Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Libya’s stability at greater risk after deadly militia clashes, turmoil in Niger and Sudan, UN says

Aug 22, 2023, 5:04 PM | Updated: 5:44 pm

FILE - Libyan security forces stand guard in Tripoli, Libya, Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2023. One of Libya’s rival prime ministers warned Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023, that his government would not tolerate any further militia fighting, days after the year’s bloodiest bout of clashes rocked the capital, Tripoli, killing at least 45 people. (AP Photo/Yousef Murad, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Yousef Murad, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Libya’s stability is at greater risk following recent militia clashes and amid turmoil in neighboring Sudan and Niger that could spill over into the oil-rich North African nation, the country’s U.N. special envoy said Tuesday.

Abdoulaye Bathily told the U.N. Security Council that political divisions in Libya “are fraught with risks of violence and disintegration for countries.” He urged the country’s rival factions to resolve all election-related issues so that long-delayed voting can take place.

“It is fundamental to restore Libya’s stability, to preserve regional security,” he said. “Without an inclusive political agreement that paves the way for peaceful, inclusive and transparent elections across Libya, the situation will worsen and cause further suffering to the Libyan people.”

Libya plunged into chaos after a NATO-backed uprising toppled and killed longtime dictator Moammar Gadhafi in 2011. The country split in the chaos that followed, with rival administrations in the east and west backed by rogue militias and foreign governments.

The country’s current political crisis stems from the failure to hold elections as scheduled on Dec. 24, 2021, and the refusal of Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibah — who led a transitional government in the capital of Tripoli — to step down. In response, Libya’s east-based parliament appointed a rival prime minister, Fathy Bashagha, but suspended him in May. The powerful commander Khalifa Hifter continues to hold sway in the east.

Bathily expressed hope that discussions on amending draft election laws to tackle loopholes, inconsistencies and technical difficulties can be concluded in the coming weeks. The U.N. is working with all parties to also have a comprehensive political agreement on issues related to a new government and to ensure security and a level playing field for all candidates in the elections.

“I am optimistic,” Bathily told reporters afterward. “I cannot at this stage put a date. Of course, we have envisioned the election to take place in 2023 but what is important is that this agreement can become a reality.”

He told the council that the fragile stability in Tripoli was shattered Aug. 14-15 by fierce armed clashes between rival militias in the city, which reportedly killed at least 55 people and injured over 100, including an unspecified number of civilians.

He also pointed to fighting this month between “armed elements” based in southern Libya and government troops in Chad’s neighboring Tibesti region as another reason that political divisions in Libya “are fraught with risks of violence and disintegration for countries.”

U.S. Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield condemned the fighting between militias in Tripoli and said instability in Sudan and Niger could spiral into wider violence. She said the Libyan people are ready for compromise and stability.

She also said the United States will continue to “shine a spotlight on the Wagner Group’s pernicious impact in Libya and across Africa.”

Noting the Russian mercenary group operates in Mali, Burkina Faso, Niger and Sudan, she said its leadership “has made no secret of its ambition to gain a further foothold in Africa, and its disregard for Libya’s territorial integrity.”

Bathily confirmed that Wagner mercenaries are in Libya but said the U.N. has no information on the size of its presence or equipment.

In late March, he said, after visiting Sudan, Chad and Niger he was optimistic they would withdraw their fighters and mercenaries from Libya. But two weeks later, he noted, fighting erupted between rival generals in Sudan and last month the head of Niger’s presidential guard ousted the president.

Bathily said Libya’s border with Sudan has been open to armed groups, mercenaries and gang leaders dealing in illegal migration, illegal mining, drug trafficking and other criminal activities. But so far, he said, there hasn’t been a big influx of Sudanese refugees to Libya.

As for Niger, Bathily said, like other countries in Africa’s Sahel region, it has been affected by the crisis in Libya. Some Nigeriens have joined mercenaries in Libya, and armed elements in Niger are active along the border.

If the Niger army breaks up, Bathily said, “the destabilization of Niger will undoubtedly have consequences on Libya, and vice versa.”

National News

Associated Press

Indianapolis police release bodycam footage showing man fleeing police shot in back by officer

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department released body camera footage Tuesday showing an armed man fatally shot in the back by an officer as he ran from a traffic stop. Gary Dwayne Harrell, 49, died Aug. 3 following the shooting on the city’s northeast side. The seven-minute video released by police shows Harrell […]

18 hours ago

Books sit on shelves in an elementary school library in suburban Atlanta on Friday, 18, 2023. Altho...

Associated Press

Georgia school district is banning books, citing sexual content, after firing a teacher

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia’s second-largest school district says that it has removed two books from 20 school libraries, saying the books had “highly inappropriate, sexually explicit content.” The announcement, sent in an electronic message to parents in some Cobb County schools on Monday, comes days after the Republican-majority school board voted 4-3 along party lines […]

18 hours ago

The Torrance County Detention Facility is shown, Sept. 29, 2022, in Estancia, N.M. A coalition of h...

Associated Press

Asylum seekers are being set up for rejection at a New Mexico detention facility, rights groups say

SANTA FE, N.M (AP) — A coalition of human rights groups on Tuesday leveled new criticism at a privately operated migrant detention facility in New Mexico, where they say fast-track asylum screenings routinely take place without legal counsel or adequate privacy during sensitive testimony. The rights groups say the broken screening system at the Torrance […]

18 hours ago

FILE - Cars drive past Minneapolis City Hall, June 28, 2023, in Minnesota. Minneapolis City Council...

Associated Press

Minneapolis mayor vetoes measure for minimum wage to Uber and Lyft drivers

Minneapolis’ mayor on Tuesday vetoed minimum wages for Uber, Lyft and other ride-hailing drivers, a move one City Council member described as “an inexcusable betrayal of Minneapolis workers.” Mayor Jacob Frey instead negotiated with Uber, securing an agreement for higher pay for only those drivers. In his veto message, Frey wrote he “secured a commitment […]

18 hours ago

FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm ...

Associated Press

Prosecutors say witness in Trump’s classified documents case retracted false testimony

WASHINGTON (AP) — A witness in the criminal case against Donald Trump over the hoarding of classified documents retracted “prior false testimony” after switching lawyers last month and provided new information that implicated the former president, the Justice Department said Tuesday. The new information from the witness, a Trump staffer identified only as the director […]

18 hours ago

Associated Press

Borrowing “Fear City” tactic from 1975, police union tells Yale students to avoid New Haven

Yale University and New Haven officials blasted the labor union representing campus police officers Tuesday for handing out flyers telling new students it was unsafe to leave school grounds, walk alone, take public transportation or be outdoors after 8 p.m. The pamphlets, distributed Sunday as incoming Yale freshmen moved into their dorms, came emblazoned with […]

18 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Men's Health Month...

Men’s Health Month: Why It’s Important to Speak About Your Health

June is Men’s Health Month, with the goal to raise awareness about men’s health and to encourage men to speak about their health.

Libya’s stability at greater risk after deadly militia clashes, turmoil in Niger and Sudan, UN says