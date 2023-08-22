Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Minneapolis mayor vetoes measure for minimum wage to Uber and Lyft drivers

Aug 22, 2023, 4:08 PM | Updated: 4:20 pm

FILE - Cars drive past Minneapolis City Hall, June 28, 2023, in Minnesota. Minneapolis City Council...

FILE - Cars drive past Minneapolis City Hall, June 28, 2023, in Minnesota. Minneapolis City Council members narrowly passed a measure on Thursday, Aug. 17, that would establish a minimum wage for drivers of Uber, Lyft and other ride-share companies in the city. (AP Photo/Trisha Ahmed, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Trisha Ahmed, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


Minneapolis’ mayor on Tuesday vetoed minimum wages for Uber, Lyft and other ride-hailing drivers, a move one City Council member described as “an inexcusable betrayal of Minneapolis workers.”

Mayor Jacob Frey instead negotiated with Uber, securing an agreement for higher pay for only those drivers.

In his veto message, Frey wrote he “secured a commitment from Uber” that drivers picking up passengers in Minneapolis or driving within the city will make the city’s minimum wage of $15 an hour. The company also committed to paying Uber drivers at least $5 for any trip in the metro area.

Lyft drivers are not covered by the mayor’s deal.

Under the ordinance Frey vetoed, all ride-hailing companies would be required to pay drivers at least $1.40 per mile and $0.51 per minute, or $5, whichever is greater. The rule would only apply for the portion of the ride within the city.

Seattle and New York City have passed similar policies in recent years.

“It’s clear we need more time to get this right,” Frey said in a Tuesday statement. “In the coming weeks, we will work in partnership with all stakeholders to do our homework, deliberate, and make sure we put together an ordinance that is data-driven and clearly articulates policies based on known impacts, not speculation.”

Minneapolis City Councilmember Robin Wonsley on Tuesday slammed Frey as “ready to abandon any commitment to living wages or workers’ rights under the pressure of lobbying by multibillion-dollar out-of-state corporations.”

“This veto is an inexcusable betrayal of Minneapolis workers,” Wonsley said in a statement. “The ordinance was developed over eight months of consultation with drivers, city staff, and national experts.”

Many of the drivers are African immigrants who have been pushing for higher wages at the state and city levels for several months.

Frey previously asked the City Council to wait until the end of the upcoming Minnesota legislative session to act on a Minneapolis ordinance in hopes lawmakers instead will pass a statewide plan for ride-hailing drivers.

Eid Ali, president and founder of the Minnesota Uber and Lyft Driver’s Association, said “pushing this issue to the state isn’t an excuse.”

“He has a responsibility to his constituents who are part of those folks who are suffering,” Ali said.

In May, Minnesota Democratic Gov. Tim Walz vetoed a bill that would have mandated higher pay and job security for Lyft and Uber drivers in the state. Walz said at the time that ride-hailing drivers deserve fair wages and safe working conditions, but it wasn’t the right bill to achieve those goals.

Ride-hailing drivers, like other gig economy workers, are typically treated as independent contractors not entitled to minimum wages and other benefits, and have to cover their own gas and car payments.

Uber and Lyft both opposed the Minneapolis measure.

Lyft spokesperson CJ Macklin in a Tuesday email said the company no longer is planning to leave the city.

“By attempting to jam through this deeply-flawed bill in less than a month, it threatened rideshare operating within the city,” Macklin said. “We support a minimum earning standard for drivers, but it should be part of a broader policy framework that balances the needs of riders and drivers.”

Uber has said the Minneapolis ordinance would have meant drivers ultimately earn less because of increased costs and instead pushed for a “broader statewide solution that also protects driver independence.”

National News

The Torrance County Detention Facility is shown, Sept. 29, 2022, in Estancia, N.M. A coalition of h...

Associated Press

Asylum seekers are being set up for rejection at a New Mexico detention facility, rights groups say

SANTA FE, N.M (AP) — A coalition of human rights groups on Tuesday leveled new criticism at a privately operated migrant detention facility in New Mexico, where they say fast-track asylum screenings routinely take place without legal counsel or adequate privacy during sensitive testimony. The rights groups say the broken screening system at the Torrance […]

16 hours ago

FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm ...

Associated Press

Prosecutors say witness in Trump’s classified documents case retracted false testimony

WASHINGTON (AP) — A witness in the criminal case against Donald Trump over the hoarding of classified documents retracted “prior false testimony” after switching lawyers last month and provided new information that implicated the former president, the Justice Department said Tuesday. The new information from the witness, a Trump staffer identified only as the director […]

16 hours ago

Associated Press

Yale police union flyers warning of high crime outrage school, city leaders

Yale University and New Haven officials blasted the labor union representing campus police officers Tuesday for handing out flyers telling new students it was unsafe to leave school grounds, walk alone, take public transportation or be outdoors after 8 p.m. The pamphlets, distributed Sunday as incoming Yale freshmen moved into their dorms, came emblazoned with […]

16 hours ago

FILE - This aerial view shows the city of Jackson's O.B. Curtis Water Plant in Ridgeland, Miss., Se...

Associated Press

Federal judge orders utility to turn over customer information amid reports of improper water use

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A federal judge has ordered Mississippi’s largest electric utility to turn over information on customers in and around the capital city who might be using water without paying for it. In a Monday court filing, U.S. District Court Judge Henry Wingate granted a motion by Ted Henifin — the federally appointed […]

16 hours ago

A demonstrator holds a sign for law makers to see during the House Higher Education Subcommittee du...

Associated Press

In session reacting to school shooting, Tennessee GOP lawmaker orders removal of public from hearing

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Families close to a Nashville fatal school shooting broke down in tears Tuesday after a Tennessee Republican leader ordered state troopers to remove them and others from a legislative hearing room while they waited to testify in favor of gun control measures. The emotional scene was just one of several chaotic […]

16 hours ago

Associated Press

Tennessee judge orders a mental evaluation for a man charged with shooting at a Jewish school

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee judge has ordered a mental evaluation for a man charged with trying to enter a Jewish school with a gun and firing it at a contractor there before he was shot by police, his defense lawyer said Tuesday. Judge Karen Massey issued an order for a psychological evaluation for […]

16 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Men's Health Month...

Men’s Health Month: Why It’s Important to Speak About Your Health

June is Men’s Health Month, with the goal to raise awareness about men’s health and to encourage men to speak about their health.

Minneapolis mayor vetoes measure for minimum wage to Uber and Lyft drivers