Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

California shop owner killed over Pride flag was adamant she would never take it down, friend says

Aug 23, 2023, 1:30 PM

A photo of store owner Laura Ann Carleton surrounded by flowers and Pride flags and placed on memor...

A photo of store owner Laura Ann Carleton surrounded by flowers and Pride flags and placed on memorial outside her store in the Studio City section of Los Angeles, Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023. Authorities say a 27-year-old man was killed by California sheriff's deputies over the weekend after he fatally shot Carleton, outside her store in Cedar Glen, Calif. roughly 60 miles (96 kilometers) east of downtown Los Angeles. Investigators determined that prior to the shooting the suspect tore down a Pride, or rainbow, flag that was hanging in front of the store and yelled many homophobic slurs toward Carleton. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Richard Vogel)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


LOS ANGELES (AP) — The California woman killed for apparently refusing to remove an LGBTQ+ rainbow Pride flag from outside her store was adamant that she would never take it down, a longtime friend said Wednesday.

Laura Ann Carleton was fatally shot Friday outside Mag.Pi, the clothing and home decor shop she owned in Cedar Glen, a mountain community east of Los Angeles.

The shooter, Travis Ikeguchi, was killed by deputies after he opened fire on them a short time later, San Bernardino County Sheriff Shannon Dicus said Monday. Ikeguchi had frequently posted anti-LGBTQ content on social media, sheriff’s officials said.

Korey Pollard, whose wife worked at Mag.Pi, said Carleton was defiant in the face of criticism she received for hanging the rainbow flag outside the small store.

“She would say, ‘Korey, this is the hill I’m going to die on. No one is going to make me take down that flag,'” Pollard told The Associated Press. At one point Carleton even ordered a much larger rainbow flag to replace an older one that had become faded, Pollard said.

Moments before shooting Carleton, Ikeguchi tore down the Pride flag outside her shop and shouted homophobic slurs at her, the sheriff said.

Carleton, who preferred to be called “Lauri,” is survived by her husband and nine children in a blended family.

An LGBTQ group in nearby Lake Arrowhead said Carleton didn’t identify as a member of the LGBTQ+ community. But she spent time helping and advocating for everyone, and she was defending her Pride flags placed in front of her shop on the night of the shooting, the group said.

Pollard, who said he was friends with Carleton for a decade, spoke outside a second Mag.Pi location in Los Angeles. He said he was there at the request of Carleton’s family to remove a makeshift memorial that had been growing outside the LA store’s front door.

“It’s, you know, beautiful in its intentions but it’s the opposite of what Lauri would have been about,” Pollard said. “Also, we’re concerned about copycat situations … we don’t want to put anyone in jeopardy.”

National News

Samantha Martns of Chicago, stands in front of a cooling station on the concourse of Guaranteed Rat...

Associated Press

Dangerous heat wave from Texas to the Midwest strains infrastructure, transportation

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Temperatures have soared in the Midwest and Texas, with more dangerous heat expected, a national weather service official said. The harsh heat wave has damaged roads, water lines and forced the evacuation of a nursing home this week as some cities brace for triple digit temperatures through August. In Nebraska, a […]

14 hours ago

Associated Press

Ambulance dispatcher dies after being shot in parking lot over weekend; estranged husband in custody

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — A dispatcher died Wednesday after being shot at a Little Rock-area ambulance service’s parking lot over the weekend, and her estranged husband was in custody for the shooting. Cassandra Pena-Romero, 27, who was shot at the Metropolitan Emergency Medical Services parking lot in downtown Little Rock on Saturday, died on […]

14 hours ago

FILE - Harrison Sheriff's Sgt. Rob Waybright and Lt. Pat McCarty, work the scene at Miracle Meadows...

Associated Press

Lawsuit settled over widespread abuse of former students at shuttered West Virginia boarding school

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A second lawsuit that alleged widespread sexual, physical and mental abuse at a now-closed West Virginia boarding school for troubled youths has been settled for about $50 million. Attorneys for 32 plaintiffs described what happened to children over decades at the former Miracle Meadows School in Salem as gruesome and unfathomable. […]

14 hours ago

FILE - Attorney General Merrick Garland accompanied by Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco speaks d...

Associated Press

Justice Department announces charges against hundreds of alleged COVID-19 fraudsters

WASHINGTON (AP) — Hundreds of people have been charged with the theft of more than $830 million in COVID-19 emergency aid following a nationwide operation conducted by federal, state and local law enforcement agencies, the U.S. Justice Department announced Wednesday. More than 60 of the defendants have alleged connections to organized crime, the department said, […]

14 hours ago

Associated Press

Montana woman sentenced to life in prison for torturing and killing her 12-year-old grandson

BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP) — A Montana woman who pleaded guilty to torturing and killing her 12-year-old grandson more than three years ago has been sentenced to spend the rest of her life in prison. Patricia Batts, 51, pleaded guilty in May to deliberate homicide in the death of James “Alex” Hurley on Feb. 3, 2020, […]

14 hours ago

Lauren Pazienza appears in court with lawyer Arthur Aidala Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023, in New York. P...

Associated Press

Woman, 28, pleads guilty to fatally shoving Broadway singing coach, 87, avoiding long prison stay

NEW YORK (AP) — A woman who killed an 87-year-old Broadway singing coach by shoving her onto a Manhattan sidewalk has avoided a lengthy prison sentence by pleading guilty to manslaughter on Wednesday, and will instead serve eight years behind bars. Lauren Pazienza, 28, teared up in court as she admitted randomly attacking Barbara Maier […]

14 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Men's Health Month...

Men’s Health Month: Why It’s Important to Speak About Your Health

June is Men’s Health Month, with the goal to raise awareness about men’s health and to encourage men to speak about their health.

California shop owner killed over Pride flag was adamant she would never take it down, friend says