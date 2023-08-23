Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

US approves new $500M arms sale to Taiwan as aggression from China intensifies

Aug 23, 2023, 10:36 AM

FILE - A Taiwanese soldier holds a Taiwan national flag near a group of soldiers with red markings ...

FILE - A Taiwanese soldier holds a Taiwan national flag near a group of soldiers with red markings on their helmets to play the role of an enemy during the annual Han Kuang military exercises simulating an attack on an airfield at Taoyuan International Airport in Taoyuan, Northern Taiwan, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. Taiwan's defense ministry says Wednesday, Aug. 2, that it has detained an army officer and several collaborators on suspicion of handing military secrets to China. (AP Photo/Chiang Ying-ying, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Chiang Ying-ying, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration has approved a $500 million arms sale to Taiwan as it ramps up military assistance to the island despite fervent objections from China.

The State Department said Wednesday it had signed off on the sale of infrared search tracking systems along with related equipment for advanced F-16 fighter jets. The sale includes the infrared systems as well as test support and equipment, computer software and spare parts, it said.

Although the deal is modest in comparison to previous weapons sales, the move is likely to draw fierce criticism from Beijing, which regards self-governing Taiwan as a renegade province and refuses to rule out the use of force to reunify it with the mainland.

“This proposed sale serves U.S. national, economic, and security interests by supporting the recipient’s continuing efforts to modernize its armed forces and to maintain a credible defensive capability,” the State Department said in a statement.

“The proposed sale will improve the recipient’s capability to meet current and future threats by contributing to the recipient’s abilities to defend its airspace, provide regional security, and increase interoperability with the United States through its F-16 program,” it said.

The announcement came just hours after Taiwan’s President Tsai Ing-wen renewed a pledge to strengthen Taiwan’s self-defense as she visited a war memorial from the last time Taiwan and China battled. Tsai, visited the outlying islands of Kinmen where the conflict was fought 65 years ago, commemorated those who died.

Wednesday’s State Department announcement also follows an angry Chinese reaction to the transit through the United States of Taiwanese Vice President William Lai on his way to and from an official visit in Paraguay last week.

In recent years, China has stepped up its military activity in the waters and skies around Taiwan, sending fighter jets and navy vessels near the island or to encircle it.

National News

Associated Press

Betty Tyson dies at 75, spent 25 years in New York prison before murder conviction was overturned

Betty Tyson, a woman who spent 25 years in prison for a 1973 murder until being exonerated on the basis of new evidence, has died in upstate New York, her sister said Wednesday. Tyson, 75, died at a Rochester hospital on Aug. 17 following a heart attack and will be laid to rest Friday, said […]

11 hours ago

Damage and debris from a house explosion are seen in Mooresville, N.C., Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023. Rob...

Associated Press

NFL cornerback Caleb Farley leans on faith after dad’s death in explosion at North Carolina home

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Tennessee Titans cornerback Caleb Farley said he took the first flight home Tuesday after learning of an explosion that destroyed the NFL player’s North Carolina home, killing his father and injuring a family friend. Farley said in an interview with WCNC-TV that he was in Nashville when a neighbor called and […]

11 hours ago

FILE - St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones addresses the press after touring the both St. Louis jails, A...

Associated Press

St. Louis proposal would ban ‘military-grade’ weapons, prohibit guns for ‘insurrectionists’

ST. LOUIS (AP) — As the St. Louis mayor pushes legislation that would prohibit “military-grade weapons” on city streets and make it a crime for “insurrectionists” and those convicted of hate crimes to possess firearms, Missouri’s attorney general is warning that such a law would violate the state constitution. Mayor Tishaura Jones announced the wide-ranging […]

11 hours ago

FILE - This undated photo provided by Ben Crump Law shows Ralph Yarl. Four months after he was shot...

Associated Press

As Ralph Yarl begins his senior year of high school, the man who shot him faces a court hearing

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Four months after he was shot in the head after ringing the doorbell at the wrong house to pick up his brothers, Ralph Yarl has begun his senior year in high school. Next week, the man accused of shooting him will be in court. Yarl’s first day of school was […]

11 hours ago

Associated Press

Texas elementary school students escape injuries after a boy fires a gun on a school bus

SEGUIN, Texas (AP) — Authorities say no one was injured after a Texas elementary school student fired a gun while on a crowded school bus. The bullet struck the back of a bus seat and was stopped by steel inside the seat as the bus arrived Tuesday morning at Jefferson Elementary School in Seguin, about […]

11 hours ago

Associated Press

3-year-old girl is shot through wall by murder suspect firing at officers, police say

RIDGE, N.Y. (AP) — A 3-year-old girl was wounded when a bullet fired at police officers by a murder suspect pierced the wall of her New York apartment and hit her, police said Wednesday. The man who shot the girl, 38-year-old Gary Jones, later took his own life after a standoff with police in the […]

11 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Men's Health Month...

Men’s Health Month: Why It’s Important to Speak About Your Health

June is Men’s Health Month, with the goal to raise awareness about men’s health and to encourage men to speak about their health.

US approves new $500M arms sale to Taiwan as aggression from China intensifies