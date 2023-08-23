Close
LOCAL NEWS

SR 18 reopens in Issaquah after head-on collision

Aug 23, 2023, 7:23 AM | Updated: 8:33 am

SR 18 collision issaquah...

(Photo from Eastside Fire and Rescue)

(Photo from Eastside Fire and Rescue)

L.B. Gilbert's Profile Picture

BY L.B. GILBERT


MyNorthwest Content Editor

Update 8:23 a.m.:

State Route 18 reopened in both directions Wednesday morning after the Washington State Department of Transportation shared an update around 8 a.m. that the roadway had been cleared.

Original:

A wreck around 6 a.m. Wednesday morning has closed both directions of State Route 18 in Issaquah after a head-on collision.

The highway is closed between Interstate 90 and Issaquah Hobart Road, and the off-ramp from I-90 to SR 18 is also closed. Drivers can still continue eastbound toward Snoqualmie Parkway.

More on SR 18: Congestion on SR 18 to get worse with construction

Trooper Rick Johnson told KIRO 7 News that the crash involved a car and a semi-truck and that the car crossed the centerline and hit the semi head-on. Neither driver is suspected of being impaired.

Eastside Fire & Rescue said that emergency crews had to be sent to the scene to help one person get free from their vehicle. The driver of the car was taken to Harborview with broken bones, Johnson said. There were no other serious injuries reported.

At about 7 a.m., tow trucks had arrived.

The Washington State Department of Transportation said drivers should avoid the area or expect long delays.

