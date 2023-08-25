Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

LOCAL NEWS

‘Fully involved house fire’ in Renton kills 1, injures 1

Aug 25, 2023, 7:39 AM

house fire renton...

(Photo from Renton Fire Department)

(Photo from Renton Fire Department)

L.B. Gilbert's Profile Picture

BY L.B. GILBERT


MyNorthwest Content Editor

A woman is dead, and another person is in the hospital after a fire early Friday morning in Renton.

The Renton Fire Department (RFD) was called to a house in the 12300 block of SE 166th Street around 12:30 a.m. Friday, to reports of a fire.

More fire news: Red Flag Warning for thunderstorms, wildfire risk in Cascades

RFD posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, that when they arrived at the scene, the house was completely engulfed in flames.

Once the fire was under control, they were able to enter the home, where they found two victims. One was pronounced dead at the scene, and the other was transported to Harborview Medical Center in critical condition.

A neighbor told KIRO 7 News that when he saw the flames from his window, he banged on the burning home’s door and helped the woman who lives there get out. The neighbor said a friend who was visiting the woman from out of town did not escape and died in the fire.

The condition of the second victim in the hospital is not known.

Fire investigators are still working to determine the cause of the fire.

Contributing: KIRO 7 News 

Local News

whidbey island plane lawsuit...

L.B. Gilbert

Three lawsuits filed in fatal 2022 Whidbey Island plane crash

Three new lawsuits have now been filed against the operators and manufacturers of a seaplane that crashed off Whidbey Island last year, killing 10 people.

9 hours ago

(Photo from KIRO 7)...

Niku Kazori, KIRO 7 News

Pike Place Market celebrates its 116th birthday

For their 116th birthday, Pike Place Market wants to give back with giveaways daily!

9 hours ago

FILE - A female red wolf emerges from her den sheltering newborn pups at the Museum of Life and Sci...

Associated Press

Washington OKs killing 2 wolves in southeastern part of state after cattle attacks

Washington wildlife officials have authorized killing one or two wolves in the southeastern part of the state in response to attacks on cattle.

9 hours ago

trump georgia...

The MyNorthwest staff with wire reports

Trump mug shot shows scowling ex-president during booking at Atlanta jail

Donald Trump posed for a mug shot Thursday as he surrendered inside a jail on charges that he illegally schemed to overturn the 2020 election in Georgia.

9 hours ago

Image:A view from the stands during a Little League World Series game at Lamade Stadium on Sunday, ...

Steve Coogan

Heartbreaker: Seattle’s run in the Little League World Series ends

The team from Northeast Seattle lost 2-1 Thursday night to the squad from El Segundo, California, in what turned out to be the finale of their run.

1 day ago

(MyNorthwest File Photo)...

Frank Sumrall

WA Supreme Court: Unions can no longer block release of state workers’ contact info

The Washington State Supreme Court concluded Thursday unions can no longer block a request for a state employee's contact information.

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Men's Health Month...

Men’s Health Month: Why It’s Important to Speak About Your Health

June is Men’s Health Month, with the goal to raise awareness about men’s health and to encourage men to speak about their health.

‘Fully involved house fire’ in Renton kills 1, injures 1