Fire destroys multiple apartments in Bellevue

A 3-alarm fire is destroying multiple apartment units in Bellevue at 152nd Avenue NE and NE 16th Street. 20 units have been damaged by the fire, as of this reporting.

Media staging AT Ivars on 156th AVE NE pic.twitter.com/kKiOwdny5P — Bellevue Fire Dept (@BvueFD) August 22, 2023

The Bellevue Fire Department first posted about the blaze around 3 p.m. One person was rescued from the flames, according to KIRO 7, while another was being treated for smoke inhalation.

Crews on scene of an active multi-family structure fire at 152nd AVE NE and. NE 16TH ST. PIO en route. Updates to follow. pic.twitter.com/eQK0Obw4Th — Bellevue Fire Dept (@BvueFD) August 22, 2023

There is no word on any injuries and how close they are to putting the fire out.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.