‘Fully involved house fire’ in Renton kills 1, injures 1

A woman is dead, and another person is in the hospital after a fire early Friday morning in Renton.

The Renton Fire Department (RFD) was called to a house in the 12300 block of SE 166th Street around 12:30 a.m. Friday, to reports of a fire.

More fire news: Red Flag Warning for thunderstorms, wildfire risk in Cascades

RFD posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, that when they arrived at the scene, the house was completely engulfed in flames.

Once the fire was under control, they were able to enter the home, where they found two victims. One was pronounced dead at the scene, and the other was transported to Harborview Medical Center in critical condition.

@rentonrfa Crews from Renton Regional Fire responded to a residential fire tonight with assistance from @pugetsoundfire and @KingCoMedicOne. Initial arriving reported a fully involved house fire. One critical patient trans to Harborview and one deceased. pic.twitter.com/6sjKQD52kv — Renton Regional Fire Authority (@RentonRFA) August 25, 2023

A neighbor told KIRO 7 News that when he saw the flames from his window, he banged on the burning home’s door and helped the woman who lives there get out. The neighbor said a friend who was visiting the woman from out of town did not escape and died in the fire.

The condition of the second victim in the hospital is not known.

Fire investigators are still working to determine the cause of the fire.

Contributing: KIRO 7 News