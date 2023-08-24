Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Democrats in Pennsylvania want to keep a Supreme Court majority. They’re talking up abortion rights

Aug 24, 2023, 9:57 AM

FILE - Adrienne Daily, center, and her daughter, Kierson Daily, raise their fists in protests durin...

FILE - Adrienne Daily, center, and her daughter, Kierson Daily, raise their fists in protests during a rally against the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, June 24, 2022, in Pittsburgh. Democrats in Pennsylvania will try to resurrect the voter energy behind protecting abortion rights that helped them win critical openings for governor and U.S. Senate in 2022 as they try to now protect their state Supreme Court majority in the presidential battleground. (Steve Mellon/Pittsburgh Post-Gazette via AP, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(Steve Mellon/Pittsburgh Post-Gazette via AP, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — As they try to pad their state Supreme Court majority in a presidential battleground, Democrats in Pennsylvania now hope to harness the same voter enthusiasm for protecting abortion rights that has already helped their side to a string of high-profile election victories.

Democrats and their allies are bringing up talk of abortion rights at their rallies and in their ads and are casting a contest for a Pennsylvania high court seat as an existential response to the U.S. Supreme Court’s conservative majority.

Some Democrats say voter energy is ever-present as moves to roll back abortion rights in conservative states generate a torrent of news after the U.S. Supreme Court ended nearly a half-century of federal abortion protections by overturning Roe v. Wade last year.

“The Republicans made it an issue when they chose to strip away a woman’s right to choose, when they went to court to do that, when they continue to introduce legislation in Pennsylvania to restrict safe, legal abortions,” said Pennsylvania’s Democratic Party chair, Sharif Street.

Others are pragmatic about the difficulties in motivating supporters in an odd-year election more than a year later when most voters know little — or nothing — about the race.

“I don’t think there’s any problem motivating our base,” said Jamie Perrapato, of the liberal group Turn PA Blue. “But the question is, ‘Is our base big enough to beat their base?’”

The race between Democrat Dan McCaffery and Republican Carolyn Carluccio in the Nov. 7 election will fill an open seat on the seven-seat court and won’t change the balance of power. Democrats currently hold a 4-2 advantage on the court.

But Democrats nonetheless want protection ahead of 2025, should voters reject any — or all — of the three Democratic justices who must run that year to serve another 10-year term.

In the past three years, the court’s Democratic majority has been instrumental in turning back Republican efforts to restrict voting laws and to overturn Democrat Joe Biden’s victory over Donald Trump.

The court is currently weighing cases involving gun rights and abortion rights, including whether to overturn a law barring Medicaid from covering abortions.

Keeping abortion legal was a winning issue last year in Pennsylvania when Democrats decisively won open seats for governor and U.S. Senate.

According to AP VoteCast, a broad survey of the electorate, 64% of Pennsylvania voters in the 2022 midterm elections said abortion should be legal in most or all cases.

Democrats have other reasons to be optimistic.

Neighboring Ohioans this month resoundingly rejected a Republican attempt to impose hurdles on amending the state constitution — a proposal that would have made it more difficult to pass an abortion rights measure in November.

In Wisconsin in April, Democrats flipped a conservative seat on the state’s high court as they made abortion rights a focus of the campaign.

In Pennsylvania, abortion is legal up to the Roe v. Wade standard of 24 weeks, and newly elected Democratic Gov. Josh Shapiro has vowed to reject any attempt by lawmakers to restrict it.

Ads in the race between McCaffery and Carluccio have just begun, and Planned Parenthood’s national political arm has launched digital ads attacking Carluccio. In it, the organization — which has endorsed McCaffery — said Carluccio is “hiding her extreme anti-abortion views.”

At Progress PA’s Rally for our Rights last week, McCaffery accused the U.S. Supreme Court’s conservative majority of overturning precedent to strip away rights.

It is, he said, critically important to elect justices who will protect women’s reproductive rights, workers’ rights and same-sex marriage rights.

“I don’t mean just a piece of paper, I mean the rights that we Democrats have fought for for 60 years,” McCaffery said. “Women’s reproductive rights. You think about that: That’s literally been rolled back and rolled into state court.”

McCaffery — an appellate court judge from Philadelphia — has left little doubt about whether he supports abortion rights, and Planned Parenthood’s endorsement said it “wants voters to know which candidates are on the side of our reproductive freedom.”

Carluccio has taken a lower profile on the topic.

