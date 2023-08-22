Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

LOCAL NEWS

Fire destroys multiple apartments in Bellevue

Aug 22, 2023, 3:50 PM | Updated: 5:08 pm

A 3-alarm fire at a Bellevue apartment building. (Photo: Bellevue Fire Dept.)

(Photo: Bellevue Fire Dept.)

Bill Kaczaraba's Profile Picture

BY BILL KACZARABA


MyNorthwest Content Editor

A 3-alarm fire is destroying multiple apartment units in Bellevue at 152nd Avenue NE and NE 16th Street. 20 units have been damaged by the fire, as of this reporting.

The Bellevue Fire Department first posted about the blaze around 3 p.m. One person was rescued from the flames, according to KIRO 7, while another was being treated for smoke inhalation.

There is no word on any injuries and how close they are to putting the fire out.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Local News

renton kidnapped garage...

L.B. Gilbert

26-year-old kidnapped man found by Renton Police

Detectives are scrambling to find a 26-year-old Renton man after he was reportedly taken from his own apartment complex.

17 hours ago

amazon union illegal...

L.B. Gilbert

NLRB: Amazon illegally disrupted union activities at warehouse

Amazon is being accused of illegally calling the police on workers along with firing an activist, leading up to a unionization vote in one of their warehouses in 2022

17 hours ago

WA ferries summer reservations...

Bill Kaczaraba

Ferry service in the San Juan Islands up and running again

There's no word on how long repairs will take. The ferry Chelan sustained damage above the waterline.

17 hours ago

Blackhawk Sewer & Water contractor Khaild Waarith holds a lead pipe that was extracted in Chicago o...

Associated Press

Washington among states that declined federal funds to find and replace dangerous lead pipes

As the Biden administration makes billions of dollars available to remove millions of dangerous lead pipes that can contaminate drinking water and damage brain development in children, some states are turning down funds.

17 hours ago

hilltop t-line extension opening...

L.B. Gilbert

Tacoma’s T Line Hilltop extension sets mid-September opening

Tacoma's Link Light Rail project is doubling the length of the track and opening seven new stations connecting the Hilltop neighborhood to downtown.

17 hours ago

north cascades highway fire...

L.B. Gilbert

North Cascades Highway reopens, Sourdough fire to burn ‘many more weeks’

After being closed for more than a week, 45 miles of the North Cascades Highway (State Route 20) is scheduled to reopen Wednesday morning.

17 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Men's Health Month...

Men’s Health Month: Why It’s Important to Speak About Your Health

June is Men’s Health Month, with the goal to raise awareness about men’s health and to encourage men to speak about their health.

Fire destroys multiple apartments in Bellevue