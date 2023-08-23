Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

WORLD

At least 1 dead, 1 missing as Tropical Storm Franklin batters Dominican Republic

Aug 22, 2023, 9:12 PM | Updated: Aug 23, 2023, 11:54 am

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic (AP) — Tropical Storm Franklin unleashed heavy floods and landslides in the Dominican Republic on Wednesday after making landfall in the country’s southern region, killing at least one person and injuring two others.

The storm was expected to swirl for most of the day above the island of Hispaniola that the Dominican Republic shares with Haiti. Forecasters warned the storm could drop up to 12 inches (30 centimeters) of rain in the Dominican Republic, with a maximum of 16 inches (41 centimeters) for the country’s western and central regions. Meanwhile, up to 4 inches (10 centimeters) of rain are forecast for Haiti, with nearly 8 inches (20 centimeters) for the country’s eastern regions.

“The population of the Dominican Republic must all be right now, without exception, in their homes, the homes of friends and family, or in shelters,” said Juan Manuel Méndez, emergency operations director.

The Civil Defense identified the man killed as Carlos Marino Martínez, saying he died in the city of San Cristobal after being swept away floodwaters. The agency initially said he was one of its volunteers, but later corrected the information saying it misidentified a uniform he was wearing. They did not provide further details. Two women in that city also were injured following a landslide and were hospitalized, officials said.

More than 300 people were huddled in shelters in the Dominican Republic, where emergency operations officials said they were looking for a 54-year-old man with mental health problems who went missing after he jumped into a creek late Tuesday. Another 280 people were evacuated from their homes to safer ground, with at least six communities cut off by heavy rains, officials said.

The storm also downed several trees and at least two light posts, with dozens of homes affected by floods that turned streets into rushing rivers. Authorities said the roof of one home in San Cristobal collapsed, as did walls of various buildings around the country.

“There’s a lot of damage,” Méndez said.

Meanwhile, authorities in neighboring Puerto Rico, which also was hit by Franklin’s rain, were searching for two scuba divers missing south of the U.S. territory in waters churned up by the storm.

The U.N.’s World Food Program warned Wednesday that some 125,000 people in the Dominican Republic are living in areas that “are extremely vulnerable to landslides and flash floods because they live in poor, overcrowded settlements near rivers, creeks, and lagoons.”

Hércules Urbáez, a 41-year-old father of six who lives in the city of Barahona, where Franklin made landfall, said he and his family went to his mother’s house for safety.

“People have refused to leave,” he said.

On Wednesday afternoon, the storm was centered about 40 miles (65 kilometers) south of Puerto Plata in the Dominican Republic, according to the National Hurricane Center in Miami. It had maximum winds of 40 mph (65 kph) with higher gusts and was moving northward at 13 mph (20 kph).

Rivers were swelling across the country, with one in the southern coastal city of Barahona lapping at shacks made of tin where one resident used plastic buckets to raise his mattress above his home’s dirt floor.

In the capital of Santo Domingo, José Abott, a 34-year-old graphic designer, monitored the water level of a river near his home via a WhatsApp group: “It always fills with water.”

Meanwhile, Tropical Storm Harold weakened into a tropical depression Tuesday night after making landfall in South Texas, bringing strong winds and rain, leaving thousands of homes without power.

In the Caribbean, officials were most concerned about Franklin’s impact in Haiti, which is prone to catastrophic flooding given the country’s severe erosion.

“Haiti is among the most vulnerable countries in the world when it comes to the effects of extreme weather,” said Jean-Martin Bauer, the World Food Program’s director for Haiti. In June, a powerful thunderstorm that unleashed heavy rains left more than 40 people dead across the country.

Prime Minister Ariel Henry had urged Haitians on Tuesday to stock up on water, food and medication.

More than 200,000 people in Haiti have been displaced by gang violence over the past few years: authorities checked up on some of those living on the street or in makeshift shelters.

In the Dominican Republic, officials shuttered schools, government agencies and several airports with at least 25 of the country’s 31 provinces under red alert. On Wednesday, more than 400,000 customers were without power, and dozens of aqueducts were out of service because of heavy rains, affecting more than 1.3 million customers.

