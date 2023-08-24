Close
LOCAL NEWS

12- and 13-year-olds among 3 arrested after stealing car in South Seattle

Aug 24, 2023, 12:54 PM | Updated: 2:01 pm

(Photo from KIRO 7)...

(Photo from KIRO 7)

(Photo from KIRO 7)

KIRO 7 News Staff's Profile Picture

BY KIRO 7 NEWS STAFF


Three boys were arrested and a fourth one is at large after they got out of a stolen car and ran from police in South Seattle, according to police.

At 3 p.m. on Monday, Seattle Police officers saw a suspicious Kia sedan with a broken-out passenger-side window. The four people inside appeared to be wearing masks.

Police tried to pull over the car in the 2700 block of Rainier Avenue South, but the driver started trying to get away and sped up as they went through a parking lot.

At that point, officers suspended their efforts to stop the car, but a short time later, tried to pull it over again near the intersection of South Walker Street and Martin Luther King Junior Way South. When the driver made a turn onto a road but another car was in the way, the suspect suddenly stopped.

All four people in the car got out and ran, leaving the car in drive with all of its doors open.

Officers ran after them and took three of the four suspects into custody. The fourth suspect was last seen running north on 29th Avenue South.

Police said the car had been reported stolen only an hour earlier.

The three suspects turned out to be boys — two 13-year-olds and one 12-year-old. All were arrested for obstruction. The two 13-year-olds were also arrested for eluding a police vehicle. One of the 13-year-old boys was also arrested for possession of a stolen vehicle and booked into the King County Child and Family Justice Center.

The other two boys were released to their parents.

