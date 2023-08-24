Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Russian geneticist gets probation for DNA smuggling. Discovery of vials prompted alarm at airport

Aug 24, 2023, 11:54 AM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — Customs agents were alarmed at their discovery last August at Dulles International Airport: an undeclared cooler packed in a suitcase and filled with 10 test tubes of an unknown yellowish substance, brought to the U.S. by a woman claiming to be a Russian scientist.

Authorities scrambled to uncover the truth: The woman was indeed a respected Russian scientist. The test tubes were not dangerous, but contained DNA samples of endangered species, including Siberian crane, that were related to her work as a geneticist with the Institute of Molecular and Cellular Biology in Novosibirsk.

On Thursday the scientist, Polina Perelman, was sentenced to probation and a $1,000 fine at federal court in Alexandria in a case that authorities hope will serve as a reminder to scientists to follow the proper protocols when transporting scientific samples.

“You didn’t think it was a big deal. It is a big deal,” said U.S. District Judge Patricia Tolliver Giles, who imposed the sentence.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Cristina Stam was the duty officer on the night that airport authorities called prosecutors to alert them to the potential danger. At Thursday’s sentencing hearing, she recalled the level of concern as agents “scrambled to figure out if what was before them was dangerous.”

“No one knew exactly what they were dealing with,” she said.

Customs officers found the test tubes in a Styrofoam cooler marked “RESEARCH SAMPLES” and packed with dry ice. Under federal law, there are procedures for bringing DNA samples into the U.S., even if they are from endangered species. But Perelman admitted during her guilty plea earlier this year that she did not want to declare her package to Customs because she thought it would result in delays and unwanted questions.

Perelman, 48, a Russian citizen but also a permanent U.S. resident living in the Washington, D.C., suburb of Leesburg, apologized Thursday for her conduct and to “the agents who were scared at all those tubes.” As she continued to speak, she began to deflect blame, saying she never lied to agents and that her answers to the interrogation she received after the tubes were discovered were misinterpreted.

But Giles cut her off and reminded her that she admitted as part of her plea bargain that she made a conscious decision to evade Customs requirements. She said Perelman should have understood the sensitivities of undeclared vials of biological material in a post-pandemic world.

Her lawyer, Mark Cummings, emphasized that the endangered species samples of Siberian crane and dhole — an Asian wild dog deemed a threatened species — were properly obtained from a zoo, and that her work was designed to help those species, not hurt them.

The sentence of probation and a fine was in line with prosecutors’ request as well as federal sentencing guidelines for a first-time offender.

National News

People in the gallery hold signs supporting gun law reforms in the Senate chamber during a special ...

Associated Press

Gun control already ruled out, Tennessee GOP lawmakers hit impasse in session after school shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee Republican lawmakers hit an impasse Thursday just a few days into a special session sparked by a deadly school shooting in March, leaving little certainty about what they might ultimately pass, yet all but guaranteeing it won’t be any significant gun control change. After advancing a few bills this week, […]

12 hours ago

Associated Press

New York Police: Sergeant suspended after throwing object at fleeing motorcyclist who crashed, died

NEW YORK (AP) — A man fleeing a New York City drug bust crashed his motorcycle and died Wednesday after a police sergeant threw an object at him in an attempt to stop him, police said. The sergeant, Erik Duran, was suspended without pay following the man’s death in the University Heights section of the […]

12 hours ago

FILE - This April 13, 2016 file photo shows the seal of the Central Intelligence Agency at CIA head...

Associated Press

Takeaways of AP report on sexual misconduct at the CIA

FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) — A CIA officer trainee was convicted this week in Virginia of attacking a female colleague with a scarf and kissing her inside a stairwell at the agency’s headquarters in Langley. The previously unreported criminal case against Ashkan Bayatpour was remarkable for breaking through the CIA’s veil of ultra-secrecy and playing out […]

12 hours ago

Image: The sign for a T-Mobile store is seen, Jan. 30, 2023, in Pittsburgh. T-Mobile plans to cut 5...

Associated Press

T-Mobile will lay off 5,000 employees, or about 7% of its workforce, in the coming weeks

Wireless carrier T-Mobile said Thursday it plans to cut 5,000 jobs. In an email to employees, CEO Michael Sievert said the layoffs would come over the next five weeks.

12 hours ago

A man floats on a paddle board off Copacabana beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil at sunrise Thursday, ...

Associated Press

Dominican’s recovery, penguin peril and GOP denial: What to know about extreme weather now

The Dominican Republic was starting to get back on its feet Thursday after Tropical Storm Franklin raked the island nation, with heavy flooding that killed at least two people. The storm knocked out power to hundreds of thousands of people and left more than 1.6 million without water. Heavy rains elsewhere caused flooding in several […]

12 hours ago

Associated Press

Journalism has seen a substantial rise in philanthropic spending over the past 5 years, a study says

NEW YORK (AP) — There has been a “substantial” increase in philanthropic spending for journalism over the past five years, particularly outlets that serve poor and minority communities, a report issued on Thursday said — but journalists need to tighten ethical rules that govern the new spending, it recommended. The struggling news industry is increasingly […]

12 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Men's Health Month...

Men’s Health Month: Why It’s Important to Speak About Your Health

June is Men’s Health Month, with the goal to raise awareness about men’s health and to encourage men to speak about their health.

Russian geneticist gets probation for DNA smuggling. Discovery of vials prompted alarm at airport