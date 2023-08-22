Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Citing appeals court, Georgia asks judge to reinstate ban on hormone therapy for transgender minors

Aug 22, 2023, 1:06 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


ATLANTA (AP) — Citing a recent ruling affecting Alabama, Georgia officials asked a federal judge Tuesday to allow the state to resume enforcement of its restriction on hormone therapy for transgender people under the age of 18.

Judge Sarah Geraghty should vacate her order blocking Georgia’s hormone therapy ban because an appeals court allowed enforcement of a similar Alabama law, attorneys for the state of Georgia said in a court filing.

A three-judge panel of the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled Monday that Alabama can implement a ban on the use of puberty blockers and hormones to treat transgender children. It vacated a judge’s temporary injunction against that law.

The 11th Circuit includes Georgia. Its ruling came a day after Geraghty issued a preliminary injunction blocking Georgia’s hormone therapy restriction.

“In its opinion, the Eleventh Circuit expressly addressed — and rejected — each of the core legal theories plaintiffs here advanced in support of their motion for preliminary injunction,” attorneys for Georgia said in their court filing.

Groups representing the plaintiffs in Georgia’s case did not immediately have comment.

The Georgia law, Senate Bill 140, allows doctors to prescribe puberty-blocking medications, and it allows minors who are already receiving hormone therapy to continue.

But it bans any new patients under 18 from starting hormone therapy. It also bans most gender-affirming surgeries for transgender people under 18. It took effect on July 1.

In her ruling, Geraghty said the transgender children who sought the injunction faced “imminent risks” from the ban on starting hormone therapy, including depression, anxiety, disordered eating, self-harm, and suicidal ideation. She said those risks outweighed any harm to the state from an injunction.

The 11th Circuit judges who ruled on Alabama’s law said states have “a compelling interest in protecting children from drugs, particularly those for which there is uncertainty regarding benefits, recent surges in use, and irreversible effects.”

Doctors typically guide children toward therapy or voice coaching long before medical intervention.

At that point, puberty blockers and other hormone treatments are far more common than surgery. They have been available in the U.S. for more than a decade and are standard treatments backed by major doctors’ organizations including the American Medical Association.

At least 22 states have now enacted laws restricting or banning gender-affirming medical care for transgender minors, and most of those states face lawsuits.

National News

Books sit on shelves in an elementary school library in suburban Atlanta on Friday, 18, 2023. Altho...

Associated Press

Georgia school district is banning books, citing sexual content, after firing a teacher

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia’s second-largest school district says that it has removed two books from 20 school libraries, saying the books had “highly inappropriate, sexually explicit content.” The announcement, sent in an electronic message to parents in some Cobb County schools on Monday, comes days after the Republican-majority school board voted 4-3 along party lines […]

17 hours ago

The Torrance County Detention Facility is shown, Sept. 29, 2022, in Estancia, N.M. A coalition of h...

Associated Press

Asylum seekers are being set up for rejection at a New Mexico detention facility, rights groups say

SANTA FE, N.M (AP) — A coalition of human rights groups on Tuesday leveled new criticism at a privately operated migrant detention facility in New Mexico, where they say fast-track asylum screenings routinely take place without legal counsel or adequate privacy during sensitive testimony. The rights groups say the broken screening system at the Torrance […]

17 hours ago

FILE - Cars drive past Minneapolis City Hall, June 28, 2023, in Minnesota. Minneapolis City Council...

Associated Press

Minneapolis mayor vetoes measure for minimum wage to Uber and Lyft drivers

Minneapolis’ mayor on Tuesday vetoed minimum wages for Uber, Lyft and other ride-hailing drivers, a move one City Council member described as “an inexcusable betrayal of Minneapolis workers.” Mayor Jacob Frey instead negotiated with Uber, securing an agreement for higher pay for only those drivers. In his veto message, Frey wrote he “secured a commitment […]

17 hours ago

FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm ...

Associated Press

Prosecutors say witness in Trump’s classified documents case retracted false testimony

WASHINGTON (AP) — A witness in the criminal case against Donald Trump over the hoarding of classified documents retracted “prior false testimony” after switching lawyers last month and provided new information that implicated the former president, the Justice Department said Tuesday. The new information from the witness, a Trump staffer identified only as the director […]

17 hours ago

Associated Press

Yale police union flyers warning of high crime outrage school, city leaders

Yale University and New Haven officials blasted the labor union representing campus police officers Tuesday for handing out flyers telling new students it was unsafe to leave school grounds, walk alone, take public transportation or be outdoors after 8 p.m. The pamphlets, distributed Sunday as incoming Yale freshmen moved into their dorms, came emblazoned with […]

17 hours ago

FILE - This aerial view shows the city of Jackson's O.B. Curtis Water Plant in Ridgeland, Miss., Se...

Associated Press

Federal judge orders utility to turn over customer information amid reports of improper water use

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A federal judge has ordered Mississippi’s largest electric utility to turn over information on customers in and around the capital city who might be using water without paying for it. In a Monday court filing, U.S. District Court Judge Henry Wingate granted a motion by Ted Henifin — the federally appointed […]

17 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Men's Health Month...

Men’s Health Month: Why It’s Important to Speak About Your Health

June is Men’s Health Month, with the goal to raise awareness about men’s health and to encourage men to speak about their health.

Citing appeals court, Georgia asks judge to reinstate ban on hormone therapy for transgender minors