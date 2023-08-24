Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

PeaceHealth to shutter only hospital in Eugene, Oregon; nurse’s union calls it ‘disastrous’

Aug 23, 2023, 6:31 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — PeaceHealth announced this week it is closing the only hospital in Eugene, Oregon, and moving services 6 miles (9.6 kilometers) to its Springfield location.

PeaceHealth said Tuesday the hospital serving the city of about 178,000 people is underutilized, the Register-Guard reported.

The PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center University District in Eugene, which first opened in 1936, employs hundreds of nurses, health care professionals and staff.

PeaceHealth officials said patient volume has been declining, causing the hospital to lose an average of $2 million per month. The facility has about 95 patient visits daily, with about 15.5 patients per month admitted as inpatients and 7.5 patients per month admitted for observation, according to hospital officials.

“As the needs of the Lane County community evolve, PeaceHealth services and sites of care also need to evolve to ensure compassionate, high-quality care now and in the future,” Alicia Beymer, chief administrative officer of the University District hospital, said. “We believe consolidating some services at RiverBend will provide an enhanced care experience.”

PeaceHealth plans to move inpatient rehabilitation, emergency department and related medical services to the PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center at RiverBend in Springfield.

Emergency services will phase out of the Eugene hospital in November. Inpatient rehab will temporarily relocate in early 2024, with plans to open a larger rehab facility in 2026.

At the Eugene location, ambulatory services, including PeaceHealth Medical Group clinics and Home & Community services, will remain open. The Eugene location will also continue providing behavioral health services at University District “until there is a sustainable alternative in the community.”

In addition to PeaceHealth in Springfield, three other hospitals serve patients in Lane County.

PeaceHealth said it is “committed to retaining its valued caregivers as it evolves its care services in Lane County, finding equivalent positions within PeaceHealth’s Oregon network.”

Scott Palmer, chief of staff for the Oregon Nurses Association, called the decision a “disaster.”

“It’s a horribly short-sighted decision on the part of PeaceHealth, and they should reverse that decision immediately,” Palmer said, adding that the nurses association and University District staff were blindsided by the email sent Tuesday about the impending closure.

The nurses union just settled a long-negotiated four-year contract with the hospital, which was ratified by the union last week.

“At no point during those negotiations were we or any of the nurses given even the slightest hint that a closure of university district hospital was on the table,” Palmer said. “This is a huge, huge disastrous decision that is going to impact not only the hundreds and hundreds of staff at the hospital, but the tens of thousands of people in Eugene.”

“We’re concerned that this is going to have immediate, dramatic and dangerous impacts on the health of the people of this region,” he said.

Palmer said the Oregon Nurses Association is working with other local union groups and organizations to keep the hospital open.

Alan Dubinsky, communications director of the Service Employees International Union Local 49, said the union is still assessing the potential impact on its members at the Eugene hospital.

Dubinsky said SEIU Local 49 represents about 1,800 healthcare workers and staff among three PeaceHealth hospitals in the Northwest: University District, Riverbend and St. John Medical Center in Longview, Washington.

During the Board of County Commissioners meeting Tuesday, Lane County commissioner Laurie Trieger said she disagreed with the closure.

“The closure will have far-reaching negative impacts,” she said. “It is alarming to think that the third largest city in this state will have no emergency room. This closure will decrease access and degrade health care in our community, and we should all be very concerned.”

Trieger also said she was concerned about how the closure could affect how long it could take to get emergency care, especially during peak traffic times.

National News

FILE - An International Fund for Animal Welfare team carries a stranded common dolphin to a waiting...

Associated Press

Cape Cod strands more dolphins than anywhere else. Now they’re getting their own hospital

When members of the marine mammal team from the International Fund for Animal Welfare rush to a Cape Cod beach to help a stranded dolphin or porpoise, they have no choice but to treat the endangered animal on site and then immediately release it. That is about to change. The organization, which protects animals worldwide, […]

22 hours ago

Susanna Gellert, executive artistic director for the Weston Theater Company, points to the level of...

Associated Press

After a Vermont playhouse flooded, the show went on

WESTON, Vt. (AP) — Members of a beloved Vermont acting company were sleeping in theater housing when torrential rains and flooding forced them to flee, with water inundating the playhouse’s vast basement of dressing rooms, costumes and props and reaching into the first floor. The July storms left the large, column-fronted white Greek Revival building […]

22 hours ago

Valerie Laveus greets her brother Reginald Malherbe Daniel and her nephew Tristan-Ryan Malherbe Dan...

Associated Press

Trial to begin in Texas in lawsuit over Biden policy letting migrants from 4 countries into the US

HOUSTON (AP) — A key portion of President Joe Biden’s immigration policy that grants parole to thousands of people from Central America and the Caribbean was set to be debated in a Texas federal courtroom beginning Thursday. Under the humanitarian parole program, up to 30,000 people are being allowed each month to enter the U.S. […]

22 hours ago

FILE - A general view shows the aftermath of a wildfire in Lahaina, Hawaii, Monday, Aug. 21, 2023. ...

Associated Press

Fire renews Maui stream water rights tension in longtime conflict over sacred Hawaiian resource

LAHAINA, Hawaii (AP) — Shortly after the ignition of the deadliest U.S. wildfire in more than a century, a developer of land around a threatened Maui community urgently asked state officials for permission to divert water from streams to fight the growing inferno. West Maui Land Company, Inc. said it eventually received approval from the […]

22 hours ago

Wes Brown, right, reads to children Shawn Larimer-Brown, 7, left, and Charlie Larimer-Brown, 5, cen...

Associated Press

Bans on diverse board books? Young kids need to see their families represented, experts say

When Wes Brown sought out children’s books for his two young sons, he made sure to seek titles that reflected the family he and his husband were building. He found that in one called “The Family Book,” a 2003 picture book by Todd Parr. It depicts families of all kinds: the traditional nuclear family, but […]

22 hours ago

Associated Press

Authorities say 4 people dead in shooting at California biker bar

TRABUCO CANYON, Calif. (AP) — Three people were killed in a shooting Wednesday at a Southern California biker bar and the shooter also died, Orange County Sheriff’s officials said. The shooting was reported at around 7 p.m. at Cook’s Corner in rural Trabuco Canyon in Orange County. Another six people were transported to hospitals, five […]

22 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Men's Health Month...

Men’s Health Month: Why It’s Important to Speak About Your Health

June is Men’s Health Month, with the goal to raise awareness about men’s health and to encourage men to speak about their health.

PeaceHealth to shutter only hospital in Eugene, Oregon; nurse’s union calls it ‘disastrous’