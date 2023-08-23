Close
NATIONAL NEWS

2 injured in shooting at Alabama A&M campus

Aug 22, 2023, 6:14 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) — Two people were injured in a shooting Tuesday outside a residence hall at an Alabama college campus, police said.

The shooting occurred at Alabama A&M University, Huntsville Police Department spokesperson Sydney Martin wrote in an email. Investigators said the shooting stemmed from a fight between two people and was an isolated incident, Martin said.

Both people have minor injuries, police said. One person was detained by police. Police do not think anyone else was involved. “This was not an active shooter incident,” Martin wrote in the emailed statement.

The north Alabama campus was briefly placed on a lockdown, according to local news outlets. WAFF reported that students were sent an alert warning that there was a report of an armed person on campus and to go inside and lock their doors.

The university posted an announcement about a “developing public safety emergency near the Knight Center” residence hall and asked students to stay away from the area. The school later posted a notice that the situation was all clear.

Alabama A&M University is in north Alabama and has an enrollment of about 6,100 students.