Flooding already had been reported on Tuesday in Santo Domingo, and beyond, where residents prepared for heavy rainfall.

“We’re scared of the river,” said Doralisa Sánchez, a government employee who lives near the Ozama River that divides the city. She had to flee her home three times during previous storms.

She hoped Franklin wouldn’t force her to temporarily abandon her home because she said people steal belongings left behind.

The storm worried thousands of Dominicans who live in flood-prone areas.

“When two drops of water fall here, this suddenly becomes flooded,” said Juan Olivo Urbáez, who owns a small business in a community near the Ozama River.

The National Hurricane Center issued a tropical storm warning for the Turks and Caicos Islands, where up to 3 inches (8 centimeters) of rain was forecast in some areas.

Franklin is the seventh named storm of the Atlantic hurricane season, which runs from June 1 to Nov. 30. An eighth named storm, Gert, dissipated on Tuesday.

On Aug. 10, the National Ocean and Atmospheric Administration updated its forecast and warned that this year’s hurricane season would be above normal. Between 14 to 21 named storms are forecast. Of those, six to 11 could become hurricanes, with two to five of them possibly becoming major hurricanes.

___

Coto reported from San Juan, Puerto Rico.

World

File - The Instagram logo is seen on a cell phone, Friday, Oct. 14, 2022, in Boston. Google, Facebo...

Associated Press

Europe’s sweeping rules for tech like Amazon, Microsoft are about to kick in

 Google, Facebook, TikTok and other Big Tech companies operating in Europe are facing one of the most far-reaching efforts to clean up what people encounter online.

12 hours ago

Currency traders work near the screens showing the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI), left,...

Associated Press

Stock market today: Wall Street rises as easing yields in the bond market relax the pressure

NEW YORK (AP) — Wall Street is rising Wednesday as the pressure that’s built on stocks recently from the bond market relaxed a bit. The S&P 500 was 0.9% higher in midday trading, trimming its loss for what’s so far been a dismal August. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 134 points, or 0.4%, […]

12 hours ago

Associated Press

US to appeal Mexico’s refusal to investigate labor complaint at Mexican mine

MEXICO CITY (AP) — The U.S. government announced Tuesday it is filing its first appeal ever over Mexico’s refusal to investigate labor violations involving the right to organize. The U.S. Trade Representative’s Office said it will request Mexico review its decision not to investigate the case of the San Martín mine in the northern state […]

1 day ago

Members of media watch a news channel airing news regarding people trapped in a cable car, Tuesday,...

Associated Press

Rescuers save 8 people trapped in cable car dangling above canyon in Pakistan

PESHAWAR, Pakistan (AP) — Eight people who got trapped in a disabled cable car dangling high above a valley in Pakistan returned safely to the ground Tuesday after military commandos staged a daring and delicate rescue using helicopters and a makeshift chairlift. The daylong ordeal began when six children got into the gondola for a […]

1 day ago

South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa, right, with Chinese President Xi Jinping during a state v...

Associated Press

Putin denounces sanctions on Russia during his speech for a South Africa economic summit

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin took multiple shots at the West on the opening day of an economic summit in South Africa, using a prerecorded speech that was aired on giant screens Tuesday to rail at what he called “illegitimate sanctions” on his country and threaten to cut off Ukraine’s grain exports permanently. […]

1 day ago

FILE - Taliban fighters patrol on the road during a celebration marking the second anniversary of t...

Associated Press

More than 200 former Afghan officials and security forces killed since Taliban takeover, UN says

ISLAMABAD (AP) — More than 200 extrajudicial killings of former Afghan government officials and security forces have taken place since the Taliban took over the country two years ago, according to a U.N. report released Tuesday. The groups most targeted by the Taliban have been former army, police and intelligence forces, according to the United […]

2 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Men's Health Month...

Men’s Health Month: Why It’s Important to Speak About Your Health

June is Men’s Health Month, with the goal to raise awareness about men’s health and to encourage men to speak about their health.

At least 1 dead, 1 missing as Tropical Storm Franklin batters Dominican Republic