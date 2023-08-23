SR 18 reopens in Issaquah after head-on collision

Update 8:23 a.m.:

State Route 18 reopened in both directions Wednesday morning after the Washington State Department of Transportation shared an update around 8 a.m. that the roadway had been cleared.

Original:

A wreck around 6 a.m. Wednesday morning has closed both directions of State Route 18 in Issaquah after a head-on collision.

The highway is closed between Interstate 90 and Issaquah Hobart Road, and the off-ramp from I-90 to SR 18 is also closed. Drivers can still continue eastbound toward Snoqualmie Parkway.

Trooper Rick Johnson told KIRO 7 News that the crash involved a car and a semi-truck and that the car crossed the centerline and hit the semi head-on. Neither driver is suspected of being impaired.

Eastside Fire & Rescue said that emergency crews had to be sent to the scene to help one person get free from their vehicle. The driver of the car was taken to Harborview with broken bones, Johnson said. There were no other serious injuries reported.

At about 7 a.m., tow trucks had arrived.

The Washington State Department of Transportation said drivers should avoid the area or expect long delays.