It’s shaping up to be a hot, sunny weekend in Seattle

Aug 24, 2023, 1:12 PM

Pike Place Market...

People shop at the Pike Place Market last weekend under clear, but smoky skies. (Photo: Bill Kaczaraba/MyNorthwest.com)

(Photo: Bill Kaczaraba/MyNorthwest.com)

Bill Kaczaraba's Profile Picture

BY BILL KACZARABA


MyNorthwest Content Editor

Despite a brief break in the heat, summer is still with us, and Seattle is shaping up for some more hot and sunny weather this weekend.

On Friday, it will be partly to mostly cloudy in the Seattle metro area. Highs will be in the mid-80s.

“A weak upper-level low off the coast will tend to circulate some showers onshore Friday primarily in the mountains along with the chance of a thunderstorm in the higher terrain,” KIRO Newsradio meteorologist Ted Buehner said. “This pattern will keep high temperatures around average — the mid and upper 70 degrees in the interior of Western Washington.”

On Saturday, expect it to be mainly sunny and hot, with a high of around 87 degrees. Winds will be out of the north at 10 to 15 mph.

“Over the weekend, the upper level low will move further west, permitting higher pressure to build over Washington for more sunshine and warmer temperatures,” Buehner explained.

Sunday looks like a mirror image of Saturday, with a high in the high 80s and a sky full of sunshine.

“High temperatures will climb into the 80s with Sunday being the warmest day and some of the usual warmer locations like the Cascade foothills and the southwest interior nudging into the 90s,” Buehner reported.

Buehner made a bold prediction about how hot it could get Sunday.

“Record high temperatures on Sunday could fall,” he said. “(Seattle-Tacoma International Airport’s) record is 88 set in 2009, (Olympia’s is) 92 set in the same year, and (Bellingham’s is) 85 degrees established in 1994.”

The first hint of rain could come next Tuesday.

“The upper low is forecast to move onshore by Tuesday for a cool down and another threat of showers,” Buehner said.