In the primary campaign, Carluccio — a Montgomery County judge — on her website called herself a defender of “all life under the law.”

She has since removed that wording.

In a statement, Carluccio did not take a position on abortion, saying she should not take stances on issues that might come before her on the court.

She believes in “upholding the law regardless of anyone’s personal or political opinions. Women’s reproductive rights are protected by Pennsylvania law,” she said. “I will uphold that law, and only the governor and legislature can change it.”

Carluccio also is endorsed by a pair of anti-abortion groups, the Pennsylvania Pro-life Federation and Pro-Life Coalition of Pennsylvania.

A Pennsylvania Pro-Life Federation spokesperson said the organization endorsed Carluccio on the basis that she would not “make up” laws.

Michael McMonagle, president of the Pro-Life Coalition of Pennsylvania, said the organization’s endorsement is based on his conversation with Carluccio in which she said she’s “pro-life” and campaign literature that said she is “pro-family.”

But McMonagle said Carluccio taking no stance on abortion rights, publicly, while foes accuse her of wanting to ban abortion is an “ostrich strategy” that has doomed other candidates in the past.

“I told Caroline that she’s not going to be able to avoid this issue,” McMonagle said. “The other side is going to make this front and center.”

___

AP polling director Emily Swanson in Washington contributed to this report. Follow Marc Levy on Twitter: http://twitter.com/timelywriter

National News

FILE - Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares sits for a portrait in his office, May 9, 2023, in R...

Associated Press

Virginia school boards must adhere to Gov. Youngkin’s new policies on transgender students, AG says

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Republican Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s new model policies for the treatment of transgender students are in line with federal and state nondiscrimination laws and school boards must follow their guidance, the state’s attorney general said in a nonbinding legal analysis released Thursday. “The Model Policies ensure that all students are treated […]

10 hours ago

FILE - Former President Donald Trump is escorted to a courtroom, April 4, 2023, in New York. Donald...

Associated Press

Trump is set to surrender at a Georgia jail on charges he sought to overturn his 2020 election loss

Donald Trump was set to turn himself in Thursday to authorities in Georgia on charges that he illegally schemed to overturn the 2020 election in that state, a county jail booking expected to yield a historic first: a mug shot of a former American president.

10 hours ago

FILE - Businessman Yevgeny Prigozhin, left, shows Russian President Vladimir Putin, around his fact...

Associated Press

Prigozhin’s purported demise seems intended to send a clear message to potential Kremlin foes

When Yevgeny Prigozhin launched his armed rebellion that challenged the Kremlin, Western officials predicted Russian President Vladimir Putin would seek vengeance against the mercenary leader. Two months to the day after the action that Putin labeled a “stab in the back” and “treason,” those forecasts seem to have come true, in ruthless and menacing fashion. […]

10 hours ago

This undated mugshot provided by the Richland County Detention Center shows Cory Fleming. The longt...

Associated Press

Alex Murdaugh friend pleads guilty to helping steal from dead maid’s family

KINGSTREE, S.C. (AP) — Convicted murderer Alex Murdaugh ‘s old college buddy has pleaded guilty to a second set of charges for helping the disgraced South Carolina attorney steal millions of dollars of insurance settlements from the sons of Murdaugh’s dead housekeeper. Cory Fleming, a 54-year-old former attorney, wasn’t immediately sentenced after his guilty plea […]

10 hours ago

Associated Press

Flooding fills tunnels leading to Detroit airport, forces water rescues in Ohio and Las Vegas

The latest round of heavy rain has led to more flooding in parts of the nation, including an Ohio highway where people were rescued from their cars and in Las Vegas, where the strip was covered with water, officials said. In Lakewood, Ohio, 10 people were rescued from seven cars on a section of Interstate […]

10 hours ago

This artist sketch depicts Judge Dipti Pidikiti-Smith of the Fairfax County General District Court,...

Associated Press

CIA stairwell attack among flood of sexual misconduct complaints at spy agency

FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) — In a secluded stairwell at CIA headquarters last year, officer trainee Ashkan Bayatpour came up behind a colleague, wrapped a scarf around her neck and plainly spoke as he tried to kiss her on the mouth. “There are many uses for this,” the woman recalls him saying. “This is what I […]

10 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Men's Health Month...

Men’s Health Month: Why It’s Important to Speak About Your Health

June is Men’s Health Month, with the goal to raise awareness about men’s health and to encourage men to speak about their health.

Democrats in Pennsylvania want to keep a Supreme Court majority. They’re talking up abortion rights