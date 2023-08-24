Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Takeaways of AP report on sexual misconduct at the CIA

Aug 24, 2023, 11:06 AM

FILE - This April 13, 2016 file photo shows the seal of the Central Intelligence Agency at CIA head...

FILE - This April 13, 2016 file photo shows the seal of the Central Intelligence Agency at CIA headquarters in Langley, Va. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) — A CIA officer trainee was convicted this week in Virginia of attacking a female colleague with a scarf and kissing her inside a stairwell at the agency’s headquarters in Langley.

The previously unreported criminal case against Ashkan Bayatpour was remarkable for breaking through the CIA’s veil of ultra-secrecy and playing out in a public courtroom where it has emboldened a sexual misconduct reckoning.

At least two-dozen women have come forward in recent months with their own complaints of abusive treatment within the CIA, telling authorities and Congress not only about sexual assaults, unwanted touching and coercion but of what they contend is a campaign by the spy agency to keep them from speaking out.

Here are the key takeaways from the AP investigation:

STAIRWELL SCARE

Bayatpour was accused of coming up from behind a colleague, wrapping a scarf around her neck and speaking plainly as he tried to kiss her on the mouth.

“There are many uses for this,” the woman recalled him saying. “This is what I want to do to you.”

The woman told investigators she shouted for Bayatpour to stop, but when she attempted to flee, he tried a second time to wrap a winter scarf around her neck before grabbing her arm, pulling her toward him and kissing her cheek.

He messaged her later: “You good?”

The 39-year-old Alabama native and former U.S. Navy intelligence officer has remained on the job for more than a year since the woman reported the July 13, 2022, assault to the CIA and nine months since she reported it to the FBI and local law enforcement.

In Wednesday’s trial in northern Virginia, an attorney for Bayatpour acknowledged he wrapped the scarf around woman in the stairwell but insisted his actions were intended in jest during a 40-minute walk. The incident, he said, was “a joke that didn’t land the way it was intended to land.”

Fairfax General District Court Judge Dipti Pidikiti-Smith found Bayatpour guilty of a state misdemeanor charge of assault and battery, and sentenced him to six months’ probation.

FLOOD OF COMPLAINTS

Complaints to the CIA’s Office of Equal Employment Opportunity about sexual harassment and discrimination this year have already doubled last year’s total, detailing 76 separate incidents.

Congressional aides told the AP they have interviewed or had contact with at least two-dozen women CIA employees this year. They described misconduct ranging from lewd remarks about sexual fantasies at after-work happy hours to a case in which a senior manager showed up at a subordinate’s house at night with a firearm demanding sex.

An attorney for some of the women says one claims she was given alcohol on her first day at a new posting and then sexually assaulted by the most senior official. Another contends her supervisor told her on her first day of work that they were “soulmates” and followed up with text messages suggesting sexual trysts.

Washington attorney Kevin Byrnes said many of the women were told they could not identify their attackers, go to law enforcement or even speak to family members about their claims due to national security concerns or the risk of divulging unspecified classified information.

“The CIA apparently believes that it is not subject to federal law,” he said.

WHAT IS CONGRESS DOING?

The top Democrat and Republican overseeing the CIA, Virginia Sen. Mark Warner and Florida Sen. Marco Rubio, have called for a watchdog investigation and are considering hearings into why the agency has failed women in their ranks for so long. Since 2018, out of 290 total employment-related complaints, the agency has substantiated just a single case based on sex.

“Sexual harassment and sexual assault are unacceptable in any workplace,” Warner told the AP. “The Senate Intelligence Committee will continue to be watching this closely.”

WHAT DOES CIA SAY?

The CIA wouldn’t comment on Bayatpour’s case or even confirm his CIA affiliation. However, in May, it announced a series of reforms to streamline claims, support victims and more quickly discipline those behind misconduct.

That includes hiring a psychologist steeped in victim advocacy to lead the agency’s fledgling Sexual Assault Prevention and Response Office and replacing the leadership of the CIA office where many of the women say they were discouraged from making complaints.

“Our officers deserve no less than our laser sharp focus on ensuring they have a safe and secure work environment,” said CIA spokeswoman Tammy Kupperman Thorp.

National News

A man floats on a paddle board off Copacabana beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil at sunrise Thursday, ...

Associated Press

Dominican’s recovery, penguin peril and GOP denial: What to know about extreme weather now

The Dominican Republic was starting to get back on its feet Thursday after Tropical Storm Franklin raked the island nation, with heavy flooding that killed at least two people. The storm knocked out power to hundreds of thousands of people and left more than 1.6 million without water. Heavy rains elsewhere caused flooding in several […]

11 hours ago

Associated Press

Journalism has seen a substantial rise in philanthropic spending over the past 5 years, a study says

NEW YORK (AP) — There has been a “substantial” increase in philanthropic spending for journalism over the past five years, particularly outlets that serve poor and minority communities, a report issued on Thursday said — but journalists need to tighten ethical rules that govern the new spending, it recommended. The struggling news industry is increasingly […]

11 hours ago

FILE - North Carolina Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper affixes his veto stamp at a public rally, May 13, ...

Associated Press

North Carolina governor to veto election bill, sparking override showdown with GOP supermajority

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper announced Thursday that he would veto a sweeping Republican elections bill that would end a grace period for voting by mail and make new allowances for partisan poll observers. In a video message, the Democratic governor accused legislative Republicans of using their slim veto-proof majorities to […]

11 hours ago

FILE - Vermont Law School is seen on Oct. 8 2021, in Royalton, Vt. An artist who painted now-covere...

Associated Press

Artist loses bid to remove panels covering anti-slavery murals at Vermont school

An artist has lost his appeal to remove fabric panels concealing murals he painted to honor African Americans and abolitionists involved in the Underground Railroad but that officials at the Vermont law school where they’re housed found to be racially insensitive. Artist Sam Kerson created the colorful murals entitled “Vermont, The Underground Railroad” and “Vermont […]

11 hours ago

Associated Press

Judge orders new trial in 1993 murder but discredits theory that prison escapee was the killer

A judge has ordered new trials for two men convicted of murdering a woman in 1993 inside her home near Buffalo, New York, but who have always maintained their innocence. Additional DNA analysis and the fact that the original prosecutors withheld evidence that could’ve helped the defense means the convictions of Brian Scott Lorenz and […]

11 hours ago

FILE - The Statue of Liberty, covered in a haze-filled sky, is photographed from the Staten Island ...

Associated Press

Canadian wildfires caused a spike in asthma ER visits, especially in the Northeast

NEW YORK (AP) — The smoke from Canadian wildfires that drifted into the U.S. led to a spike in people with asthma visiting emergency rooms — particularly in the New York area. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention published two studies Thursday about the health impacts of the smoke, which shrouded city skylines […]

11 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Men's Health Month...

Men’s Health Month: Why It’s Important to Speak About Your Health

June is Men’s Health Month, with the goal to raise awareness about men’s health and to encourage men to speak about their health.

Takeaways of AP report on sexual misconduct at the CIA