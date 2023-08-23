Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

WORLD

US nurse kidnapped in Haiti speaks via video for first time since her release

Aug 23, 2023, 2:46 PM | Updated: 3:30 pm

El Roi Academy students hold up a sign that reads in Creole "We are waiting for Madame Alix," durin...

El Roi Academy students hold up a sign that reads in Creole "We are waiting for Madame Alix," during a press conference to demand the freedom of New Hampshire nurse Alix Dorsainvil and her daughter, who have been reported kidnapped, in the Cite Soleil neighborhood of Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Odelyn Joseph)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Odelyn Joseph)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — A U.S. nurse who was kidnapped in Haiti last month with her young daughter spoke via video this week for the first time since her release.

Alix Dorsainvil appeared alone in the video and sat in a manicured garden with crickets chirping in the background, thanking people who prayed for her.

The nearly five-minute video in which Dorsainvil spoke entirely in Haitian Creole was posted Monday on the website of El Roi, the Christian group founded by Dorsainvil’s husband that offers medical care, education and other basic services in Haiti’s poorest areas.

“For the gangsters, I have a message for you: I want you guys to know that everything I said during my time in captivity was sincere,” she said in a soft voice. “They were not the manipulative words of someone desperate to escape, but simply the truth, especially when I told you my clinic doors are always open to you or anyone in need.”

Dorsainvil also shared that while she was kidnapped, one gang member told her, “Nurse Alix, the people of Duvivier are marching for you,” in reference to those who lived in the community where she worked.

“This encouraged me a lot because I knew you were standing with me during that difficult time,” she said. “Thank you because it took a lot of courage for you to do that.”

She also told the gang members who kidnapped her that she would care for them “without any prejudice and receive you with open arms.”

“I want you to know that I hold no grudges against you in my heart. That doesn’t mean that I agree with what you are doing. Especially what you are doing against your own Haitian brothers and sisters,” she said. “Even if ransom is paid and the victims are released, this particular event leaves a scar in their hearts. That will never go away.”

Dorsainvil, of New Hampshire, and her daughter were kidnapped July 27 and released unharmed nearly two weeks later. El Roi did not provide any other details, including whether a ransom was paid.

She said she needs time to heal, to pray and seek God’s direction for what may come next, adding that if it were solely her decision, she would be back at work in the clinic.

Dorsainvil was among the more than 950 people reported kidnapped in Haiti from Jan. 1 to Aug. 15 as the country struggles with a surge in killings and kidnappings, according to the United Nations.

Dr. Samson Marseille, the director of Haiti’s epidemiological department, was kidnapped the same day as Dorsainvil. Earlier this month, colleagues demanded his release.

World

File - The Instagram logo is seen on a cell phone, Friday, Oct. 14, 2022, in Boston. Google, Facebo...

Associated Press

Europe’s sweeping rules for tech like Amazon, Microsoft are about to kick in

 Google, Facebook, TikTok and other Big Tech companies operating in Europe are facing one of the most far-reaching efforts to clean up what people encounter online.

19 hours ago

Currency traders work near the screens showing the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI), left,...

Associated Press

Stock market today: Wall Street rises as easing yields in the bond market relax the pressure

NEW YORK (AP) — Wall Street is rising Wednesday as the pressure that’s built on stocks recently from the bond market relaxed a bit. The S&P 500 was 0.9% higher in midday trading, trimming its loss for what’s so far been a dismal August. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 134 points, or 0.4%, […]

19 hours ago

Associated Press

At least 1 person is dead and 2 are missing as Tropical Storm Franklin batters Dominican Republic

SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic (AP) — Tropical Storm Franklin unleashed heavy floods and landslides in the Dominican Republic on Wednesday after making landfall in the country’s southern region, killing at least one person and leaving two others missing. The storm began to slowly spin away late Wednesday afternoon from the island of Hispaniola that the […]

2 days ago

Associated Press

US to appeal Mexico’s refusal to investigate labor complaint at Mexican mine

MEXICO CITY (AP) — The U.S. government announced Tuesday it is filing its first appeal ever over Mexico’s refusal to investigate labor violations involving the right to organize. The U.S. Trade Representative’s Office said it will request Mexico review its decision not to investigate the case of the San Martín mine in the northern state […]

2 days ago

Members of media watch a news channel airing news regarding people trapped in a cable car, Tuesday,...

Associated Press

Rescuers save 8 people trapped in cable car dangling above canyon in Pakistan

PESHAWAR, Pakistan (AP) — Eight people who got trapped in a disabled cable car dangling high above a valley in Pakistan returned safely to the ground Tuesday after military commandos staged a daring and delicate rescue using helicopters and a makeshift chairlift. The daylong ordeal began when six children got into the gondola for a […]

2 days ago

South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa, right, with Chinese President Xi Jinping during a state v...

Associated Press

Putin denounces sanctions on Russia during his speech for a South Africa economic summit

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin took multiple shots at the West on the opening day of an economic summit in South Africa, using a prerecorded speech that was aired on giant screens Tuesday to rail at what he called “illegitimate sanctions” on his country and threaten to cut off Ukraine’s grain exports permanently. […]

2 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Men's Health Month...

Men’s Health Month: Why It’s Important to Speak About Your Health

June is Men’s Health Month, with the goal to raise awareness about men’s health and to encourage men to speak about their health.

US nurse kidnapped in Haiti speaks via video for first time since her release