Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

NFL cornerback Caleb Farley leans on faith after dad’s death in explosion at North Carolina home

Aug 23, 2023, 9:31 AM

Damage and debris from a house explosion are seen in Mooresville, N.C., Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023. Rob...

Damage and debris from a house explosion are seen in Mooresville, N.C., Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023. Robert M. Farley, father of Tennessee Titans cornerback Caleb Farley, died overnight in the explosion that destroyed the NFL player's North Carolina home and left another person injured, authorities said. (AP Photo/Steve Reed)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Steve Reed)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


MOORESVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Tennessee Titans cornerback Caleb Farley said he took the first flight home Tuesday after learning of an explosion that destroyed the NFL player’s North Carolina home, killing his father and injuring a family friend.

Farley said in an interview with WCNC-TV that he was in Nashville when a neighbor called and explained the situation.

“It didn’t sound good from the start,” he said, and then officials found his father’s body.

“I was really emotional earlier. I’ve kind of leveled off a little bit,” he said. “It’s just been a hectic roller coaster of a ride. Not only today, just for me the past five years, period. So I’ve been leaning on my faith and staying with the principles my mother and my father raised me with and that’s what’s been keeping me going.”

Robert M. Farley, 61, was found dead in the debris of the Mooresville house, said Kent Greene, director of Iredell County Fire Services and Emergency Management. First responders arrived to find family friend Christian Rogers, 25, exiting the collapsed structure and he was taken to a Charlotte hospital with a concussion, Greene said.

Robert Farley was on a video call with a friend when the explosion happened and the friend, who thought Farley had dropped the phone at first, could not get back in touch with him, Greene said by telephone on Wednesday.

The cause of the explosion is under investigation, but Greene has said that gas must have accumulated over a long period and likely found its way to an ignition source. The blast, which local authorities have ruled accidental, originated in a bedroom and did not damage any surrounding homes.

County property records list the tax value of the home on a large plot near Lake Norman as nearly $2 million. On Tuesday, insulation hung from trees in the front yard and wood debris and window frames were blown at least 50 yards (45 meters).

Property records list Caleb Farley, who was born and raised in nearby Maiden, as the homeowner.

Caleb Farley, the No. 22 overall pick in the 2021 draft, was placed on injured reserve in November with a back issue. He has played 12 games in his first two seasons and is currently listed as physically unable to perform as the Titans wrap up training camp this week.

“I’ve always known my father was loved in this community. Growing up as a little boy, I always knew my father was well-respected in this community. So, I appreciate the support, everybody coming out to just check on my family,” Caleb Farley told WBTV-TV. “All I have in this world is my faith … that’s all I got.”

National News

Associated Press

Betty Tyson dies at 75, spent 25 years in New York prison before murder conviction was overturned

Betty Tyson, a woman who spent 25 years in prison for a 1973 murder until being exonerated on the basis of new evidence, has died in upstate New York, her sister said Wednesday. Tyson, 75, died at a Rochester hospital on Aug. 17 following a heart attack and will be laid to rest Friday, said […]

11 hours ago

FILE - A Taiwanese soldier holds a Taiwan national flag near a group of soldiers with red markings ...

Associated Press

US approves new $500M arms sale to Taiwan as aggression from China intensifies

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration has approved a $500 million arms sale to Taiwan as it ramps up military assistance to the island despite fervent objections from China. The State Department said Wednesday it had signed off on the sale of infrared search tracking systems along with related equipment for advanced F-16 fighter jets. […]

11 hours ago

FILE - St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones addresses the press after touring the both St. Louis jails, A...

Associated Press

St. Louis proposal would ban ‘military-grade’ weapons, prohibit guns for ‘insurrectionists’

ST. LOUIS (AP) — As the St. Louis mayor pushes legislation that would prohibit “military-grade weapons” on city streets and make it a crime for “insurrectionists” and those convicted of hate crimes to possess firearms, Missouri’s attorney general is warning that such a law would violate the state constitution. Mayor Tishaura Jones announced the wide-ranging […]

11 hours ago

FILE - This undated photo provided by Ben Crump Law shows Ralph Yarl. Four months after he was shot...

Associated Press

As Ralph Yarl begins his senior year of high school, the man who shot him faces a court hearing

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Four months after he was shot in the head after ringing the doorbell at the wrong house to pick up his brothers, Ralph Yarl has begun his senior year in high school. Next week, the man accused of shooting him will be in court. Yarl’s first day of school was […]

11 hours ago

Associated Press

Texas elementary school students escape injuries after a boy fires a gun on a school bus

SEGUIN, Texas (AP) — Authorities say no one was injured after a Texas elementary school student fired a gun while on a crowded school bus. The bullet struck the back of a bus seat and was stopped by steel inside the seat as the bus arrived Tuesday morning at Jefferson Elementary School in Seguin, about […]

11 hours ago

Associated Press

3-year-old girl is shot through wall by murder suspect firing at officers, police say

RIDGE, N.Y. (AP) — A 3-year-old girl was wounded when a bullet fired at police officers by a murder suspect pierced the wall of her New York apartment and hit her, police said Wednesday. The man who shot the girl, 38-year-old Gary Jones, later took his own life after a standoff with police in the […]

11 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Men's Health Month...

Men’s Health Month: Why It’s Important to Speak About Your Health

June is Men’s Health Month, with the goal to raise awareness about men’s health and to encourage men to speak about their health.

NFL cornerback Caleb Farley leans on faith after dad’s death in explosion at North Carolina home