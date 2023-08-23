Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Southern Indiana egg farmer John Rust announces bid for Republican nod for US Senate in 2024.

Aug 23, 2023, 4:07 PM

FILE - U.S. Sen. Mike Braun, R-Ind., announces in Indianapolis, Monday, Dec. 12, 2022 that he will ...

FILE - U.S. Sen. Mike Braun, R-Ind., announces in Indianapolis, Monday, Dec. 12, 2022 that he will for Indiana governor in 2024. Braun will face Indiana Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch for the Republican nomination. An Indianapolis City-County Council member on Thursday, July 6, 2023, became the second announced Democrat to seek Indiana’s open U.S. Senate seat from outgoing Braun in the 2024 election. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Michael Conroy, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A southern Indiana egg farmer has declared his candidacy for the Republican nomination for the state’s open U.S. Senate seat in 2024.

John Rust, the chair of Seymour-based Rose Acre Farms, announced his campaign Tuesday, saying he was a Christian, capitalist, conservative gay man who would bring an “outsider’s voice” to Washington, The Indianapolis Star reported.

“I just think my message is something that has to get out, and I think Republicans deserve a choice,” he said. “I know I’m gay, and I know that puts me in a box, but I’m absolutely not in that box. I’m an American first.”

Rust will face an uphill battle for the GOP nomination against U.S. Rep. Jim Banks, who already has been endorsed by the Washington-based anti-tax Club for Growth.

Two Democrats have announced their candidacies for the seat: Former Indianapolis City-County Council member Keith Potts and Marc Carmichael, a state representative from Muncie in 1986-1991 and the longtime president and lobbyist for the Indiana Beverage Alliance, a group of beer distributors.

Republican Sen. Mike Braun is giving up the seat to run for Indiana governor.

National News

FILE - A CSX freight train passes through Homestead, Pa., Feb. 12, 2018. The nation's largest railr...

Associated Press

Rail union wants new rules to improve conductor training in the wake of 2 trainee deaths

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The nation’s largest railroad union wants federal regulators to do more to ensure conductors are properly trained in the wake of two recent trainee deaths. The Transportation Division of the International Association of Sheet Metal, Air, Rail and Transportation Workers union that represents conductors wants the Federal Railroad Administration to establish […]

16 hours ago

FILE - Celina Washburn protests outside the Arizona Capitol to voice her dissent for an abortion ru...

Associated Press

Arizona court to review ruling that abortion doctors can’t be charged under pre-statehood law

PHOENIX (AP) — The Arizona Supreme Court has agreed to review a lower court’s conclusion that abortion doctors can’t be prosecuted under a pre-statehood law that bans the procedure in nearly all cases. The high court decided on Tuesday that it would review the Arizona Court of Appeals ruling that said doctors couldn’t be charged […]

16 hours ago

FILE - A portrait of American soldier Travis King is displayed as his grandfather, Carl Gates, talk...

Associated Press

Mother of Army private in North Korea tells AP that her son ‘has so many reasons to come home’

WASHINGTON (AP) — A U.S. Army private who mysteriously sprinted across the border into North Korea last month has “so many reasons to come home,” his mother said Wednesday as she cast doubt on a recent statement that suggested her son, Travis King, might be seeking refuge there or in a third country. Claudine Gates […]

16 hours ago

Associated Press

Mom gets life for stabbing newborn and throwing the baby in a river in 1992. DNA cracked the case

YORK, S.C. (AP) — A 50-year-old woman was sentenced Wednesday to life in prison for killing her newborn daughter, whose stabbed body was found in a plastic bag in a South Carolina river in 1992. A York County jury convicted Stacy Michelle Rabon of homicide by child abuse earlier this month. She was charged with […]

16 hours ago

FILE - A map of Ohio congressional districts is displayed during a committee hearing at the Ohio St...

Associated Press

Ohio attorney general rejects language for amendment aimed at reforming troubled political mapmaking

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The Ohio Attorney General’s Office rejected petition language Wednesday for a constitutional amendment aimed at remaking the state’s troubled system for drawing political maps, determining that it failed to present a fair and truthful summary of what is proposed. In announcing the determination, Republican Dave Yost’s office said, “The decision underscores […]

16 hours ago

Associated Press

Driver of minivan facing charge in Ohio school bus crash that killed 1 student, hurt 23

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ohio (AP) — The driver of a minivan involved in a crash with an Ohio school bus that left one student dead and more than a score of others injured is now facing a criminal charge. According to Clark County Municipal Court records, 35-year-old Hermanio Joseph of Springfield is charged with fourth-degree vehicular homicide, […]

16 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Men's Health Month...

Men’s Health Month: Why It’s Important to Speak About Your Health

June is Men’s Health Month, with the goal to raise awareness about men’s health and to encourage men to speak about their health.

Southern Indiana egg farmer John Rust announces bid for Republican nod for US Senate in 2024.