-old woman — who fled to Europe together — to see if there is evidence of an illegal relationship when she was a student. Alex Crow, a Catholic priest in south Alabama, left the country […]

15 hours ago

FILE - UPS teamsters and workers hold a rally in downtown Los Angeles, as a national strike deadlin...

Associated Press

UPS workers approve 5-year contract, capping contentious negotiations that threatened deliveries

The union representing 340,000 UPS workers said Tuesday that its members voted to approve the tentative contract agreement reached last month, putting a final seal on contentious labor negotiations that threatened to disrupt package deliveries for millions of businesses and households nationwide. The Teamsters said in a statement that 86% of the votes casts were […]

15 hours ago

Associated Press

Feds approve offshore wind farm south of Rhode Island and Martha’s Vineyard

A planned offshore wind farm moved a step closer to construction Tuesday with the Department of the Interior announcing it has approved the project, to be located in federal waters near Rhode Island south of Martha’s Vineyard, Massachusetts. The Revolution Wind project will have an estimated capacity of more than 700 megawatts of renewable energy, […]

15 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Men's Health Month...

Men’s Health Month: Why It’s Important to Speak About Your Health

June is Men’s Health Month, with the goal to raise awareness about men’s health and to encourage men to speak about their health.

Lawyers win access to files in New Hampshire youth detention center abuse case