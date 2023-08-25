Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Fire at a Texas prison forces inmates to evacuate, but no injuries are reported

Aug 25, 2023, 4:42 AM | Updated: 9:36 am

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


Fire broke out Friday morning at a state prison in Texas, forcing more than 650 inmates to evacuate but injuring no one, an official said.

The fire, the cause of which isn’t yet known, appeared to be confined to the attic and third floor of the administration building and the attic of a unit that houses inmates, said Amanda Hernandez, a spokesperson for the Texas Department of Criminal Justice.

The inmates had initially been moved to other areas of the prison in Huntsville, about 65 miles (105 kilometers) north of Houston. But Hernandez later said about 400 of the displaced inmates will be moved to other facilities across the state.

The fire was contained, but firefighters were “still chasing small fires in some concealed spaces,” Huntsville Fire Chief Greg Mathis said.

The cause will be investigated once it is completely out.

All inmates and staff are safe and accounted for, Hernandez said.

Huntsville is the headquarters of the Texas prison system, which houses more than 130,000 inmates, more than any state in the U.S.

The system has come under scrutiny over the conditions of its roughly 100 lockups, including the absence of full air conditioning in most facilities and concerns over fire prevention.

A report by the State Fire Marshal’s Office in 2021 noted that “most of the units’ fire alarm systems aren’t functioning properly.”

Inspectors that year found nearly 1,700 violations, according to the report, which also noted that steam kettles were often used as fryers. There were no records of testing fire doors, dampers or standpipe systems.

In May, Texas lawmakers approved giving the prison agency millions of additional dollars for repairs and improvements, though the extra funding does not kick in until the next budget cycle, starting in September.

The 174-year-old Huntsville Unit was built in 1849 and is nicknamed the Walls Unit because of its red brick walls. It currently houses about 1,600 prisoners with space for about 1,700.

The prison is where condemned inmates are executed, but the death chamber was not affected by the fire, according to Hernandez.

The fire is not expected to affect the execution schedule, Hernandez said. The next one is set for Oct. 10, when Jedidiah Murphy is to be put to death for killing a 79-year-old woman in 2000.

National News

Associated Press

The conflict in Sudan is fueling a humanitarian emergency of ‘epic proportions,’ UN aid chief says

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The conflict in Sudan is fueling “a humanitarian emergency of epic proportions” that threatens the entire country, the U.N. humanitarian chief warned on Friday. Martin Griffiths also said that the protracted conflict in the African country “could tip the entire region into a humanitarian catastrophe.” Some places are already out of […]

10 hours ago

This booking photo provided by the Fulton County Sheriff's Office shows Jeffrey Clark on Friday, Au...

Associated Press

Trump and all 18 others charged in Georgia election case meet the deadline to surrender at jail

ATLANTA (AP) — Former President Donald Trump and the 18 people indicted along with him in Georgia on charges that they participated in a wide-ranging illegal scheme to overturn the results of the 2020 election have all turned themselves in to a jail in Atlanta before the deadline at noon Friday. After Trump was booked […]

10 hours ago

A Planned Parenthood of the Rocky Mountains billboard welcomes motorists to New Mexico on Interstat...

Associated Press

‘This is a long game’: After Roe, the fight over abortion access moves to New Mexico

CLOVIS, N.M. (AP) — The sanctuary in Grace Covenant Reformed Church was packed. People stood shoulder to shoulder wherever they could — near the stained glass windows depicting scenes from the Bible, behind the neatly lined rows of chairs that serve as pews, against a wall covered in crosses made from painted wood, wire, glass […]

10 hours ago

FILE - Alex Murdaugh speaks with his legal team before he is sentenced to two consecutive life sent...

Associated Press

Alex Murdaugh to plead guilty in theft case. It would be the first time he admits to a crime

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Convicted murderer and former South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh has agreed to plead guilty to federal charges he stole millions of dollars from clients, according to court records. If Murdaugh doesn’t change his mind before standing in front of a judge on Sept. 21, it would mark the first time he […]

10 hours ago

Associated Press

Infant dies after being left in a car on a scorching day in South Dakota, police say

YANKTON, S.D. (AP) — An infant died this week after being left in a car on a scorching day in South Dakota, police said. The baby was found inside a vehicle outside a church late Wednesday afternoon, the Yankton Police Department said in a news release Thursday. The discovery came as temperatures reached 100 degrees […]

10 hours ago

Associated Press

Deaths of 5 people found inside an Ohio home being investigated as a domestic dispute turned bad

LAKE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (AP) — Police performing a welfare check at an Ohio home found five people dead inside the residence, including three children. The bodies were found around 7:30 p.m. Thursday in Lake Township, according to Uniontown police. The names of the victims have not been released, pending notification of relatives. Authorities said the […]

10 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Men's Health Month...

Men’s Health Month: Why It’s Important to Speak About Your Health

June is Men’s Health Month, with the goal to raise awareness about men’s health and to encourage men to speak about their health.

Fire at a Texas prison forces inmates to evacuate, but no injuries are reported