Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Florida school officials apologize for assembly singling out Black students about low test scores

Aug 24, 2023, 12:57 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


BUNNELL, Fla. (AP) —

Florida school district officials apologized Thursday for an elementary school assembly in which Black students were singled out for a presentation on low test scores.

Officials at Flagler County’s school district in northeastern Florida said at a news conference that the assembly at Bunnell Elementary School was a “horrible, horrific mistake” that shouldn’t have happened, and that the school’s principle has been put on paid administrative leave pending an investigation.

“The Flagler School Board does not support segregation,” said Cheryl Massaro, the school board’s chair.

Bunnell Elementary staff members last Friday pulled Black fourth- and fifth-graders out of their regularly scheduled activities to attend a PowerPoint presentation about low standardized test scores. The presentation led by two Black teachers noted that Black students had underperformed on standardized tests for the past three years. They also discussed how students with higher grades had a better chance of going to college, while those with lower grades had a higher chance of going to jail, getting shot or getting killed, parents told The Daytona Beach News-Journal.

Although there was no intended malice involved, the assembly was carried out in a way that doesn’t reflect the district’s values, Lashakia Moore, the interim superintendent, said in a video posted to the district’s website.

Moore said a community forum will be held next week to address what happened.

National News

Associated Press

The FAA will consider tighter regulation of charter flights that look more like airline service

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. officials said Thursday they will consider tightening the rules on some air charter operators to bring them in line with regulation of passenger airlines. Airline unions applauded the move. They claim that charter operations can be used to sidestep federal safety regulations. The Federal Aviation Administration said it will begin rulemaking […]

16 hours ago

Associated Press

Railroads resist joining safety hotline because they want to be able to discipline workers

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The major freight railroads say a disagreement over whether they will be allowed to discipline some workers who use a government hotline to report safety concerns has kept them from following through on the promise they made back in March to join the program after a fiery Ohio derailment prompted calls […]

16 hours ago

FILE - The SpaceX headquarters is seen, May 25, 2012, in Hawthorne, Calif. On Thursday, Aug. 24, 20...

Associated Press

US sues SpaceX for alleged hiring discrimination against refugees and others

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. Department of Justice on Thursday sued SpaceX, the rocket company founded and run by Elon Musk, for alleged hiring discrimination against refugees and people seeking or already granted asylum. The complaint, filed in an administrative court within the department, asserts that SpaceX wrongly claimed that federal export control laws barred […]

16 hours ago

People celebrate the defeat of Issue 1 during an election night party at the Columbus Fire Fighters...

Associated Press

Backers blast approved ballot language for Ohio’s fall abortion amendment as misleading

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The Ohio Ballot Board approved language Thursday for a fall measure seeking to establish abortion access as a fundamental right, but one Democratic member blasted it as “rife with misleading and defective language.” Key among opponents’ objections is language developed by Republican Secretary of State Frank LaRose, an abortion opponent, amid […]

16 hours ago

Associated Press

Jurors convict Alabama woman in 2020 beating death of toddler

FLORENCE, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama jury on Thursday convicted a woman of felony murder for the 2020 beating death of her boyfriend’s 3-year-old son. Jurors in Lauderdale County returned the guilty verdict against Yalrick Pride, 23, of Florence, during their first day of deliberations, news outlets reported. Kaiden Garner died in the summer of […]

16 hours ago

Associated Press

Kansas City, Missouri, says US investigating alleged racism at fire department

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City, Missouri, Fire Department is under a U.S. Department of Justice investigation for alleged racial discrimination, a Kansas City spokesperson confirmed to The Kansas City Star Thursday. Associated Press phone calls requesting comment from the federal agency were not immediately returned Thursday. Three Black firefighters told the newspaper […]

16 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Men's Health Month...

Men’s Health Month: Why It’s Important to Speak About Your Health

June is Men’s Health Month, with the goal to raise awareness about men’s health and to encourage men to speak about their health.

Florida school officials apologize for assembly singling out Black students about low test scores